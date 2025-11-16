30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

by

When it comes to designing things for city living, whether it’s the infrastructure or even little details—like park benches or public washrooms, you expect they will be made with people in mind. But it turns out that’s often far from the case.

Recently, Sahra Sulaiman, the communities editor for Streetsblog L.A., shared an illuminating thread about soap dispensers in LAX bathrooms. “The worker struggling to refill soaps in the LAX bathroom said she just wished architects and designers consulted with the workers that had to maintain the spaces about whether their form would actually be functional,” she wrote in a tweet amassing 126k likes.

Soon it became clear that Sahra is not the only one frustrated by how nonfunctionally public spaces are sometimes designed. More people joined the thread to share their own observations and experiences, so dear designers and architects, please take notes!

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs
30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs
30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image credits: sahrasulaiman

#1

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: Priya_H

#2

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: thatsmyfullname

#3

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: daellelynn

#4

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: manndaraee

#5

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: courtnaymarieg

#6

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: WaitressTweets

#7

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: rumpbackwhale

#8

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: jawillia11

#9

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: Tikon2000

#10

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: jamaicanjogger

#11

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: laurengoodwitch

#12

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: Direrain72

#13

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: BreadMeat

#14

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: ShekinahCanCook

#15

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: Lenabanks4real

#16

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: emmmmmmber

#17

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: biancaanchor

#18

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: snittens

#19

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: k_fernholz

#20

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: tealwaxelbaum

#21

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: hats_n_politics

#22

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: MissKitTKat1

#23

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: NotAcquiescing

#24

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: BobOzier

#25

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: belehakalife

#26

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: Wishful_Thinker

#27

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: Jessica_Kate_91

#28

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: k_fernholz

#29

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: kcarroll9

#30

30 Mistakes Made By Designers And Architects Who Didn’t Think Of The Person Who’d Be Using Their Designs

Image source: youfoundbethany

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People On Twitter Are Posting Pics Of Their Dogs As Little Puppies Vs. What They Look Like Now (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Brave Golden Retriever Touched Thousands Of Lives Before Passing Away
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
50 Funny And Relatable Cat Pics And Memes To Brighten Up Your Day
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2025
Cowboy Boot Sandals Is The Newest Trend That Keeps Your Toes Cool
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Russian Artist Illustrates What Would Happen If Famous Characters Got Old, And Thor Is Too Cute
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is One Interesting Fact You Wish You Knew Sooner? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.