40 Times People And The Media Thought They Would Get Away With Their Lies Until Their Subjects Replied To Them First-Hand

More than 70 percent of Americans who follow current events feel concerned about “fake news”. Well, they have every reason to. False or misleading information can be seen everywhere—from online media to print, from TV to radio. But even if we feel overwhelmed by the number of lies we’re bombarded with daily, it shouldn’t discourage us from exposing them.

Luckily, some people who stumbled upon falsehoods said about them online chose to do everyone a public service and call them out. To celebrate their razor-sharp replies, members of the Quit Your BS subreddit decided to document their deeds and share the screenshots with the whole community.

From learning about your non-existent wife to seeing yourself in an ad you didn’t sign up for, take a look at some of the best posts Bored Panda has selected from this page, and upvote the ones you liked the most! If you’re in the mood for more posts where people expose others’ nonsense, check out our previous posts here, here, and here.

#1 Delivering The Twist Ending

Image source: rebel_wo_a_clause

#2 Don’t See Much Star Trek Content Here

Image source: thenewyorkgod

#3 I Guess Heroic Hollywood Really Likes That Film…

Image source: PhenomenalPancake

#4 Wait Wha… How… Even…

Image source: Yearning9

#5 Girl Exposes Bs Account Using Her Pictures To Sell Their Product

Image source: 773202noot

#6 The Mountain Calling Out An Instagram Fan Page On Their Bullsh*t

Image source: _testep

#7 Chris Hemsworth Calls Out The Daily Mail

Image source: NotTheReverseFlash

#8 Grandma Shuts Down The Bullsh*t

Image source: ItalianGreyhounds

#9 That’s Sad

Image source: Landfinn

#10 Youtuber Mkbhd Calls Out Chair Company, That Photoshopped Him On Their Ad Against His Will

Image source: tasoscon

#11 Trying To Make A Celebrity Look Bad Backfires

Image source: pineappledipshit

#12 That Was Quickly Gunned Down

Image source: Jo_Suy_Us

#13 Samuel L Jackson Wasn’t Having Any Of Their Bullsh*t Tn

Image source: iamadeadreflection

#14 Dailymail Literally Photoshops Man’s Picture To Accuse Him Of Neglecting Social Distancing With His Dad…

Image source: jamescracknell

#15 She Met Zedd’s “Wife” In The Bathroom. Gets Called Out Directly

Image source: Avrogadroburger

#16 Misleading Headline Called Out By Mom

Image source: Dele10

#17 Credit To U/Haqummar

Image source: random_person509

#18 Apparently Homophobia = Criticism

Image source: The-Alien-From-Mars

#19 X-Men Director Shuts Down Fake News Article

Image source: logangraves

#20 Ign Does An Ign

Image source: Darkcrap

#21 Chris O’dowd Calling Out The Daily Mirror

Image source: dragonballelf

#22 Best. Day. Ever!

Image source: seitancauliflower

#23 Jeremy Clarkson Calling Out A Fake Story

Image source: ivanbonadeo

#24 Pretty Sure This Counts

Image source: Grimduk

#25 Jj Watt Calls Out His Own Team

Image source: I_Am_The_One_66

#26 She Tried To Call Out Mrbeast

Image source: CutieMiyuki

#27 Don’t Try To Bullsh*t Data

Image source: thenewyorkgod

#28 John Stewart: No I Didnt

Image source: scrugbyhk

#29 Imagine Being So Consumed By Calling Everything Fake News, That You Become One With The Fake News

Image source: thenewyorkgod

#30 Silent Bob Says No

Image source: trisw

#31 It’s Always Nice When Media Create Fake Dramas…

Image source: zabaaaa

#32 Kumail “Bailed” On Sh*tty Journalism

Image source: krustykarbspizza

#33 Loudwire Back With Their Sh*t Again

Image source: SamuDrummer

#34 News Outlet Clickbait

Image source: sudopm

#35 Nick Offerman Calls Out ‘Brobible’

Image source: andipe220

#36 Guy Fishes For Retweets, Gets Called Out By Official Account

Image source: trollszn

#37 Elon Musk Shuts Down Time Magazine

Image source: BradGroux

#38 The Sister He Always Wanted But Never Had

Image source: xantv

#39 Elon Musk Should Just Start Posting His Own Tweets Here To Be Honest

Image source: astrvmnauta

#40 James Gunn Responds To Fake Article

Image source: SuperSlothyGamer

