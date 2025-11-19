50 Times People Found Comedy Gold In The Reviews That Works Better Than Advertisements

Writing witty things well is a wonderful skill to have! Though, we admit, we may be a tad biased here. If you can capture the attention of complete strangers on the internet with your perspective, well, your unique voice suddenly has an entire audience waiting to hear more from you. This is true in the Wild West world of online reviews as well.
You haven’t experienced the internet if you haven’t binge-read random product reviews on the internet, let us tell you. To show you what we mean, the Bored Panda team has collected some of the funniest, wittiest, and most bizarre online reviews to ever grace the digital landscape. Some are creative. Some are mind-bogglingly bonkers. But they’re all amusing. Scroll down to check out the most hilarious ones!
Bored Panda was curious about why online reviews impact us so much, as well as how big of a risk fake reviews pose. Marketing psychology expert Matt Johnson, PhD, who specializes in topics such as consumer psychology and serendipity, was kind enough to shed some light on this. Read on for his thoughts.
#1 Favourite Barber Shop Review Ever
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Someone Posted My Review On Another Subreddit, But People Said It Belonged Here So Enjoy!
Image source: Federal-Product2767
#3 Review Of A Jeff Bezos Bio
Image source: carrorphcarp
#4 Found This Review On Amazon For A Lock Pick 🤣
Image source: delafreshalino
#5 This Guy Wins At T-Shirt Reviews
Image source: panamericano
#6 This Amazon Review
Image source: mas1234
#7 Found This On Amazon Under Hourglass Reviews
Image source: itsnotarocketscience
#8 This Amazon Review
Image source: TreeTopWrightson
#9 While Looking Up A Places To Get A Haircut I Found This Funny Review
Image source: Swussyjuice
#10 Absolute Agony!
Image source: SitDownComedyGuy
#11 Metal Detecting Is Serious Business
Image source: chumshot
#12 I Leave Reviews Like This For People. I Try To Make Each One Unique And Awesome
Image source: Superdupericecream
#13 Now That’s A Silent Mouse
Image source: armkohan
#14 I Saw This Review While Searching For A Cheap Car Battery
Image source: Bottomsup99
#15 Looking For Pepper Spray On Amazon And Found This Review. Happy To Hear It’s A Quality Product
Image source: TealFox13
#16 This Review
Image source: publius-varus
#17 I Was Reading Through Reviews Of A Coffee Brand That Promises A Heightened Caffeine Buzz And Found This Treasure
Image source: TomRiddle__
#18 Found This Gem Of A Review While Looking For Pet Cams
Image source: kitttxn
#19 This Amazon Review
Image source: Moose3245
#20 Found This Review While Looking For A Rice Cooker
Image source: chilichickify
#21 Amazon Review For A Gaming Keyboard
Image source: rorlandoc
#22 This User Review On Imdb
Image source: colworld_
#23 This Person’s Amazon Review For Wall Adhesive
Image source: guesswhat923
#24 Best Yelp Review Ever
Image source: EdgyEvolution
#25 Saw This Review On Amazon Today For Fruit Snacks
Image source: sierradior
#26 One Star Review
Image source: knotsberryfarms
#27 This Is Why Online Shopping Will Always Be More Entertaining Than Irl
Image source: linglingbacon
#28 Swiss Army Knife Review
Image source: Riencrehe
#29 This Review I Came Across While Looking Through The App Store
Image source: sammiiehuntress
#30 Highly Recommend This Book
Image source: Akransas
#31 My Favorite Amazon Review
Image source: Caboose127
#32 5 Star Review For The Roku Streaming Stick
Image source: AntiLeaf33
#33 An Amazing Review !
Image source: abbabil
#34 This Doctor Getting A 4-Star Review Despite Saving The Man’s Life!
Image source: PradipJayakumar
#35 Amazon Is Full Of Golden Reviews
Image source: gDisasters
#36 Madlad
Image source: Much-Mycologist-5595
#37 Hard Hitting Mattress Review
Image source: Whitlow14
#38 What?
Image source: That1weirdperson
#39 I Wanted To See If People Would Actually Write Reviews For Jail. Was Not Disappointed
Image source: Axikten
#40 This Review For A Squirt Gun
Image source: godofgainz
#41 Amazon User Reviews Keyboard
Image source: amalgam_reynolds
#42 Review For A Deep Fryer On Amazon
Image source: jk1962
#43 Best Review I Have Found For Glue Yet
Image source: eagle_eye735
#44 Bus Stop Review
Image source: Gnurx
#45 This Vodka Review
Image source: stolypin_NT
#46 TV Mount Review
Image source: Boston_TD_Party
#47 This Review For A Life-Sized Stuffed Giraffe
Image source: A-D-A-M_
#48 Amazon Review
Image source: TestZero
#49 A Amazon Reviewer Was Trying To Show How Roomy This Litter Box Is
Image source: aliens_300c
#50 Work Exactly Like Expected!
Image source: reddit.com
Follow Us