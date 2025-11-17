150 Creepy Facts About The World That You Might Be Better Off Not Knowing

Though the sensation has probably been around since our ancestors developed emotions, it wasn’t until the middle of the 19th century that we started describing the uncanny as something that gives us “the creeps.” Charles Dickens, who enriched the English language with plenty of new words and expressions, is credited with the first use of the phrase in his 1849 novel ‘David Copperfield,’ to mean an unpleasant, tingly chill up the spine.
A few days ago, Reddit user Mimiqttt set out to find out what the definition means to different people, and posted a question on the platform, asking, “What are some creepy facts you know?” From natural phenomena to the biological workings of our bodies, here are some of the most popular answers they’ve received.
#1 Listening Mode: Activated
Hearing is the last sense you lose before dying.
d**konajunebug:
My dad is a retired EMT/Paramedic/fire-fighter. Years ago he told be about a guy in cardiac arrest that they brought back to life. The guy ended up coming by the station a few weeks later to thank my dad personally because he had heard – while dead – someone say it was time to call it but my dad said to keep trying.
That story has terrified me. To know you’re dead, but not quite dead, and hear other people call it before you’re fully gone. Geesus, no thank yo.
Image source: HorrorPusherr, Kindel Media
#2 Unseen Door Drama
One of the most common places to find a dead body is on the toilet. Cause when they’re alive and not feeling well, the first thing they do is go to the toilet thinking it could be a bowel issue.
Image source: pumpkinthighs, Grant Hughes
#3 Inside Out Insights
When you have a kidney transplant, they don’t remove your original organs, and the Transplant does not go in the place of your old organ.
Source: have had three kidney transplants in my lifetime. I have a total of five kidneys in my body.
Image source: Blackthorne519, RF._.studio
#4 Pawsitive Vibes Only
Due to human artificial selection, dogs are evolving eyebrows.
Image source: Light_of_Niwen, Helena Lopes
#5 Close Enough to See
Your eyes have their own immune system that works separately from your body’s immune system. If your body’s immune system found out it would attack your eyes. I read this here and at my last eye appointment I asked if it was true. The eye doctor said “Yeah, it’s kinda weird” and I was like “Kinda?”
Image source: McSmackthe1st, cottonbro studio
#6 Opposites Attract Quacktically
Ducks become cannibals due to boredom, of all f*****g reasons.
Image source: PenCreepy2451, Kristi Evans
#7 Invisible Battles Won
If you get skinned alive, you’ll die from hypothermia, not blood loss.
gamedev_9998:
If you were burned alive, you’ll die from suffocation, not from the fire itself.
Image source: wish-com_gaster, Klara Kulikova
#8
Your immune system can just decide that the rest of your body is offensive and goes on the attack. I have this with psoriasis which started as flaky skin and now has become psoriatic arthritis where my fingers, hands and feet are unreliable because my body decided that my body is a foreign object.
F**k you my body!
Image source: Petulantraven
#9 Deep Dive Thoughts
I believe around 5-10% of the ocean has been explored. We have the technology to study space but it’s not advanced enough to see what’s down there (due to water pressure and darkness and stuff)
Image source: OffBeatBerry_707, Maël BALLAND
#10
Some species of Vultures can projectile vomit if they feel threatened.
Missing-Digits:
It is called defensive vomiting and I was an unwitting victim of it once. It is HORRENDOUS!!!
Image source: Feraltravelling
#11 Peak Drama Unfolding
There are about 40 supervolcanoes in the world that have yet to erupt. One supervolcano is in Yellowstone National Park and has a magma chamber that is large enough to fit the entire city of Tokyo inside it.
There’s no indication we’re due for a super eruption in our life time, but the thought it could happen still creeps me out.
Image source: BansheeBallad, Jordan Corrales
#12 Clues and Alibis
For every 9 people on death row 1 is found to be innocent. Sometimes after death and sometimes after the innocent was on death row for 30 years.
Image source: Loud_Advertising_947, RDNE Stock project
#13
Just after their WWII surrender, the Japanese government created a system of brothels in case American soldiers thought of taking out frustrations on Japanese women. After the rate of STI’s shot up among American GI’s the Army made the Japanese government shut them down, the number of *reported* r*pes went up by 800%. Take note that Japan is a very traditional society with plenty of stigma about reporting rape so the actual numbers were probably even more horrific.
Image source: YukariYakum0
#14 Quiet Moments Matter
The only double-hanging of women to be carried out in modern times was the execution of the Finchley baby farmers. Amelia Sach and Annie Walters would “adopt” unwanted babies for a fee. Then, supposedly, find homes for them. They did not find homes for the babies.
Image source: The_Patriot, Marco Fortes
#15 Alone in Plain Sight
Cotard’s syndrome is a condition where you just think you’re dead or don’t exist. People who have it sometimes stop eating because they think they’re dead.
PurdueJohn:
Similarly there are high anxiety conditions of depersonalization and derealization, where someone doesn’t believe the world around or them exists or are real at all, or that they don’t exist themselves. My daughter had this when she was young. Quite unsettling.
Image source: BlueCanary434, Pixabay
#16 Small Feet, Big Dreams
Youngest “woman” (I use that term loosely) to give birth was 5 years old.
Image source: Sassysewer, Michael Morse
#17 Fingers Grasping Freedom
Today there are more slaves in the world that at any other time in history.
Image source: Separate_Mango_666, Zulmaury Saavedra
#18
When salmon begin their famous spawning run, they shut down unnecessary systems so they can channel all of their energy into swimming upstream to mate. That includes the immune system, so spawning salmon are highly susceptible to disease and infection. They basically start to rot before they die. You can see many discolored salmon during their run, and there are even some missing pieces of their bodies.
I read about this last year. We are recent transplants to the PNW, so this is all new to me. My daughter and I went to a nearby creek this week to see if the salmon were still doing their thing. Sure enough, we saw one swimming upstream with a big, gaping hole in its back, complete with visible flesh and stringy white things protruding from it. It was awful, but we couldn’t look away, either.
She asked me not to cook salmon for dinner this week. It’s one of my favorite meals, but…yeah, I’m good for now.
Image source: my_ghost_is_a_dog
#19 Cosmic Quiet Moments
When a star dies it explodes and releases a gamma burst and it destroys all in its path, if one goes off near Earth it’ll lead to extinction and there’s no warning because it happens immediately.
Image source: wetlettuce42, Pixabay
#20 Mixing Colors, Crafting Stories
mummy brown–or Egyptian Brown–is an old pigment that the pre-Raphaelites used for paintings. it’s a rich color that was made from myrrh, pitch, and the decayed flesh of humans (yup, mummies). artists, for a very long time, did not know the contents of said pigment and we’re turned off by it by 1915 because they found it gross and despicable.
still, a plenty of famous works feature a paint that is essentially dried-up human tissue.
Image source: Garbouliak, Daian Gan
#21 Couch Potato Reimagined
Hundreds of people die every year… from being strangled by their bedsheets.
GlitzBlitz:
I had a heavy blanket that was pretty much coming apart at the seams. The lining was detaching from the blanket itself.
I woke up one morning and found my son’s head/neck completely entangled in the detached lining. I shook him in a panic and he woke up confused but fine.
It looked like if someone had actually taken the thing and tried to strangle him with it. I threw that thing straight in the garbage.
Image source: bender0x7d1, Anna Nekrashevich
#22
Statistically the person who is most likely to kill you at any given time is living with you right now.
Image source: BestTyming
#23 Hydration Flex
Drinking too much water can kill you. some people who have survived drowning later die because of water intoxication. solution is simple, give them salt or electrolyte fluids to balance their sodium ph in the body.
Image source: The34Zero, Maurício Mascaro
#24
Sewer treatment plants have lifesaver rings around the treatment tanks, in case someone falls in.
Image source: mycreativenamehere
#25 Red Alert Ready
Carmine, a red food dye commonly used in food and makeup, is made of COCHINEAL INSECTS.
Image source: LemonMeringue26, Leonardo Luz
#26
In a strange and semi creepy coincidence, Robert Lincoln, son of Abraham Lincoln, was saved from falling off a train platform and being run over by Edwin Boothe, brother of John Wilkes Boothe.
Image source: Infamous-Piece3783
#27 Nature’s Surprise Split
When you eat figs you are quite likely to be also eating the mummified carcass of a wasp.
Image source: stilloldbull2, Pixabay
#28 Crime Scene Vibes
At any given time, there are 40-50 active serial killers in the United States.
Image source: Prince_Pancake69, cottonbro studio
#29
Sometimes if their diet is lacking protein deer will actually search out birds nests on forest floors, stamp the chicks, and then eat them.
There’s a type of be called a vulture Bee that feeds on decomposing flesh, they have wild looking hives, and they will in fact make honey from the dead flesh. Honey that is referred to as “meat honey”. The honey is in fact edible according to researchers.
Image source: TheBattyWitch
#30 Silent But Expressive
You have millions of mites, known as demodex, living on your face.
Image source: Gr8hound, MART PRODUCTION
#31 Sunlight and Silent Specks
The floating specs you see probably aren’t dust but dead skin cells.
Image source: sleepy_potatoSalad, Furkan Dokuzlar
#32
Box Jellyfish are not only the most venomous jellies to humans, but they also possess at least 24 functional eyes (of various degree) on its body despite having no centralized brain. Four of its eyes always peer up out of the water regardless of the animal’s body position; some eyes can make out images, others are more primitive.
Image source: Southern_Gator
#33 Cosmic Humor Ahead
During the merger of two black holes,a black holes can occasionally get ejected from the system and get shot out into open space and become a wandering black hole, the creepy part for me is that because a large part of the way in which we see black holes is through their interactions with their surroundings we wouldn’t really be able to see it coming towards us
Image source: rflok34, Alex Andrews
#34 Rush Hour Haze
Really just the fact that we can die or have our lives unimaginably ruined at any moment from a basically endless number of ways and that eventually within a handful of decades (or maybe seconds or any time in between) or so it IS going to happen.
Image source: DontDiscRedditMe, Adeeb Al-Sibai
#35 Still Searching for Clues
Last year in the US alone over half a million people were reported missing. About 1% are found.
Image source: buntybop, Daniel Lobo
#36 Master of Chill
Many victims who survive bear attacks report the sound of the bear’s teeth scraping against their skulls.
Image source: DinerDuck, Janko Ferlic
#37 Loyalty on Duty
Cadaver dogs can smell bodies through waters (lakes, etc).
Image source: PlaysTheTriangle, Emre Ezer
#38
After decapitation you would still be conscious for about 10 seconds and technically would still be alive for 3-6 minutes.
Image source: Euphoric-Turnover-36
#39
The mosquito is the deadliest animal.
Image source: FidelisLupus
#40
People are still dying from the radioactive fallout generated by the Chernobyl disaster.
Image source: CKO1967
#41
There is a website called The Marshall Project, which, from 2015 to 2021, recorded and counted down the time until execution of every death row inmate in the United States, categorized by state. It was accurate up to the second, and had real-time updates about appeals, stays of execution, time of death, method of execution, etc. It was fascinating and gave me major creeps at the same time. The site is still up, and the records can still be read.
Image source: Autismsaurus
#42
Most of the koala population has rampant chlamydia.
Image source: Megalon96310
#43
That armadillos are natural carriers of leprosy.
Image source: Old_Check_6362
#44
Not sure if considered creepy but the ancient Romans went around collecting urine. It was big business. They used it to clean clothes as well as for mouthwash.
Image source: bulletpr00fsoul
#45
Herculaneum is better preserved than Pompeii it just hasn’t been excavated as much.
Pompeii was essentially destroyed by falling volcanic rock, its dead later being buried by ash after rigor had set in.
Herculaneum was destroyed by pyroclastic flows so hot that the liquids in people’s bodies turned to vapor and exploded instantly. Brain matter turned into glass. Bone and metal were welded together. All that happened before Pompeii.
Currently, the population in the area is so large that the Italian government is having a hard time deciding whether or not it’s worth it to warn or evacuate them or not
Image source: blackcatsareawesome
#46
The only thing preventing you from dissolving your own stomach is a layer of mucus that pores in your stomach lining constantly secrete. If something happens to prevent them from working completely, your stomach will be dissolved within a couple of days.
Image source: SnowDemonAkuma
#47
If we could hear the sound that the Sun emits, it would be the equivalent of standing next to a speaker at a rock concert.
Image source: DoubleDeckerz
#48
Most of us are highly succeptible to suggestion when hypnotized, including attempts to instill false memories. Our brains *cannot* tell the difference between real and false memories. Imagine the possibilities…..
Image source: PepurrPotts
#49
Meany types of Gas don’t smell naturally it is added later for safety, so by theory there can happen a mistake…
Image source: allright_then
#50
Victorians collected and made art and jewelry from the hair of their loved ones:
https://www.artsy.net/article/artsy-editorial-curious-victorian-tradition-making-art-human-hair
Image source: archibaldsneezador
#51
You can marry a dead person in France.
Image source: super_man100
#52
Hepatitis ranges from A-E, with A being the most transmissible in contaminated water sources.
Image source: Silv3r_lite
#53 Goosebumps and Giggles
Dead bodies can get goosebumps.
Image source: Delicious_vanilla611, cottonbro studio
#54
Prawns are cannibals. They eat their babies.
Image source: 3Fatboy3
#55
Infant flesh is like fish when cooked. White and falls right off the bone.
Thank you, Last Podcast On The Left.
Image source: Fun_Mistake4299
#56
In the US, Most missing persons cases that take place in the wilderness happen around places with large cave networks.
Image source: gigaswardblade
#57
The human body has roughly 200 grams of bacteria.
Image source: OrchidThis5822
#58
Body odor isn’t caused by dirt or sweat on one’s body. It’s the bacteria that’s produced by dirt and sweat that emits the BO.
Image source: Potential_Story7840
#59
Falling down can kill you, legit. If you hit ur head on something sharp most likely ure dead in the next second. Is not very creepy but it makes me rethink life time to time lol
Image source: flowersUverMe
#60
That in pharmaceutical labs, once they are done with the animals with whatever they were testing, the ones that are still alive are put down and thrown in a freezer. When the freezer is full they are dumped in a furnace.
Image source: RoseWould
#61
Pelicans will just Eat smaller birds sometimes. they snatch them up in their bill and just keep chewing till the bird stops moving.
Image source: GoreyGopnik
#62
Many people have a parasitic infection and don’t even know it…
Image source: littlemissnoname-
#63
All mammals have belly buttons.
Image source: Expert_asdwipe
#64 The Grass Is Listening
A female mantis eats her mating partner after having “sex” with him.
Image source: balevika, Quang Nguyen Vinh
#65
Its against the law for a pharmacist to tell seniors on part D they are paying 2.5 times the cost for lets say metformin than someone off the street w/ no insurance. In my hypethetical trans action , The drug costs the pharmacy $2 ,HE charges $4. if grandma comes in w/ her medicare card she is charged $10 copay.. The drug maker then takes $7 leaving $3 instead of $4 as the profit margin to the pharmacy. He is bound by law to say nothing about the scam.
Image source: SnooMaps3253
#66
Minor warning for those who have functional eyes. If you are sensitive just scroll by.
.
.
Some women cook and eat their placenta after birth, has got to be the most horrific thing i know. There are even f*****g recipies online.
Image source: Da-Pruttis-Boi
#67
There is a fish ( the sounderfish) that likes to swim up penis holes that needs surgery to remove and sometimes amputation is the only form of removal.
Image source: Penis_balls_Pluh
#68
If all bacteria in a cheese decided to move in the same direction the cheese would move quite a distance in a day
Image source: Worldly-Traffic-5503
#69
So, for various grim reasons, Australia has a quite advanced, very knowledgable specialist law enforcement unit dealing with online child SA imagery.
They showed once this mummy blogger who considers herself a ‘safe’ mommy blogger;
She never ever shows her kids faces, she never shows like…any part of their bare bodies, not even their backs, she never shows them at the beach or in the pool, unless they’re in those short/t-shirt surf/swim suit thingies that cover them up from shoulder to knee, and don’t show their shape or body, she never shows them in bedclothes or anything you’d consider revealing or private moments.
Most of her photos of her kids are just their hands, or taken from behind, or neck down, while the kids are fully dressed, like in jeans and coats, for safety and privacy.
This unit approached her to show something, and they placed a tracking code in some of these photos, and within hours had tracked those photos, one of them was her three kids in heavy coats and woolly hats, on an autumn day, like these kids could be dolls, you can’t see faces, body, shape, skin, you can barely see their hair under their hats…
Those photos still ended up on Paedo websites, with creepy comments by child abusers about how they like seeing kids dressed like that.
Because they’re not just turned on by revealing or inappropriate images of kids, they’re attracted to children and that means having these specific preferences, a covered up child is just as attractive to them as a kid at the beach.
Basically. There’s no safe way to have images of your child online.
But wait, it’s worse…
If you go to a lot of family bloggers pages, they’ll have ‘Parent run’ pages for their underage children, sometimes as young as toddlers, where post solely content of the kids. Its just s way to have multiple pages as distinct revenue streams but…it’s also something else.
If you look at the follower stats of a lot of these pages, very often a majority of the followers, sometimes more than half, are adult men between 18 and 55.
These pages will be like, this 3 year old girl going to water parks, with lots of shots taken from the bottom of a slide as she slides down it, in her bathing costume, or playing in the pool, like these kids LIVE in the pool…
So yeah.
Image source: GreenEyedCat
#70
If given access to it, butterflies will happily drink blood
Image source: supermarketblues
#71
A sloth’s claws aren’t actually made of creatine, they’re their finger bones protruding from their flesh.
Image source: BansheeShriek
#72
A man’s ball sack can be ripped open as easily as you open a bag of chips.
Image source: Queen_Wanheda_
#73
I was thoroughly disturbed when I read that tornadoes can happen in the middle of the night. It’s not that I ever doubted that, but just the thought of a tornado at 3am terrifies me.
Image source: koolerthan
#74
Back in the day, poor families would collect their urine so they could sell it to tanners. Hence, “p**s poor.”
If you were poorer than that, well, you didn’t even have a pot to p**s in.
Image source: K3Y_Mast3r
#75
An ally of Joan of Arc, Gilles de Rais, was a serial killer, who raped and murdered hundreds of children.
Image source: Groundbreaking_Web91
#76
I can’t wait to hear these replies read to me while someone jumps around in minecraft on tiktok.
Image source: i_am_sofaking_
#77
We’re currently living through an age of extinction similar to that which killed the dinosaurs, but it’s largely our own fault.
Image source: Expression-Little
#78
If you’re allergic to cockroaches, you can’t drink preground coffee.
Image source: Stixsr
#79
The current governor of Oklahoma endorses c**k fighting.
Image source: SnooChipmunks126
#80
Not so much creepy but , If your Wife or GF had a nut allergy and if the Male had eaten Brazil nuts before ejaculation it’s the only Nut Brazil Nut that can cause an allergic reaction through sex
Image source: ManyWrongdoer9365
#81
Cats always land on their feet, and buttered bread always lands butter-side down if you drop it.
So if you strapped a piece of buttered bread to a cat’s back and dropped the cat, you would have a perpetual-motion machine that would be powerful enough to run a small monorail.
Follow me for other inventions.
Image source: Downtown_Statement87
#82
There are translucent microscopic spiders that live in the pores of your skin, usually on your face. They come out at night to feed on dead skin then crawl back into your pores.
Image source: SiGNALSiX
#83
The chainsaw was invented to assist in childbirth.
Image source: CreatrixAnima
#84
If you build something in your yard against HOA rules, then it’s called an unwanted erection.
Image source: thecookiesmonster
#85
That Area 51 is a red herring.
Image source: Alarming_Serve2303
#86
I was in a creative writing workshop in college and was critiquing a medieval torture section in someone else’s piece. My professor was like: what the f**k? Why do you know that? I told him I wrote a paper on it, but it actually came up in a few historical fiction books. I was curious if it was accurate and fell down a rabbit hole and know just a ton about medieval torture. I did the same a few months ago. It started with one false imprisonment case ages ago in France, but then sites suggest related articles, so I spent 4 hours reading about women being falsely imprisoned.
Image source: Lawyer_Lady3080
#87
Everyone who has ever owned the HOPE DIAMOND has met some sort of gruesome, untimely death.
Image source: QuietRulrOfEvrything
#88
I had an ancestor in 1663 [ a high posted bureaucrat] who paid a doctor called Ruben [ Ruby] under the pseudonyme *Oswald* to get some toxin to assassinate a relative of the Radziwill princes…
Exacty 300 ys before the assassination of a Radziwill inlaw [- Prez. Kenedy]
Image source: yelbesed2
#89
israel killed thousands of kids in the past couple of weeks
Image source: yoyo_yop
#90
Your name is Mimi, you’re 18 and live in the Philippines along with your sister who is 8. Your best friend Jeal was having trouble with their boyfriend and you tried to help but it wasn’t working.
All that from 2 minutes of work.
Don’t over share online.
Image source: Myotherdumbname
#91
The average 15 year old guy thinks of sex every 9 seconds.
Image source: Whatthehell665
#92
A lot of indigenous ‘creepypastas’ or folklore have some sort of real life tie to them, and the uncanny effect is so off putting because we have been evolving to be afraid of anything that looks human and will hurt us
Image source: tired_man_mox143
#93
over 70% of the sex that male giraffes have is with other male giraffes
Image source: Fluffy-Hotel-5184
#94
A lab filled with samples of bird flu smells like wild flowers
Image source: Forestsounds89
#95
all the achievements of humanity will be destroyed
Image source: buy_me_a_loofah
#96
It takes the same amount of pressure to bite through a finger as a carrot.
Image source: flyingdoodle
#97
Adolf Hitler’s grandma served as a cleaning lady in a Jewish household, which implies that his mom might have been a half Jewish illegitimate child. The uncertainty in this family secret Hitler could never get over, plus his dad beat him regularly for no reason. These two things left him so scarred that according to a psychoanalyst he projected his fear and hatred towards his dad on the Jews and his empathy towards his mother on Germany.
Image source: Expensive_Meet222
#98
You have a skull inside your face right now.
Image source: Fragraham
#99
People die every day
Image source: Serious-Tank-1024
#100
I find it pretty creepy that I’ve found this exact question three times over the last three days
Image source: JigerIsUnderrated32
#101
Google and Facebook and formerly Twitter until a year ago sell your data to everyone, attempt to curb and control your speech and behavior and knowledge, and then act like Apple is some sort of evil company that protects privacy, individual autonomy and agency, and right to a fantastic product for money spent.
Image source: AaronParan
#102
I’ve spent around an hour reading facts that I will forget in the next couple of hours.
Image source: Peasanthaharu
#103
If you have cats and you die they will eat your face.
Image source: Soxparkmob
#104
1 in 4 girls are sexually abused.
1 in 5 boys are sexually abused.
70% of all caretakers over the age of 70 will die before the one they are caretaking.
Not sure if these are creepy, but they are stats I remember when I’m in a group of 4 women or 5 men. Also when I see an older person taking care of the aged spouse.
Image source: ptanaka
#105
You can kill a person with an empty syringe.
Image source: ThatKat7624
#106
Having the Philadelphia chromosome does not bode well for leukemia patients
Image source: MermaidReader
#107
Most people die with their eyes open.
Image source: HeWhoIsNotMe
#108
Ken Griffin CEO of citadel hit his wife with a bed post and lied under oath
Image source: TrippingBananas
#109
When you’re decapitated, it takes ~30 seconds for your brain to fully catch up and check out
Image source: UnihornWhale
#110
1 in 8-9 men is a pedo. There are about 40 people in my family…
Image source: AndyOrAmy
#111
you could walk past a murderer and don’t even know it
Image source: nekoandCJ
#112
Beck is scientologist
Image source: nopalitzin
#113
John Wilks Booth, the man who killed President Lincoln was secretly having an affair with Lincoln’s sons Ol’ Lady…. True fact
Image source: Mrhonest100
#114
If you extend the time line long enough, the survival rate will drop to 0.
Image source: Busy_Manner4265
#115
Every copy of super mario 64 is personalized
Image source: Decent-Efficiency-21
#116
Little microscopic bugs live on us and in us all the time..eew.
Image source: OddSkill9557
#117
Hearing is the last sense to go before you die it’s really scary tbh
Image source: RareAd8834
#118
Nothing
Image source: Lyla_Richard
#119
pigs are killed in gas chambers and scream in them.
Image source: SnooChickens4631
#120
That we have skeletons inside us, and they are walking around covered in flesh.
Image source: WhattaguyPJ
#121
You are more likely to get trampled to death by a cow than die in a accident involving any type of vehicle.
Image source: Walter_Armstrong
#122
A Ducks wiener falls off every year and a new one grows in its place.
Image source: Crotch-Monster
#123
Microscopic mites, called Demodex, live in the pores of your face. Most specifically your cheeks
Image source: Womanking_
#124
a creepy fact that i’ve heard and read is that anything on this earth can become an idol
Image source: Old-Ad8654
#125
If you removed all of the organic matter from a forest except the nematodes, you would still be able to see the shapes of the trees and everything else from the leftover nematodes that live on them. They are everywhere.
Image source: Tranesblues
#126
Elephant communicate through vibration
Image source: Ok-Breakfast3924
#127
There is a species of bugs that live in out eyelashes.
Image source: mermaidpaint
#128
If you put yogurt in a dead persons b******e it speeds up de composition
Image source: Available_Aspect1928
#129
A severed human head is surprisingly heavy.
Image source: Black-Zero
#130
**I know two creepy facts that I have come across:**
* Cotard Delusion – сotard’s Syndrome is a rare psychological disorder where people believe they are dead, do not exist, or have lost their internal organs.
* Sleep Paralysis – sleep paralysis can cause people to wake up temporarily unable to move, often accompanied by hallucinations and a sense of dread.
Image source: New_Barracuda334
#131
There are millions of people living inside volcanos!
An example of this is Naples!
Image source: Annmenmen
#132
chickens can still run after you snap its neck like just full of speed after it is supposed to be dead same thing if you chop off it’s head
Image source: PurpleGalaxy273
#133
Cornflakes were invented to keep people from masturbaiting
Image source: Sea-Carpenter-3550
#134
When I remembered or experienced something happened before that will happen again
Image source: GoblinB0xer
#135
When a week old corpse is run over by a tank it really does look exactly like on the cartoons, maybe just a little wetter
Image source: OlStreamJo
#136
My neighbor is a peeker. Facts.
Image source: redditdanis
#137
Too many and I won’t share.
They’d keep you up at night and you probably wouldn’t look at the world the same way any more
Image source: MonkAny
#138
there is such a thing as a necrophiliac homosexual duck. theres even a video you can watch
Image source: Fluffy-Hotel-5184
#139
Elvis Presley had a “super colon” that was exacerbated by heroin use and died with 30lbs of s**t inside him.
Image source: WyntonMarsalis
#140
During his life, a person eats from 3 to 7 spiders in a dream, they simply climb into his mouth when he sleeps.
Image source: LIli__xxx
#141
How cow feels in side when you put string on the calf to pull it out when she is having trouble delivering her breached (butt first) calf.
Image source: kyunirider
#142
Media uses fear to push political agendas on both sides of the political spectrum, this fear is often used to demonize things that are not inherently dangerous simply by creating fear. for example more people are killed by cows in a few weeks than sharks do in over 20 years and toilets kill more people in a month than AR-15s do in years. this is not about what is being turned into fear but rather what it can be used for. movies, TV and social media are extremely powerful tools as the human mind can be easily manipulated from enough exposure.
Furthermore history and even simple logic can be rewritten just by changing a few google search results and changing the contents of textbooks, hell, even just removing a scene from a movie can wipe all knowledge of it from existence, simply by changing a source of information and not saying anything about it to anyone can rewrite everyone’s knowledge
TLDR: the human mind is extremely manipulatable, anything you know could be a lie and you wouldn’t know it
Image source: ImDeadGuy
#143
I hope you we tell your girlfriend this story one day (if you do propose, that is.)
Image source: sadlylamentablesimu
#144
The thought as a child thinking that an old man was always watching me (santa) to all of us now it seems really messed up
Image source: Lollipopins8
#145
50 year olds can legally date 18 year olds… gross
Image source: Plus_League7286
#146
Easiest way to pull someones head off is to slit the neck, twist it and listen to it crack☺
Image source: cara_doyle
#147
It only takes twenty minutes to die from a black mamba snake bite, and it hurts the entire time.
Image source: GW2RNGR
#148
I don’t know why I find this creepy, but our brain cannot create a new face. Every single person we see in our dreams, is someone we have seen in real life before.
Image source: fairybl00dz
#149 Dark Humor Alert
Lobotomy and the guillotine were both used in France through the 1980’s.
Image source: SailorVenus23, Dick Thomas Johnson
#150
During the embalming process in a funeral home, internal organs are sucked out and replaced with embalming fluid. The organs that are sucked out go right into the sewer system. So not only are dead people’s organ bits in the sewers but so too are any medications they were on, diseases they had, etc.
Kind of a head scratcher when you go to a hospital or doctor’s office and see the bio hazard waste bins – yet a funeral home, which process a higher volume of bio hazard waste, has no such disposal protocols
Image source: youknowiactafool
Follow Us