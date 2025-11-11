Family Trip To Petting Zoo Didn’t Go As Planned, Internet Response Is Hilarious

The petting zoo is a fun and educational day out for the whole family. Right? Well, try telling that to this traumatized kid. See that look on her face? That look is called TERROR because behind her lurks the stuff of nightmares, the feathered embodiment of evil itself, the most fearsome creature known to man…the child-chasing peacock of doom! It’s no laughing matter. Ok, maybe it is. Which is why Photoshop battlers couldn’t resist when the funny photo was recently uploaded to Reddit by a user named bwaxse, whose family trip to the zoo didn’t quite go as planned. Take a look at some of their hilarious photo editing creations below.
“Our trip to the petting zoo did not go as planned”
#1 Run, You Fools!
Image source: Thesolarbear_
#2 Game Of Thrones Warrior. Winter Isn’t Coming… Peacocks Are Coming!
Image source: EddieisKing
#3 She Qualified For The Olympic Trials!
Image source: scotchosaka
#4 Brexit
Image source: itriedtobenice
#5 I Turned It Into A Horror Movie Poster
Image source: beethy
#6 Scary Enough For Me..
#7 Revenge
Image source: jmprog
#8 Oh No, Not The Cucumber!!!
#9 Jurassic Nope
Image source: Unknown
#10 Could Be Worse
Image source: JoeAconite
#11 Thief!
Image source: RexLeou
#12 But I Don’t Want To Fly, Jack!
#13 Star Wars
#14 Ramsay Peacock Bolton
#15 Fire Fire Fire!
#16 Euro 2016: England V Iceland
#17 We Named The Dog Indiana
Image source: Elelegante101
#18 Go, Sister Go!
#19 By Wallason Lima
#20 That’s Mine!!
#21 Nbc Is Not That Bad
Image source: Tackle3erry
#22 Newest Avenger
Image source: Fizzarina
#23 Run From Trump
#24 Running Of The Bulls
#25 Octopus Monster
#26 By Isaias Castor Hinode
#27 Charge, Braveheart!
#28 The Fugitive
Image source: Capnboob
#29 Flying Dog
#30 The Scream
#31 Bhaago Bc
#32 Zombies Catch Me If You Can
#33 By Isaias Castor Hinode
#34 Girl Running From Spider
#35 Snowman
#36 Obligatory
Image source: reneefk
#37 B*tches, Run!
#38 Save Me!!!
#39 I Would Run Too
#40 Hatched
#41 Wait For Me!
#42 Family Day, My Ass…
Image source: Mad%20Max%20cars%20roadandtrack.com
#43 Run Forest, Run!
#44 Escape From Zombies 2
#45 Parents…
#46 My Future?
#47 Ready For Upgrade…. Not!
#48 Free Candy
#49 Running
#50 Beware, The T-cock!
#51 Escape From Zombies
#52 Dead Kids Of Dunharrow
Image source: SUPERTARAROT
#53 This Is Sparta
#54 U Can’t Run From Dat Bunny
#55 When You’re Walking Through The Woods And Can’t Find The Bathroom.
#56 I Guess She Didn’t Really Want Those Croc Skin Boots.
#57 By Jeankarlo Moraes De Oliveira
#58 Slipgate Is Back !
#59 Don’t Cry For Me Argentina
#60 When You Don’t Want To Climb The Wall Because The Height Ain’t No Joke.
#61 Athletic Game
#62 Beep Beep!
#63 Leaving Syria
#64 Run Boy Run
#65 Omg Harry Come Kill Him
#66 By Isaias Castor Hinode
#67 Yummy Summer Fruit
#68 Fun Band
#69 Boo
#70 Funny
