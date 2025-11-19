50 Times People Found Comedy Gold In The Reviews That Works Better Than Advertisements

Writing witty things well is a wonderful skill to have! Though, we admit, we may be a tad biased here. If you can capture the attention of complete strangers on the internet with your perspective, well, your unique voice suddenly has an entire audience waiting to hear more from you. This is true in the Wild West world of online reviews as well.

You haven’t experienced the internet if you haven’t binge-read random product reviews on the internet, let us tell you. To show you what we mean, the Bored Panda team has collected some of the funniest, wittiest, and most bizarre online reviews to ever grace the digital landscape. Some are creative. Some are mind-bogglingly bonkers. But they’re all amusing. Scroll down to check out the most hilarious ones!

Bored Panda was curious about why online reviews impact us so much, as well as how big of a risk fake reviews pose. Marketing psychology expert Matt Johnson, PhD, who specializes in topics such as consumer psychology and serendipity, was kind enough to shed some light on this. Read on for his thoughts.

#1 Favourite Barber Shop Review Ever

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Someone Posted My Review On Another Subreddit, But People Said It Belonged Here So Enjoy!

Image source: Federal-Product2767

#3 Review Of A Jeff Bezos Bio

Image source: carrorphcarp

#4 Found This Review On Amazon For A Lock Pick 🤣

Image source: delafreshalino

#5 This Guy Wins At T-Shirt Reviews

Image source: panamericano

#6 This Amazon Review

Image source: mas1234

#7 Found This On Amazon Under Hourglass Reviews

Image source: itsnotarocketscience

#8 This Amazon Review

Image source: TreeTopWrightson

#9 While Looking Up A Places To Get A Haircut I Found This Funny Review

Image source: Swussyjuice

#10 Absolute Agony!

Image source: SitDownComedyGuy

#11 Metal Detecting Is Serious Business

Image source: chumshot

#12 I Leave Reviews Like This For People. I Try To Make Each One Unique And Awesome

Image source: Superdupericecream

#13 Now That’s A Silent Mouse

Image source: armkohan

#14 I Saw This Review While Searching For A Cheap Car Battery

Image source: Bottomsup99

#15 Looking For Pepper Spray On Amazon And Found This Review. Happy To Hear It’s A Quality Product

Image source: TealFox13

#16 This Review

Image source: publius-varus

#17 I Was Reading Through Reviews Of A Coffee Brand That Promises A Heightened Caffeine Buzz And Found This Treasure

Image source: TomRiddle__

#18 Found This Gem Of A Review While Looking For Pet Cams

Image source: kitttxn

#19 This Amazon Review

Image source: Moose3245

#20 Found This Review While Looking For A Rice Cooker

Image source: chilichickify

#21 Amazon Review For A Gaming Keyboard

Image source: rorlandoc

#22 This User Review On Imdb

Image source: colworld_

#23 This Person’s Amazon Review For Wall Adhesive

Image source: guesswhat923

#24 Best Yelp Review Ever

Image source: EdgyEvolution

#25 Saw This Review On Amazon Today For Fruit Snacks

Image source: sierradior

#26 One Star Review

Image source: knotsberryfarms

#27 This Is Why Online Shopping Will Always Be More Entertaining Than Irl

Image source: linglingbacon

#28 Swiss Army Knife Review

Image source: Riencrehe

#29 This Review I Came Across While Looking Through The App Store

Image source: sammiiehuntress

#30 Highly Recommend This Book

Image source: Akransas

#31 My Favorite Amazon Review

Image source: Caboose127

#32 5 Star Review For The Roku Streaming Stick

Image source: AntiLeaf33

#33 An Amazing Review !

Image source: abbabil

#34 This Doctor Getting A 4-Star Review Despite Saving The Man’s Life!

Image source: PradipJayakumar

#35 Amazon Is Full Of Golden Reviews

Image source: gDisasters

#36 Madlad

Image source: Much-Mycologist-5595

#37 Hard Hitting Mattress Review

Image source: Whitlow14

#38 What?

Image source: That1weirdperson

#39 I Wanted To See If People Would Actually Write Reviews For Jail. Was Not Disappointed

Image source: Axikten

#40 This Review For A Squirt Gun

Image source: godofgainz

#41 Amazon User Reviews Keyboard

Image source: amalgam_reynolds

#42 Review For A Deep Fryer On Amazon

Image source: jk1962

#43 Best Review I Have Found For Glue Yet

Image source: eagle_eye735

#44 Bus Stop Review

Image source: Gnurx

#45 This Vodka Review

Image source: stolypin_NT

#46 TV Mount Review

Image source: Boston_TD_Party

#47 This Review For A Life-Sized Stuffed Giraffe

Image source: A-D-A-M_

#48 Amazon Review

Image source: TestZero

#49 A Amazon Reviewer Was Trying To Show How Roomy This Litter Box Is

Image source: aliens_300c

#50 Work Exactly Like Expected!

Image source: reddit.com

