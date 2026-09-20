67 Overheard Conversations That Were Better Than A Hollywood Blockbuster

We humans might be a bit too nosy by nature. Many admit this, as 40% of Brits, for example, would describe themselves that way. What do you do when you hear a conversation that’s a bit too personal to listen in on, Pandas? Do you put your headphones in and give people their privacy, or do you get ready to hear some scorching hot tea?
25% of Brits actively listen to conversations they overhear, and 14% even record them without anyone knowing. We’re not encouraging breaching other people’s privacy, but we do agree that sometimes people can overhear some pretty funny and wholesome stuff. Here are some stories from r/Overheard that are less about secrets and more about people lifting each other up.
More info: Reddit
#1 Bald Daddy
I was standing in the queue at the gas station when the man in front of me answered a video call from a woman. I didn’t see what the man was seeing, but I could hear a baby crying over the following conversation…
Woman: I can’t get him to stop crying. Please do the thing.
Man: Baby, I’m in the gas station. Gimme 5 minutes.
Woman: Richard. I don’t have 5 minutes. I have now. Do the thing please.
The man sighed and removed his cap.
Man: LOOK MIKEY… DAD’S BALD.
The crying stopped almost instantly.
Woman: Again.
The man put his cap back on before removing it even more dramatically this time.
Man: MIKEY LOOK… DAD’S BALD.
I heard the baby laughing hysterically for the remainder of the video call.
Woman: That should do the job until you get home. I appreciate it, thanks. I love you.
Man: Love you too. Bye Mikey!
Woman: Say bye bye bald daddy!
Image source: NunsWithNunchucks, Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#2 Before Women Had Divorce…
Sitting in a hospital waiting room tonight, bored out of my skull and eavesdropping, as one does. Father, 60-ish, and Son, 40-ish are sitting behind me.
Son: What if I just don’t sign the papers? What’s she gonna do?
Father: Little advice, kid. Just sign the papers.
Son: I don’t want to be divorced!
Father: You know what women had before they had divorce? Poison.
Son: …
Father: Just sign the papers.
Image source: anon, The Yuri Arcurs Collection / magnific (not the actual photo)
#3 Overheard At The Coffee Shop: Two College Girls “Studying”
There was a lot of quotable conversation from these two students but here are the highlights
I don’t understand history at all. People fought wars over the dumbest things. Like, the whole revolutionary war could have been settled over a cup of tea. And World War One was started just because someone shot Franz Kafka
The Roman Empire makes no sense. I mean how were they in Italy AND Jerusalem?
The other day I was reading about Protestants and it hit me…They’re called Protestants because they were “PROTESTING”!
everyone from New York is either Jewish, gay, or smart. And there’s like a lot of overlap there too. What do think our professor is? He’s at least two…
Image source: squirrels-mock-me, Julio Lopez / unspalsh (not the actual photo)
#4 We Did It!
i work at a restaurant and last week an elderly couple came in. they were ancient. it took them at least fifteen minutes to get from their car to the front door. she walked with a cane, and he walked with a limp. they made it to the front door and i chose a table for them that was not too far away but she walked very very slow and he was even slower. it was exasperating to watch. she stood at the table until he finally arrived, and then they both slowly lowered themselves into their seats. when they were both seated i started to walk away and saw him grab both her hands and with a smile of satisfaction he said “we did it!” . it was the sweetest thing i’ve seen in a long long time. ☺️
Image source: TypePuzzleheaded6228, Sandra Seitamaa / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#5 Overheard My Dad While He Visited My Cat
My wife and I recently took a week long vacation and while we were gone asked my father to go over and check on our cat. Mainly making sure he had enough food and water/giving him some wet food and human interaction.
Well for most of the trip I only saw him come in and leave as I have a camera set up for motion of the front door. Today was different, see I can only see the front door and no where else meaning if he isn’t in the frame I had no reason to look at the camera.
This afternoon he sent me a photo of our little boy eating and I decided to listen in on the camera and what I heard warmed my heart. Now my dad is allergic to cats so we didn’t expect him to stay long even though he is hypoallergenic. Instead I heard him playing with the little guy for around 20 minutes. He talked to him just like he does at home with his own puppy. I head “did you eat all your food,” “you’re such a handsome little boy,” “good boy, you like the scratches?”
I almost started crying as the tears in my eyes filled because of how cute it was. I love my dad and even though I don’t want him to know I was listening I sent him a text thanking him so much. Knowing even though he isn’t the biggest cat person and he was willing to spend time with him longer than just feeding really made love him more than I already did. I hope to be the kind of Dad he is when we have kids cause god I can’t think of a better role model.
Image source: undercover_union145, Manja Vitolic / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#6 Overheard In The Hospital Waiting Area
Patient: Your parents must be so proud to have a daughter who’s a doctor.
Doctor: That’s nice of you to say but in my family everyone’s a doctor. They’d probably be more proud to have someone with an interesting job.
Patient: I’d be proud if any of my kids just got jobs.
Image source: JetPlane_88, ManuelTheLensman / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#7 Overheard Trick Or Treating.
Kid gets a Reese’s peanut butter cup at the door.
The kid says “rats”.
The man handing out candy says “ what’s the matter sport? Don’t you like Reese’s”
The kid says “no, cuz my dad eats those ones”.
Image source: Zestyclose-Bag8790
#8 Overhead During My Own Surgery
I had to have surgery for an umbilical hernia back in 2005. I was very excited for this because I literally had a ball of pain sticking out of my bellybutton. I’m wheeled in, get the fantastic drugs, then it seems like the surgery was over. So I start to sit up. That’s when I hear:
Dr.1 “What the hell?”
Dr. 2 “Is she waking up?!? Why is she waking up??”
Dr. 1 “I’ve got her! 15 seconds”
Me. “Where’s my camping gear? I’m supposed to go camping.”
Dr.1 “And you will in 5,4,3…”
Then I woke up in recovery. LOL I don’t know if I found my camping gear though.
Image source: HotAd9605, nmelchorh / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#9 Overheard At A Dinner
30yo lady and 5yo boy in the booth next to me. Waitress is having a friendly chat with the lady while the boy is coloring. Waitress asks the boy: “And how old are you young man?”
Boy: “I’d be 111 if I hadn’t passed away 8 years ago.”
Lady: “Sebastian! What did I tell you!”
Boy: “I know, no talking about past lives in front of strangers…”
Image source: fyrho, ucaslexander / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#10 The Grocery Store Showdown
Overheard in the produce aisle today: Little Boy (maybe 4): “Mom, why is that man buying so many bananas?” Mom: “Maybe he likes bananas.” Little Boy (loud enough for the entire aisle): “Or maybe he’s a monkey pretending to be a human.” Man with bananas, completely deadpan: “Don’t blow my cover, kid.” The little boy gasped like he had just uncovered a government conspiracy.
Image source: Icy-Bug-7373, yoyoqua / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#11 Overheard Outside A Coffee Shop
Girl on her phone: “No, Dad, it’s not a cult. It’s a yoga studio.” (Pause) Girl: “Well… okay, they do chant sometimes, but that doesn’t make it a cult.” (Pause again, louder this time) Girl: “BECAUSE NOBODY’S ASKED ME TO SACRIFICE A GOAT, THAT’S WHY.” Everyone in line just froze mid-sip.
Image source: Nova_Pearly, Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#12 Dad & Daughter
Ate my sandwich outside during my lunch break and overheard a dad who appeared to be on a video call with someone who seemed to be his daughter. Dad was wearing earphones during the video call, so I never heard the daughter.
Dad: Is that a tongue ring?
Daughter: ??????
Dad: Look, you’re an adult now and you can do with your body what you want, but as someone who played a part in putting you on this planet, I think I’ve earned the right to dial up the dad mode when my daughter is looking less like the girl I raised and more like her goth boyfriend whose whole personality is based on him cosplaying as a Gen Z Marilyn Manson.
Daughter: ??????
Dad: Oh come on… Marilyn Manson… the singer… tall… pale… wears black… kinda looks like he belongs in a Tim Burton movie…
Daughter: ??????
Dad: Jesus was before my time too, but guess what, I heard of him.
Daughter: ??????
Dad: It’s not daughter shaming day, don’t say that. It’s daughter will be home soon day. Mom’s already made your room ready. Your bed, however, is only big enough for one person, so that means Marilyn Manson will need to use the guest bedroom, or he can use the toolshed if it’s more edgy.
That’s all I overheard. My lunch break came to an end, so I had to go.
Image source: NunsWithNunchucks, Aversives / wikipedia
#13 “Did Anyone Else Hear That???”
Mutual “overheard” last year in the ER. Young man in the in the curtained room next to us arguing with his mom and the doctor about having a shot for a super painful migraine.
Doctor: “Look if I give you a shot, it will help with your migraine right away. If you take the pills it will be a couple of hours and it might not help that much. In which case you’ll need a shot anyway.”
Patient: “I’ll just take the pills”
Mom: “Really the shot will be so much better.”
Patient: “I hate shots! I’ll just take the pills!”
Me whispering to my to my husband: “Man, I’d just take the shot.”
*dead silence*
Patient: “Did anyone else hear that???”
We all burst out laughing. Me, as the disembodied voice, told him I’d done it before and it really worked. He ended up taking the shot.
Image source: P3acefulDove, Ahmed / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#14 Overheard In The Nursing Home—
CNA was transferring an elderly woman into her wheelchair while her family was there visiting, and releases an unfortunately (for her) very loud and painfully long fart.
The lady says, “Was that me or you?”
CNA: “Can I blame you?”
Lady responds, “Can we wait until we know how bad it smells to decide?”
Image source: Material-Host847, Claudia Love / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#15 While Pumping Gas At The Station Yesterday
A woman and a man were not quite filling up her car on the other side of my pump. Presumably it was a relatively new couple because she was telling him something about herself.
”Yeah so whenever I get gas, I never fill the tank completely because I think when I crash my car, I’ll be thinking about all the gas I just wasted having the tank full,” she said.
”Oh so you… wait, you what?” 🤨
I was just as perplexed as her partner. Mostly by her choice of the word when and not if.
Image source: cmc335, dpreacherdawn / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#16 I Have A Running Series With Friends Called “Overheard At Target.” Here Are My Favorites
“Janice I’m not racist, I have, like, a Spanish boyfriend.”
“Mon that guy looks cool!” “That’s not a guy honey, that’s a confused woman.” “He still looks cool!”
(From the hygiene aisle) “Shut up dude, my girl needs these things.”
“Why do old people all smell the same, Jacob?”
“If you find a chick that can sing Bohemian Rapsody by themselves, you marry them on the spot.”
(Obviously gay couple holding hands) “Stop it, people will think were gay!” (both laugh)
Image source: KasperAura
#17 In Costco Parking Lot An Hour Ago
I’m unloading my cart and mom and son, maybe 15, push their overflowing cart to the car next to me.
Mom: Hey, you have that STEM project due next week, is it ready yet?
Son: No, but I’ll get it done.
Mom: I swear you are the world’s worst procrastinator.
Son: No way, you are.
Mom: What are you talking about? I never put anything off.
Son: Exactly! We could have done this shopping tomorrow, but now we still have to take all this stuff home and then get dressed and we’re going to be late to the party. We’re always late to everything because nothing can wait till later. I’m the world’s BEST procrastinator. I always put things off and I still get them done and everything is always fine.
Mom: Jesus, just get in the car! We’re gonna be late!!
I thought the kid had a pretty good argument.
Image source: Designer-Pound6459
#18 Overheard At The Pharmacy Counter
I was waiting in line at the pharmacy today when I heard this kid who’s maybe 7 or 8 ask his mom in the most serious voice: “If humans are 70% water, does that mean I’m basically just a walking soup?”
His mom didn’t even blink before answering “No, you’re a smoothie. Too much sugar.” The kid just nodded like that made total sense.
Image source: Severe_Ad_2541
#19 Two Twentysomethings In Target
A pair of early to mid-20s women waiting to check out in Target. “Etiquette is emotionally expensive and I can’t afford it. So I’m just going to have to ghost him.”
Image source: anon, Ananthu Ganesh / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#20 “You Must Be A Lesbian”
Overnight shift at a gas station, coworker got asked out a lot. I was out doing trash a couple times while she was on her smoke breaks, and these were a couple things I’d heard over the space of a week or so.
Trucker: (after being declined several times) You must be a lesbian.
Coworker: (deadpanned) You must meet a lot of lesbians.
Trucker: (after hearing no thanks) That’s okay, you look like a dyke anyhow.
CW: At least I look like I could get a woman.
Image source: jearu573, adrian susec / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#21 Overheard At A Restaurant Bar About Me !
Two younger women several seats down from me ask bartender:
Woman: I’m newly divorced. Where do we go around here to find men?
Bartender: Well how old are you?
Woman: I’m 35 and newly divorced. Need to find someone.
Bartender: Well maybe you should take some time for yourself before you jump back in. Enjoy your friends, going out, having fun, discover who you are.
Woman: Are you serious? I don’t want to end up like her (points at me). Old and having a beer and wings alone at the end of a bar.
Ouch. Lol
Image source: MolsBedsFlan, Anthony LE / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#22 A Young Boy Of Maybe 8, His Mom, And Dad In The Checkout Line At Target
Mom ‘I told you to grab him 2 packs of undershirts’
Dad ‘undershirts? What are.. oh. Wifebeaters? I grabbed 2’
Son ‘What did you call them?’
Mom ‘God really James. I call them undershirts for a reason, he doesn’t need to call them that. Great’
Son ‘Wife beaters?!’
Dad ‘Well I didn’t know’
Son, laughs maniacally, punches dad in the arm ‘Haha! You’re my wife!’
Dad and son both laughing hysterically
Mom ‘Great job James.’
Image source: FastyNilthShreakyFit, jamesyarema / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#23 Overheard In Whole Foods Just Now…
A lady walked up to a man with his dog inside WFs standing near me in the produce section.
“Excuse me sir, I don’t know if you saw the sign by the door, but pets aren’t allowed in the grocery.”
The man, “He’s docile! He won’t bother anyone!”
The woman, “I didn’t say he isn’t, I’m just saying your pet isn’t allowed. There’s open food in here.”
& without skipping a beat, she says, “you voted for Trump, didn’t you, you look like the type!”
I couldn’t help but laugh!😆
Image source: beyondtabu, rwltn1 / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#24 Overheard At Pizza Place
I was in line at Little Ceasars recently. The blonde yoga mom in front of me asks the dead eyed teen cashier ” um, do you know if the cheese is organic?”
The cashier replies ” Ma’am, I’m not sure the cheese has ever seen a cow”.
Image source: Sierrasmom01
#25 Tea Spilled At Target
Standing at the end of the personal care aisle at Target. A 4-5 yo kid riding in the cart stands up & yells “My Mommy wears Band-Aids in her panties.” The Mom turns bright red and tries to hush the kid, but the kid just keeps going, saying “That’s why I can’t watch cartoons right now, she needs more panty Band-Aids!” I’ve never walked away so fast or laughed so hard, that poor Mom!
Image source: HauntingReserve1986
#26 Two Moms Are Real
My 7 year old son R and the fundie neighbor girl T chatting about moms.
R: My friend E has TWO moms.
T: Oh, we don’t believe in that.
R: Yeah, I don’t believe in the tooth fairy, but two moms is real. I’ve even been to their house.
Image source: Goldilocks622
#27 Overheard At A Supermarket
Random woman approaches a Mum of very obviously identical twin girls (they were dressed the same and could have used each other as mirrors). Random woman: “oh how adorable! Are they twins” Mum of twins: “No, they’re triplets. I leave the ugly one at home”.
I suspect that’s one twin mum who’s just sick of the questions.
Image source: hereforthejokes20
#28 Overheard At The Park “Don’t Worry, I’m Bad At This Too, But I Still Show Up”
I was walking past a dad teaching his kid how to ride a bike. The kid was frustrated, about to cry, saying, “I’m just bad at this!” The dad knelt down and said softly,
“Don’t worry, I’m bad at this too. But I still show up, right?” The kid sniffled, nodded, and got back on the bike. I don’t even know them, but I had to pretend my allergies were acting up.
Image source: Lyssa_Rayne
#29 Overheard In Department Store Dressing Room
I was in a Nordstroms dressing room when a (what I presume was) a woman and her daughter enter the one next to me.
Mom: “Before we try on clothes, I want you to give yourself a compliment.”
Girl: (inaudible, as she was very quiet, making me think she was shy and/or didn’t have a lot of confidence)
Mom: “It’s important that we feel good about ourselves. Now, let’s see what you picked out.”
As the mom of a 16 year old, I very much appreciated this
Image source: AnaInThe_Clouds
#30 Overheard My Daughter And Her Husband Again (She’s Still 4)
So my wife and I had put our daughter to bed and we were closing the door when she turned to her husband, Hello Kitty, and said “Happy 7 year anniversary darling” and then cuddled him to go to sleep. I stopped closing the door because I had to know how they had been married for seven years since they got married at a tea party a few days ago. She looked up at me and said, “Yeah dad, that’s 7 years in Hello Kitty time, Duh.”
Image source: rlstratton97
#31 Let’s Just Say He’s 2
A couple months ago, I was riding the train when a man walked past me to speak to the conductor. He had a kid with him who looked to be about 6 years old. For context, children 2 and under ride for free. This was a mostly empty train with plenty of open seats.
Man: “Sorry, the ticket thing wasn’t working. Can I buy them from you?”
Conductor: “Yeah, that happens all the time. What’s your start and what’s your stop?”
M: “We got on at (station) and we’re going to (station).”
C: “Okay that’ll be (adult ticket price). And he’s 2 years old, right?”
M: “No, he actually just turned—”
C: “That’s pretty close to 2, let’s just say he’s 2.”
M: “…okay yeah he’s 2.”
Image source: Frymondius
#32 Overheard In Restaurant Bathroom
A woman walked into the bathroom with her child who seemed about eight years old. They went into separate stalls and had the following conversation:
Girl: Why is our food taking so long? Woman: They’re cooking for a lot of people. And you don’t notice at home because you’re busy playing while I cook. Girl: Sometimes I notice … When I’m really hungry. Woman: Well, thank you for not complaining.
Image source: Princess_of_Eboli
#33 A Roomful Of Parents Overheard My Child
Thirty-five years ago I was in the waiting room with other parents at my daughter’s daycare. Each child was brought out separately by a staff member. Not a big deal.
My five year old daughter skipped into the room. She looked at the sea of faces until her eyes met mine. I’ll never forget the big smile on her face that day.
My child ran to me, tightly hugged my leg and tried to whisper, “MOM! ARE YOU STILL HAVING YOUR PERIOD?”
But her whispering skills hadn’t quite developed, and every damn person in the room looked at their feet and tried not to laugh.
Image source: dedayyt
#34 Zoom Meeting
I overheard my girlfriend during a Zoom meeting with her coworkers.
Neil: Giselle, we can’t see your face.
Giselle: Thank you for bringing that to my attention, Neil. I disabled my video.
Neil: Why don’t you wanna show us your face, Giselle?
Giselle: Why do you wanna see my face, Neil?
Neil: We’re all showing our faces except you.
Giselle: I’m yawning, Neil.
Neil: Wow. Okay. Whatever. First order of business. Can we please stop responding to urgent information in the work group with reaction gifs? Let’s keep all communication as professional as possible. Please people.
Girlfriend: What about sending pictures of your newborn baby in the work group?
Neil: That’s different though.
Girlfriend: Different how? Does sharing baby pictures in the work group fall under professional as possible or not as professional or not professional at all?
Neil: All of you loved the photos of my son.
Girlfriend: And you loved the reaction gif I sent.
Unknown coworker: You also loved my reaction gif, Neil.
Neil: Okay. We can circle back to this topic if that’s okay with everyone, otherwise we’re gonna run out of time.
Image source: ItCumsAtNoon
#35 Pregnant Mom And Her Toddler In A Dressing Room
Years ago I was in a dressing room and overheard a mom and her little (toddler?) boy in another stall.
He asked her why her belly was so big, and in a very patiently exasperated voice she said “My belly is so big because there’s a baby in it, remember?”
“Mom? Do you have a baby in your butt too?”
I don’t even have a word for the sound she made.
Image source: Double_Station3984
#36 No, I’m Just Fat
Overheard on a city bus. A little boy (probably around 5) riding with his clearly pregnant mom sparking up conversation with random passengers. Woman in her 60s or 70s occupies most of his attention.
– Little Kid: I’m about to have a new little sister. Do you have any brothers or sisters?
– Woman: Oh, that’s exciting! I have one of each.
– LK: Do you have any kids?
– W: I have two daughters, but they aren’t little like you. They’re all grown up.
– LK: My mommy’s pregnant. That means there’s a baby in her tummy. Are you pregnant?
– W: No, I’m just fat.
I was driving the bus and the passengers probably heard me snort; luckily we were at a red light or I might have crashed.
Image source: Unlucky-Cash3098
#37 Mom And 5 Or 6 Year Old At The Greeting Card Section Of Target Looking For Bday Card
Mom pulls up card after card. ‘How about this?´
Boy: ‘no, I don’t like that one’
One after another. Finally the boy says ‘I found a great one!’ Shows mom a card with a rainbow unicorn and glitter.
Mom: ´I don’t know. Do you think he’d like glitter? Men usually don’t’
Boy: ´ When I’m grown up, my life will be full of glitter. And I’ll be a man who loves glitter!!’
Image source: Chinacat_Sunflower72
#38 “No, Tonya Harding”
At our local toddler play time this morning and a boy accidentally hit his mom in the knee cap with a racket.
Mom- “Ow, kneecap. Let’s not do that again”
Boy- goes after mom again on purpose
Mom- “No Tonya Harding. We are done”
Image source: Foreign-Low5789
#39 Overheard In The Emergency Department At Local Hospital
Little Girl: “Mummy, how come that man has his head in his hands?”
Mum: “He’s probably not feeling well, like how you don’t feel well at the moment sweetheart.”
Little girl: “Is that man going to get better?”
Mum: “Yep, i’m sure the doctors will help him get better.”
Little girl: “Well actually Mummy I don’t think he will get better, ever!”
“That man” was actually my husband and he in fact does feel better 😂 Though his gallbladder needs to be yeeted out of him.
Image source: koala_loves_penguin
#40 Yeah, I’m Seeing It Santa
Overheard in NYC. Was busy rushing to get on the train and didn’t put my headphones on, when I sat down I saw this little boy near me having an absolute meltdown. Poor mom looked so beat. As mom was trying to calm the kid down, a stranger nearby pretended to answer his phone and said “Uh huh, yeah I’m seeing it Santa. I don’t think little boys who act like that on trains belong on the nice list either.” Kid went white in the face, guy continued and said something like “What’s that? He could still make the nice list if he behaves every time he’s on the train? It has to be every time? All right, sounds fair to me”. It worked like a charm, the poor kid kept looking between his mom and the guy in shock, but he calmed down instantly. Shoutout to that guy! I’m sure he just saved mom from a million different public transit tantrums, all she has to do now is say Santa could be watching😂
Image source: b4byfir3fly
#41 Overheard At College Move In Day
While returning my rolling bin, I heard a new freshman ask the lady at the dorm front desk, “am I allowed to just walk around campus while waiting for the dorm meeting to start?” Lady said, “dude you’re in college now. You don’t have to ask permission to leave your room.”
Image source: LouLou-blue2024
#42 Why Am I A Girl?
Heavily pregnant mom walks into Walmart with 3 kids in the cart all under 5 (might not have all been hers idk). 3 yo girl in the basket is working through something very loudly. “Is that a girl? (Points to greeter) is THAT A GIRL (points to me) WHY AM I A GIRL!!!? Mom just kept up on her mission and I wished I was 3 and could holler my existential crises to a crowd at Walmart.
Image source: notreallyonredditbut
#43 “If There’s A Baby In There, It’s Free Floating
I overheard a nurse talking to a patient who was getting checked in for surgery.
Nurse: You’re still at the age where we have to do a pregnancy test or you can sign a waiver if you prefer that.
Patient: I’ll sign the waiver. I had a hysterectomy so if there’s a baby in there, it’s free floating.
Image source: YouLikePasketti
#44 Overheard At The Cafe
Pink Glasses Girl: You can come over. I told you, that’s fine. You’re just not allowed in my room.
Macchiato Boy: Your parents won’t even be home, who cares?
Pink Glasses Girl: I made that agreement with them. It’s their house, I’ve got to go by what they say.
Macchiato Boy: That’s a dumb rule.
Pink Glasses Girl: Well, you know. With my sister having her first baby at 15, now they’re extra cautious and over protective.
Macchiato Boy: Yeah, well, that’s irrelevant. You’re 17.
Image source: JetPlane_88
#45 I Know Where Babies Come From
7 year old getting his haircut. He was sitting on a board across the arms of the chair loudly announced that, “I know where babies come from!” His mom cringed and looked a little confused.
Of course I asked him, “Oh yeah, where?” He continued, “They come from mommies.” His mom looked relaxed. “Yeah that”s right they do.” “The go to the hospital and poop ‘em out.” Everybody laughed. He wasn’t far off.
Image source: MickTheBarber
#46 Lingerie Truth Bomb
I was in a Victoria’s Secret a while ago when an older lady came in looking for under wear for her husband. (She was clearly unfamiliar with the brand). She kept asking one of the attendants: “you don’t have boxer shorts?” “You don’t have men’s briefs?” And finally, loudly, “you mean you don’t have ANYTHING for men????” And a guy nearby, in a heavy southern drawl said “oh no ma’am- EVERYTHING in here is for the men.”
Image source: EliGrrl
#47 Overheard At The Feline Vet
Overheard at my cat’s vet:
Lady comes out to the front desk and tells the owner: Ma’am, your cat is… extremely angry.
The owner sighs and says: He’s not angry. He’s passionate. There’s a difference.
The employee pauses and departs without speaking.
What seemed like just 30 seconds later, the tech reappears and says: Ma’am… your PASSIONATE cat just bit us again.
I don’t know what that cat’s been through, but I haven’t stopped thinking about the phrase “He’s passionate.” I’m considering using “passionate” for all my worst personality traits as well.
Image source: MissConscientious
#48 Overheard At A Petting Zoo
A little boy was staring at a goat chewing hay.
Boy: “Mom, what is he eating?” Mom: “Just hay, sweetie.” Boy (concerned): “Is it gluten-free?” Mom: “…It’s a goat.” Boy: “Yeah, but what if he has tummy problems like Dad?”
The mom tried to shush him, but half the parents nearby lost it.
Image source: MiriamFizzyBee36
#49 Overheard In A Coffee Shop
Again, this one was about a year ago but it stuck with me. I’m sure you’ll all understand why.
Two girls of around 25 chatting.
Girl1: “I went to see a psychic last week.”
Girl2: “Oh right” skeptical doesn’t begin to cover the tone of her voice.
Girl1: “Yea. And she started to talk to ghosts!”
Girl2: “Did she?” Still clearly humouring.
Girl1: “Yea. And she said she was getting a man try and talk to her. A man who’s name began with a T. I was like, my dad’s name is Terry! And she said that he was really proud of me, which makes sense ’cause of that new job. Freaky right?!”
Girl2: “Wait, isn’t your dad alive?”
Girl1: “Yes”
Girl2: Incredulous silent stare, waiting for the penny to drop.
Girl1: Blank stare back.
Girl2: “If your dad is alive, how was she talking to his ghost?”
Girl1: A long pause, then “Ohhhhhhh yea.” Followed by a second long pause and “wait, you don’t think she was a fraud do you?”
Girl2: Incredulity deepens.
Image source: Captain7Caveman
#50 Overheard At Marshall’s
Overheard at Marshall’s today, in the china and ceramic goods aisles:
Dad: Okay, kids, everybody hands in pockets. We don’t need you breaking anything while we walk through here.
Child (approx 5 or 6 years old; very innocently and earnestly): But Dad, what if I don’t have any pockets today?
Pause
Dad (bemused): Then you better clasp your hands together real tight and pray to God you don’t break anything.
Image source: nefe375
#51 I Raised A Brat Too
Overheard this conversation between a 6-8 year old and his grandfather in the store:
Boy: I want that cupcake.
GD: We have cake at home.
Boy: I want the blue one.
(Helpful lady: that one stains)
GD: Now we definitely aren’t getting it.
Boy: Throws a tantrum – screaming, hitting counter, stomping
GD: Don’t be a brat.
Boy: Mommy would have bought it for me.
GD: Yeah. Cause I was a bad dad and raised a brat, just like she’s doing now.
Image source: NoshameNoLies
#52 Overheard At A Book Sale, “She’s Dating…. And It’s A Girl!”
At the local library book sale. Overheard two ladies talking: Woman 1: “she’s dating…. And it’s a girl!” (Me thinking “oh no where’s this going to go?!”) Woman 2: “well good for her!” (Me: “phew!”) Woman 1: “And at least I don’t have to worry about her getting pregnant!!”
Image source: Hey-Sunshine-
#53 “Your Total Is $18.88”
I was waiting in line at the gas station and before me a black couple was checking out. The cashier, also black, rang up their total and said, “your total is $18.88… ahhhh 1888, wasn’t that a good year?”
The black couple looked at themselves and said “not for us”. Very awkward but funny. I had to laugh when you really know what happened during that time period for black people.
Image source: ThinSituation8344
#54 Overheard Group Of College Girls At A Restaurant
Girl 1: “People are always surprised how much my education costs.”
Girl 2: “Why?”
Girl 1: “Because it’s $16,000 a quarter.”
Girl 3: “That’s like, over $60k a year, right?”
Girl 1: “Yeah, but my parents are paying it.”
Girl 2: “That’s cool tho”
Girl 1: “You have to invest in yourself. If you ever wanna break the $30hr threshold in the workplace, you need to go to the best schools and get a better degree than the others.”
Girls 2 & 3 both look defeated at this point, and go back to eating.
Waitress to Girl 1: “Are you ready to order?”
Girl 1, with attitude for some reason: “I’ll just stick to my water, thank you”
Image source: PDXP4X
#55 At The Grocery Store:
A father with his little girl, maybe 4 years old.
Father: “let’s get the kind of bread mommy likes”
Daughter: “but I don’t know what kind mommy likes; she always tries to get the kind you like.”
Every marriage should be like this.
Image source: Wuddntme
#56 Two Moments I Overheard On New Year’s Eve
Walked past a random guy standing on the street on new year’s eve. He was talking on his phone in front of an apartment building.
Random guy: I’m gonna go if you’re not gonna let me in. Do you want me to leave? Do you want me to go back to her? I don’t wanna go back to her because I wanna be with you, but if you’re gonna push me away, then I guess you want me to be with her. Is that how you want us to start the new year?
Back home on new year’s eve, I overheard the following between my family…
Dad: Is it no longer enough to just say “happy new year”? Now you have to buy each other gifts?
Brother: It’s just something my girlfriend and I do, dad.
Dad: Gen Z.
Mom: I think it’s sweet. I wouldn’t mind a new year’s gift from the man I love.
Dad: Are you sure, honey? Because the last “new year’s gift” you received made you hate the man you love for 9 whole months.
Image source: NunsWithNunchucks
#57 “Your Total Is $66.66”
In line at Trader Joe’s; the woman in front of me was checking out and the cashier told her the total. Cashier: “Your total is $66.66.” Lady: 😦 “Oh, gosh.” Cashier, laughing: “Would you like to buy something else?” Lady, picking up a candy cane: “I’ll take one of these. You should never take the chance.”
Image source: Human_Tonight974
#58 Overheard At Security Checkpoint In The Airport
Airport security dude: “Excuse me sir, but can you step aside? There’s a mass in your bag we need to check out.” Guy (belligerently): “What do you mean, ‘a mass’? I’m in a hurry here.” cue lots of eye rolling and dramatic sighing Airport security dude: “Sir, do you have a large sausage in your bag?” Guy: turns beet red and silently steps to the side.
I don’t think it was a sausage in his bag.
Image source: Gardengoddess83
#59 Overheard Airport Bathroom
Inspired by another airport bathroom post today. Overheard while in line waiting, from a stall with one pair of tiny feet and one pair of adult feet:
Child (yelling): Mom, you have blue underwear today!!
Mom: Thank you for letting everyone know, that’s…(audible sigh) helpful.
Image source: meglight3
#60 Overheard In Doctors Office
While waiting in the lobby for an appointment yesterday, a little boy of about eight or nine years old got up to use the bathroom. Next thing I knew, a loud alarm started going off and nurses started flying into the lobby frantically. A moment later, the boy came out of the bathroom, looking sheepish. Here’s the conversation that followed:
MOM: (kid’s name) did you press the emergency button?
KID: I was curious about what would happen.
MOM (super calm): And how did that work out for you?
Long pause.
KID (looking down): Not good.
Gotta love a mom who teaches a tough life lesson in the calmest way possible!
Image source: Ok_Minimum_5962
#61 Mom’s Find Out Everything…
My kids had graduated high school and I decided to go to Pastry school, I was on the local transit coming back from class one day, when these two girls got on at a stop and sat in the seats in front of me.
They were talking about a party they had gone to the weekend, at a hotel room one of their friends rented for the night.
One of the girls says ” Yeah friends name ended up having a real cool get together”.
It caught my attention because her friend’s name was the same as my oldest son.
Her friend replys “Him and his brother insert name here are fun guys to be around”
“His brother” just happened to have the same name as my other son.
For the next 45 minutes I listened to a whole play by play of what went down. Sounded like a real fun time, drinking, cards, pizza, etc. Just a bunch of friends hanging out.
Now our town is small…and my son’s just happened to tell us they were “camping” that weekend…so the gig was up.
Sitting around the supper table that night. I just let “So that was some party the weekend huh?” slip through my lips. Looked up and could tell by the paleness of their faces that they had been busted.
“How the hell did you know about that?” One asked…
“Mom’s find out everything” was all I replied 😂😂😂
Image source: BawdyBaker
#62 I Need Honey!
Mom pushing young daughter in a stroller.
Daughter says, “Momma, I want honey.”
Mom: “I didn’t bring honey sticks sweetie… Do you want apple slices?”
Daughter: “No, I put honey in the bag.”
Mom stops the stroller and starts looking through the bag. “We have apples, crackers, and veggie sticks. What would you like?”
Daughter, reaching for bag “Let me see!”
Mom leans down and opens the bag near her daughter, who reaches in a pulls out a baby doll.
Daughter, talking to the doll: “There you are Honey!”
Image source: Giraffantastic
#63 Overheard At A 5-Year-Old’s Birthday Party
I was at a kid’s birthday party for my friends daughter, and there’s this kid holding a half-eaten cupcake who was talking to another kid and says very seriously:
“You can’t be my best friend and my enemy. You have to pick.”
The other kid, without missing a beat, goes:
“I pick enemy, but only until cake.”
They both nodded like that made total sense. Then immediately started playing tag together.
Kids are on a different emotional operating system.
Image source: Lyndoe_Lind
#64 Overheard Walking Into A Store
A husband and wife (probably mid-50s) walking into a hardware store on a 16 degree Fahrenheit, snowing like crazy day:
Husband – “I don’t like you wearing that thin of pants in this weather.”
Wife – “When you are having hot-flashes, these thin pants are just fine on days like today.”
Image source: anon
#65 In A Crowded Bar With A Cover Band Playing…
A friend rejoins a small group near the bar, has to shout to be heard over the music
Guy #1 “Does Bobby know he’s hitting on a lesbian”
Groups turns to look (I turn to look too) to see drunk Bobbie hitting on a girl with her date/partner close by looking amused.
Guy#2 “No, he does not”
Group erupts into laughter
Guy#1 “Should we do something?”
Girl in group “Nah, it looks like she’s having fun with it. I’ll watch and make sure it doesn’t get weird.”
Image source: ForestParkRanger
#66 Overheard At The Park Today
A little kid told his dad “When I grow up I want to be a cloud so I can just float and nap all day.” The dad laughed and said, “That’s the most realistic dream I’ve heard all weak.” Then a jogger nearby added “I want to be thundercloud on mondays.” The all laugh together, It was such a random wholesome moment strangers just sharing a funny little daydream.
Image source: greenaz68
#67 Mom And Little Kid In Walmart
A mom and her son, who looked about 7-8 years old, were walking in my direction while leaving the produce section. “Mom, this is HEAVY!” he whined. I happened to glance up as he said it, and I saw a perfectly healthy looking, normal-sized kid holding a plastic produce bag with some cucumbers in it. I make eye contact with the mom briefly and started laughing as she said, “It’s 4 cucumbers. Keep walking.”
Image source: PissantPrairiePunk
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