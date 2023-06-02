7 Movies About Africa That Caught The World’s Attention

The continent of Africa has long been a source of fascination and intrigue for people around the globe. Its diverse landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and complex history have served as an endless inspiration for storytellers throughout the ages. One of the most powerful mediums through which Africa’s tales have been brought to life is the world of cinema. Over the years, numerous movies have sought to encapsulate the essence of Africa, shedding light on its struggles, triumphs, and untold stories.
For the longest time, African movies have been big on the continent with very few catching the world’s attention. Every now and again a few movies pop up that have not only captivated audiences but also played a significant role in shaping perceptions and understanding of Africa. Here we explore a curated selection of movies that have truly caught the world’s attention and left an indelible mark on the global cinematic landscape.
1. Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Very few Africans command global respect and adulation like the iconic South African statesman Nelson Mandela. Not only is he celebrated in Africa, but is also revered worldwide as a symbol of resilience, justice, and the pursuit of freedom. Directed by Justin Chadwick, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom chronicles the essence of his struggle against apartheid and his unwavering commitment to a united, democratic South Africa. This biographical masterpiece not only serves as a cinematic tribute to Mandela but also stands as a powerful testament to the indomitable spirit of a nation and its ability to overcome even the most formidable of obstacles.
2. The Last King Of Scotland
Africa’s history is filled with intriguing narratives, and one movie that mesmerized audiences worldwide with its gripping portrayal of power and deception is The Last King of Scotland. Directed by Kevin Macdonald, this compelling drama takes viewers on a thrilling journey into the heart of Uganda during the tumultuous reign of Idi Amin. Based on real events and inspired by Giles Foden‘s novel of the same name, the film weaves a captivating narrative that explores the complex relationship between Amin and a fictional Scottish doctor, Nicholas Garrigan. The Last King of Scotland offers a window into the brutal and volatile political landscape of 1970s Uganda, where Amin’s charismatic yet tyrannical rule unfolds. Forest Whitaker delivers an astonishing performance as Idi Amin, portraying the dictator’s charisma and madness with chilling authenticity.
3. The Gods Must Be Crazy
In African cinema, few movies have achieved a remarkable blend of comedy, adventure, and social commentary quite like The Gods Must Be Crazy. Directed by Jamie Uys, this cult classic has captured the hearts and laughter of audiences worldwide since its release in 1980. Set against the backdrop of the vast Kalahari Desert, the film takes viewers on a wild and unconventional journey that explores cultural clashes, human nature, and the power of simplicity. The Gods Must Be Crazy tells the story of Xi, a Kalahari bushman who encounters an unexpected object from the outside world – a Coca-Cola bottle.
4. Beasts Of No Nation
Beasts of No Nation follows the journey of Agu, a young boy forced to become a child soldier after his family is torn apart by the brutal conflict. Idris Elba delivers a brilliant performance as the Commandant, the charismatic and ruthless leader of the rebel militia who recruits and trains young boys for warfare. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and based on the novel by Uzodinma Iweala, this visceral drama takes viewers deep into the heart of an unnamed African country ravaged by civil war.
5. Hotel Rwanda
Based on the Rwandan genocide, which occurred during the spring of 1994, its the story of Paul Rusesabagina, a hotel manager who risked his life to save over a thousand people during one of the darkest chapters in African history. Hotel Rwanda immerses viewers in the horrors of the genocide that unfolded over a hundred-day period, where ethnic tensions between the Hutu and Tutsi communities erupted into mass killings. Don Cheadle delivers a mesmerizing performance as Rusesabagina, whose compassion, and unwavering determination transform the Hôtel des Mille Collines into a sanctuary of refuge for those targeted by the violence.
6. Out Of Africa
Set in 1913, Out Of Africa follows the life of Karen Blixen, (Meryl Streep), a Danish woman who moves to Africa to marry a charming but elusive baron, played by Klaus Maria Brandauer. Based on the memoir of the same name by Isak Dinesen (pseudonym of Danish author Karen Blixen), the film transports viewers to the breathtaking beauty of colonial-era Kenya, painting a vivid portrait of a land and its people. The movie effortlessly blends epic adventure with profound introspection, exploring themes of love, loss, and the indomitable spirit of Africa. Through the lens of Karen Blixen’s experiences, Out of Africa offers a glimpse into the complexities of colonialism and the clash of cultures.
7. Blood Diamonds
Blood Diamonds sheds light on one of Africa’s most haunting and deeply rooted conflicts. This powerful drama delves into the harsh realities of the diamond industry, exposing the dark underbelly of greed, violence, and human suffering that has plagued countries like Sierra Leone during its civil war. The film follows the journey of Solomon Vandy,(Djimon Hounsou), a fisherman turned diamond miner whose life is upended when his family is torn apart and he is forced into labor by rebel forces. Leonardo DiCaprio takes on the role of Danny Archer, a diamond smuggler seeking redemption, whose path intersects with Solomon’s in a quest for a rare pink diamond that holds the potential to change their lives.