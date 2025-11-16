40 Times People And The Media Thought They Would Get Away With Their Lies Until Their Subjects Replied To Them First-Hand

More than 70 percent of Americans who follow current events feel concerned about “fake news”. Well, they have every reason to. False or misleading information can be seen everywhere—from online media to print, from TV to radio. But even if we feel overwhelmed by the number of lies we’re bombarded with daily, it shouldn’t discourage us from exposing them.
Luckily, some people who stumbled upon falsehoods said about them online chose to do everyone a public service and call them out. To celebrate their razor-sharp replies, members of the Quit Your BS subreddit decided to document their deeds and share the screenshots with the whole community.
From learning about your non-existent wife to seeing yourself in an ad you didn’t sign up for, take a look at some of the best posts Bored Panda has selected from this page, and upvote the ones you liked the most! If you’re in the mood for more posts where people expose others’ nonsense, check out our previous posts here, here, and here.
#1 Delivering The Twist Ending
Image source: rebel_wo_a_clause
#2 Don’t See Much Star Trek Content Here
Image source: thenewyorkgod
#3 I Guess Heroic Hollywood Really Likes That Film…
Image source: PhenomenalPancake
#4 Wait Wha… How… Even…
Image source: Yearning9
#5 Girl Exposes Bs Account Using Her Pictures To Sell Their Product
Image source: 773202noot
#6 The Mountain Calling Out An Instagram Fan Page On Their Bullsh*t
Image source: _testep
#7 Chris Hemsworth Calls Out The Daily Mail
Image source: NotTheReverseFlash
#8 Grandma Shuts Down The Bullsh*t
Image source: ItalianGreyhounds
#9 That’s Sad
Image source: Landfinn
#10 Youtuber Mkbhd Calls Out Chair Company, That Photoshopped Him On Their Ad Against His Will
Image source: tasoscon
#11 Trying To Make A Celebrity Look Bad Backfires
Image source: pineappledipshit
#12 That Was Quickly Gunned Down
Image source: Jo_Suy_Us
#13 Samuel L Jackson Wasn’t Having Any Of Their Bullsh*t Tn
Image source: iamadeadreflection
#14 Dailymail Literally Photoshops Man’s Picture To Accuse Him Of Neglecting Social Distancing With His Dad…
Image source: jamescracknell
#15 She Met Zedd’s “Wife” In The Bathroom. Gets Called Out Directly
Image source: Avrogadroburger
#16 Misleading Headline Called Out By Mom
Image source: Dele10
#17 Credit To U/Haqummar
Image source: random_person509
#18 Apparently Homophobia = Criticism
Image source: The-Alien-From-Mars
#19 X-Men Director Shuts Down Fake News Article
Image source: logangraves
#20 Ign Does An Ign
Image source: Darkcrap
#21 Chris O’dowd Calling Out The Daily Mirror
Image source: dragonballelf
#22 Best. Day. Ever!
Image source: seitancauliflower
#23 Jeremy Clarkson Calling Out A Fake Story
Image source: ivanbonadeo
#24 Pretty Sure This Counts
Image source: Grimduk
#25 Jj Watt Calls Out His Own Team
Image source: I_Am_The_One_66
#26 She Tried To Call Out Mrbeast
Image source: CutieMiyuki
#27 Don’t Try To Bullsh*t Data
Image source: thenewyorkgod
#28 John Stewart: No I Didnt
Image source: scrugbyhk
#29 Imagine Being So Consumed By Calling Everything Fake News, That You Become One With The Fake News
Image source: thenewyorkgod
#30 Silent Bob Says No
Image source: trisw
#31 It’s Always Nice When Media Create Fake Dramas…
Image source: zabaaaa
#32 Kumail “Bailed” On Sh*tty Journalism
Image source: krustykarbspizza
#33 Loudwire Back With Their Sh*t Again
Image source: SamuDrummer
#34 News Outlet Clickbait
Image source: sudopm
#35 Nick Offerman Calls Out ‘Brobible’
Image source: andipe220
#36 Guy Fishes For Retweets, Gets Called Out By Official Account
Image source: trollszn
#37 Elon Musk Shuts Down Time Magazine
Image source: BradGroux
#38 The Sister He Always Wanted But Never Had
Image source: xantv
#39 Elon Musk Should Just Start Posting His Own Tweets Here To Be Honest
Image source: astrvmnauta
#40 James Gunn Responds To Fake Article
Image source: SuperSlothyGamer
Follow Us