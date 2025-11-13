These Funny People Have Reinvented The Meaning Of Being Bored

Contrary to the belief that boredom is not a silent killer, a study conducted in the late 1980s in London proved that people who often get bored are 2.5 percent more likely to die from heart problems than those who rarely feel boredom. That is probably why we have managed to compile such a colorful and entertaining list of funny people trying to escape from the grips of the yawn.

It seems that being stuck in a never-ending queue, at work without having anything to do, or trying to watch a movie with a stubbornly asleep significant other, wake up the deepest and most creative parts of human imagination. You really don’t have to endure being bored witless, but instead, spend your time recreating famous classical paintings with things you found at home, or you can count and separate your gummy bears by color or even make furniture for ants. The possibilities for fun things to do are limitless!

One thing is true when talking about dullness, though – only boring people get bored, and these guys and gals proved to be fruitful imaginarians when it comes to spending their spare time. Check out our funny picture list of the shenanigans these brave people did to save themselves from the increased 2.5 percent risk of future heart problems. Hopefully, you’ll find some great hints on what to do when bored! Don’t forget to vote for the most creative ideas.

#1 I Got Bored With The Drab Walls At My Office, So I Decided To Spruce Them Up A Bit

Image source: bruck7

#2 A Girl I Know Got Bored In Class And Drew This Guy’s Shirt

Image source: DSice16

#3 It Was A Slow Day In The ER

Image source: supergordo

#4 I Hate Philosophy Class, Here Are My Handwritten Notes For Eight Boring Hours

Image source: atalkinglemon

#5 Sometimes When I Get Bored I Balance Things On My Wife’s Head

Image source: yougotanygum

#6 Bored At Office? Got An Idea For You

Image source: nikitaaar

#7 Got Bored At Lunch So Made Tiny Hats For The Tiny Fosters

Image source: Arterially

#8 29,249 Smiles Is What It Takes To Drain A Standard Ballpoint Pen

Image source: GuacamoleFanatic

#9 Berry Bored

Image source: alpacainabox

#10 A Few Of My Buddies Got Bored While Waiting To Check Out Today

Image source: ManicPenguinOverlord

#11 So I Was Bored In Chemistry Class

Image source: HashtagIlluminati

#12 Dad Said He Was Bored

Image source: raindance_in_traffic

#13 I Have Too Much Time On My Hands

Image source: letitburn22

#14 Someone Was Bored In A Toilet In Japan

Image source: linkinstreet

#15 Was Bored At The Vets

Image source: Tackle3erry

#16 This Man Working Outside My House Right Now

Image source: robbielolo

#17 My Dad Got Bored At Work Today And Sent Me These

Image source: cmoneyhill

#18 I Got Bored Waiting For The Bill So I Drew With Teriyaki Sauce And A Fork

Image source: shawnlndyn

#19 We Got Bored At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#20 As A Stay At Home Dad, I Get Bored

Image source: deamon519

#21 Me And My Coworkers Got Bored At Work So We Made A Tea Set Out Of Champagne Tops

Image source: NickManderville

#22 Bored Kids Organized A Ball Pit By Color

Image source: omglmaowtf.com

#23 Looks Like Somebody Got Bored While On The Toilet

Image source: mutantenemy13

#24 I Get Bored And Try To Balance Things So I Ended Up Selling My Soul To Be Able To Do This

Image source: czarofel

#25 Bored On The Night Shift

Image source: Scaulbylausis

#26 My Girlfriend Was Bored At The Office So She Made The Ultimate Office Crossbow

Image source: mikeltru

#27 Somebody Got Bored At Work

Image source: conrick

#28 Someone Was Bored At Work

#29 My Friend Was Bored In Class

Image source: hybridginger

#30 After Crushing And Fracturing His Finger, This Is How My Boyfriend Passed Time While Waiting In The ER

Image source: eitakesor

#31 Bored In Line, These Construction Workers Tried To See What They Could Reach With Their Measuring Tape

Image source: TLP34

#32 I Bet You’ve Never Been This Bored

Image source: activmstrbtr

#33 We Were Unpacking Boxes During My Night Shift At Work And I Got Bored

Image source: numbahtwelve

#34 When You’re Bored At Work And The M&M’s Aren’t Color Coordinated

Image source: u_b_tripn

#35 This Is What Happens When I Get Bored At Work

Image source: nickervision

#36 When I’m Bored At Work I Make Fountains Out Of The Blenders

Image source: ChandlerChase_

#37 When I Get Bored At Work I Organize Strawberries By Size

Image source: BlondeRed

#38 Went To McDonald’s And Ordered An “Ice-Cream Sandwich” Out Of Boredom

Image source: NutellaOnYoBooty

#39 The Guy In Front Of Me Must Have Been Bored In Class

Image source: Taikuus

#40 If You’re Ever Bored At Work Try Taping An Onion Or Jalapeño On Your Coworker

Image source: Mayawilllliams

#41 Went To The Bank Today To Cash A Check, Needless To Say My Boyfriend Got Bored

Image source: meb136369

#42 It Was A Slow Day At Work

#43 At Work We Had Some Free Time, A Lot Of Cardboard And Packing Tape

Image source: eightlegeddj

#44 Sometimes I Get A Little Bored

Image source: hamdog444

#45 You Ever Been So Bored At Work That You Taped Your Hand Into A Claw?

Image source: Jtreenh

#46 Bored At Work Counting Lanyards

Image source: cbsummerville

#47 My Girlfriend Fell Asleep While Watching A Movie And Refused To Wake Back Up. Got Bored And Decided To Have Some Fun

Image source: xparanoyedx

#48 14 Scoops Of Custard. Bored At Work

Image source: mel_king95

#49 Sometimes When Waiting The Nurse To Take Care Of The Patient Can Take A Long Time. Time For Counter Strike

Image source: mri_medical_imaging

#50 Can You Imagine Yourself Being This Bored That You Would Start Putting Random Plants On Random Cars? Well, Me Neither

Patrick Penrose
