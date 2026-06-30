A Bit Of Magic For Potterheads As We Recall 25 Harry Potter Actors Who Passed “Beyond The Veil”

#1 Maggie Smith
Dame Maggie Smith took on the role of the fierce and formidable Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter, but her career had been rife with success for 6 decades. Since her debut in the ’50s, her stardom skyrocketed, and she even bagged Best Actress at the Oscars in 1969 for her role as an eccentric educator in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. Even after her demise on September 27, 2024, the iconic roles that she played still live on in her fans’ hearts.
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#2 Alan Rickman
Although Alan Rickman left this world on January 14, 2016, Potterheads will “Always” remember him for playing the tragic anti-hero, Severus Snape. He left behind a distinct legacy of playing the most complex characters with utmost grace.
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#3 Richard Harris
In the first two films, Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets, Richard Harris took on the role of Albus Dumbledore, Headmaster of Hogwarts and the only wizard that Voldemort feared. Famous for his rakish performances, Harris had a pretty eventful career. Unfortunately, he left this world on October 25, 2002, after losing his struggle with Hodgkin’s disease.
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If you’re a fan of the wizarding world, this won’t come as a huge surprise. Between 2001 and 2011, the eight Harry Potter movies absolutely smashed it at the global box office. According to The Numbers, the franchise raked in a mind-blowing $7.7 billion, officially making it the highest-grossing fantasy film series of all time.
The biggest winner of the bunch was the grand finale, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011). It magically pulled in a staggering $1.34 billion worldwide all on its own. In fact, Harry Potter actually holds the crown as the highest-grossing movie franchise of any genre, according to Guinness World Records.
#4 Robbie Coltrane
Before capturing hearts globally as the gentle giant Rubeus Hagrid in all eight Harry Potter films, Robbie Coltrane was already a major comedy star in the UK and even appeared in two James Bond movies. He had an incredible career, but behind the scenes, he faced severe health struggles toward the end of his life. Sadly, the beloved actor succumbed to multiple organ failure in October 2022.
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#5 Michael Gambon
Michael Gambon played Albus Dumbledore from the 3rd to the 8th film after the demise of Richard Harris. He famously quoted, “Every part I play is just a variant of my own personality.” Despite his celebrated career on screen, it was theatre that ultimately owned Gambon’s heart. After a brief battle with pneumonia, he slipped away in September 2023.
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#6 Verne Troyer
Did you know that in the first Harry Potter movie, Griphook was actually a team effort? Verne Troyer brought the Gringotts goblin to life on screen, but because of his distinct American accent, British actor Warwick Davis was brought in to dub the voice. Davis eventually took over the role entirely, putting on the full prosthetics to play Griphook visually in the later films after Troyer sadly left the world on April 21, 2018.
Image source: Friday Night With Jonathan Ross
From emerging actors to British acting royalty, those involved in these movies gave the series its weight, and sadly, quite a few have left us. Looking back at the news, J.K. Rowling famously insisted on an all-British cast. This led the producers straight to the legendary veterans of the British stage and screen.
The production wanted actors who could infuse these magical roles with immense significance and authority. Many characters, especially the Hogwarts staff and older wizards, were played by actors significantly older than their book counterparts. As the years went on, age naturally caught up with that brilliant generation.
#7 Richard Griffiths
Richard Griffiths had a stellar career, most famously playing the grumpy Uncle Vernon in Harry Potter and the eccentric Uncle Monty in Withnail and I. He even shared the stage with his Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe in the play Equus, showcasing their great off-screen dynamic. Sadly, Griffiths’ demise was in 2013 at a hospital in Coventry, England, due to complications from heart surgery.
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#8 Leslie Phillips
You might know Leslie Phillips as the iconic voice behind the Sorting Hat in Harry Potter, but he actually had a massive career long before sending kids to Gryffindor. However, his comedic roles masked a seriously talented dramatic actor who had been dedicated to the craft since he was a kid. He lived a full life until he moved on from this world peacefully in his sleep back in November 2022 at the ripe old age of 98.
Image source: BBC Archive
#9 John Hurt
John Hurt brought absolute magic to Harry Potter as the legendary wandmaker Mr. Ollivander, appearing in the first and final films. Over a brilliant six-decade career, his unique voice and expressive face made him the ultimate choice for complex characters, earning him an Oscar nomination for The Elephant Man. The legendary actor’s demise was in 2017 at the age of 77.
Image source: RTÉ – IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA
In the books, the Marauders’ generation (Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, Severus Snape, and Lily and James Potter) were all tragically young. They were only around 32 to 38 years old during the events of the series. However, the movies cast legendary actors who were in their late 40s, 50s, and 60s.
Also, as the films were shot over a strict 10-year period, the age gap between the youngest and oldest cast members was staggering. In fact, at the time of filming the early movies, there was nearly an 80-year age gap between the child actors playing the first-year students and the oldest actors playing the Hogwarts staff and ghosts.
#10 Helen Mccrory
Helen McCrory was absolutely mesmerizing as Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, perfectly capturing the fierce, protective elegance of Draco’s mother. She was a celebrated powerhouse on the British stage, known for bringing an incredible, sensuous intensity to a wide variety of complex, unforgettable women. The acting world lost a brilliant star far too soon when she succumbed to cancer at her London home in April 2021.
Image source: MASTERPIECE PBS
#11 Robert Hardy
Robert Hardy was unforgettable as the anxious Minister of Magic, Cornelius Fudge, across four Harry Potter movies. Known for his distinctive voice and commanding presence, he enjoyed a distinguished 70-year career across theater, TV, and film. The acclaimed actor left this world in 2017 at the age of 91, leaving behind a tremendous legacy.
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#12 Terence Bayler Robert Knox
Terence Bayler might be best recognized by Potterheads as the silver, blood-splattered ghost haunting the halls of Hogwarts as the Bloody Baron in the first movie. But the celebrated New Zealand actor had a massive, versatile career long before taking on the Slytherin house ghost, working steadily across TV and film for an incredible 60 years. He brought a wonderful, eccentric energy to everything he touched until he left this world in 2016 at the age of 86.
Image source: SPANISH FILMS
Ultimately, the bittersweet reality of the Harry Potter film franchise is that its timelessness was built on the backs of a fleeting generation. By casting the absolute pinnacle of British theater and cinema royalty, many of whom were already entering the twilight of their careers, the filmmakers gave the wizarding world an irreplaceable sense of history, gravity, and warmth.
It is heartbreaking to watch the list of these legendary performers as time does its natural work. However, there is a profound comfort in knowing that their magic is permanently preserved. They didn’t just play characters, but they also defined childhoods, meaning that for generations of fans yet to come, they will never truly be gone.
#13 Peter Cartwright
The role of Elphias Doge, Dumbledore’s close friend, was actually shared by two veteran British actors. Peter Cartwright first played him in Order of the Phoenix before his demise at 78 in 2013. David Ryall then took over the role for Deathly Hallows: Part 1, but tragically left the world just a year later.
Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures
#14 Derek Deadman
Chances are you’ve spotted Derek Deadman on screen without even realizing it! He was the ultimate character actor, whose face you instantly recognized across tons of TV shows and movies starting in the 1970s. Potterheads know him best as Tom, the original landlord of the Leaky Cauldron in the very first film. Sadly, he moved on from this world in 2014 due to complications of diabetes.
Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures
#15 Hazel Douglas
Hazel Douglas was well into her 80s when she landed her biggest role yet as Bathilda Bagshot in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1. She was absolutely memorable as the eccentric author of A History of Magic (and Grindelwald’s great-aunt) before her demise in 2016 at the grand age of 92.
Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures
That was definitely a painful list for me to go through, as it brought back memories of all the roles these brilliant actors played and made the series extra magical. Anyway, dear readers, that’s it from our end as we leave you to go through the rest of the list. If you have any favorites from it, feel free to share them with us in the comments section!
#16 Jimmy Gardner
Jimmy Gardner had a wild 50-year acting career, playing everything from a Shakespearean clown to a drunk in A Clockwork Orange. But in the Harry Potter world, he’ll always be Ernie Prang, the wonderfully eccentric driver of the wild, triple-decker Knight Bus in Prisoner of Azkaban. The versatile English actor slipped away in 2010.
Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures
#17 Elizabeth Spriggs
Before guarding Gryffindor Tower as the original Fat Lady in the first Harry Potter film, Elizabeth Spriggs was a powerhouse of the British stage. The tall, elegant, and incredibly versatile actress first rose to prominence in the late 1960s with acclaimed performances for the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National Theatre. She moved on from this world in 2008 at the age of 78.
Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures
#18 Simon Fisher-Becker
Simon Fisher-Becker was a wonderful character actor and trained comedian who was equally at home in heavy drama. He was spotted at the very beginning of the Harry Potter franchise, where he played the cheerful Hufflepuff ghost, the Fat Friar, in 2001’s Sorcerer’s Stone. His demise was in March 2025.
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#19 Paul Grant
Paul Grant was a staple of fantasy cinema, notably appearing as a Gringotts goblin in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. He also played an Ewok in Return of the Jedi and worked as a goblin and stunt double in the cult classic Labyrinth. Tragically, the actor was lost at 65 after collapsing outside a London train station.
#20 Robert Knox
In a heartbreaking tragedy, 18-year-old Robert Knox lost his life in London while bravely protecting his younger brother during a violent brawl. The young actor had just finished filming his role as Ravenclaw student Marcus Belby in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince a mere four days prior, and was already set to return for the final movies. His promising career was cut tragically short just before the film hit theaters.
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#21 Timothy Bateson
Timothy Bateson was a prolific British character actor with a real gift for eccentric, whimsical roles. In the Potterverse, he’s known as the original voice behind the grumpy house-elf Kreacher in Order of the Phoenix. Unfortunately, it became one of his final roles before his demise in 2009 at age 83. Simon McBurney stepped in after him.
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#22 Paul Ritter
The brilliant character actor Paul Ritter came to the attention of massive global audiences later in his career, playing Eldred Worple in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Beyond the wizarding world, he was widely celebrated for his unforgettable and transformative roles. Tragically, he succumbed to a brain tumor in 2021.
Image source: Broadcast File
#23 Dave Legeno
Before transitioning to acting, Dave Legeno was actually a professional wrestler and mixed martial artist. He famously put his fighting career on hold when he landed the terrifying role of the werewolf villain Fenrir Greyback in the final three Harry Potter films. The British actor was lost after a heatstroke in 2014 while hiking in California’s notorious Death Valley.
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#24 Alfred Burke
Alfred Burke played Armando Dippet, the Headmaster of Hogwarts, right before Dumbledore. Beyond his cameo as a wizard, the British actor was best known for his decade-long starring role as private eye Frank Marker in the classic UK television series Public Eye. Burke left the world in 2011.
Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures
#25 Roger Lloyd-Pack
Roger Lloyd Pack brought incredible depth and a famously expressive face to every role. He played Bartemius Crouch Sr., the strict, rule-abiding Ministry of Magic official in Goblet of Fire who meets a tragic end at the hands of his own Death Eater son. His sad demise was at 69 in 2014.
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