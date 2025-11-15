Hey Pandas, What Are Some Imaginary Friends You Had Or Still Have? (Closed)

by

Let us know about any imaginary friends you had or still have or even stories about other people’s imaginary friends!

#1

I don’t really have an “imaginary friend” but I have always been my own best friend, I spend so much time alone that I have really gotten to know myself. Ever since I was very little I have been very independent. I realized I haven’t spent more time with anyone else but myself so I go into my brain and just think. And that’s why I’m my own imaginary friend I guess. I hope that made sense.

#2

I had this friend named Zebra…weirdest name ever. I imagined her with long flowing blonde hair and she had the cutest clothes ever.

#3

When I was little almost all of my friends had no imaginary friends, but I had one. And when I was old enough to not have one anymore and I wanted to tell my family but he said if I told anyone his name or told anyone about him he would possess me so that is when I looked him up it turns out he was a famous comedian who died 25 years ago at age 100. I still have him up to this day and when I asked him if he was… he said yes. :/

#4

I never needed an imaginary friend I always had my two besties but then I moved but I was too old to have one.. kinda sad.

#5

My imaginary friend when I was younger was a great Pyrenees puppy name Padfoot yeah I know a really weird name but he would follow me to school and we would have lot’s of adventures.

#6

I have had the same imaginary friend since I was really young, still do. Their name is Cammy and I think they ‘appeared’ when I was about 4. We’ve had arguments over stupid things, and I didn’t speak to them for a week because we argued about splitting my pocket money!

#7

I was never lucky enough to have imaginary friends ;-; I always wanted one, because i heard about the, but i guess i didn;t need oe since i had my sis.

