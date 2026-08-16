67 Breakup-Worthy Things Partners Did That Made People Make A Quick Decision To Leave

Breaking up with someone is never easy. It’s often awkward, embarrassing, and you can’t help but feel guilty, even if it’s for the best. Most people don’t want to hurt others. And yet, if you see that things are genuinely not working out, in the long run it is healthy if you go your separate ways.
We’re featuring people spilling the tea about the moments that made them realize that they should dump their ‘soulmates.’ Their stories are raw, real, and both hilarious and uncomfortable. Keep scrolling for your daily dose of relationship drama.
#1
I teach middle schoolers and was teaching them about healthy relationships and realized I was teaching them to have standards I didn’t even have.
Image source: paige
#2
I said “l love you drive safe” when he was leaving my house after a fight and he yelled “no you don’t” and I just thought hell you’re right and closed the door
Image source: lily, Getty Images
#3
He kept sending me CapCut edits of himself
Image source: ireland
One of the most important things that help relationships last and avoid breakups is you and your partner respecting and admiring each other. Mutual esteem is very important to great relationships.
“The partners in these relationships dealt effectively with conflict and gave their partners the benefit of the doubt. In unsatisfactory relationships, the opposite is true,” Verywell Mind notes.
On the other hand, most relationships fail because both partners are not on the same page in terms of their wants, needs, values, goals, lifestyles, boundaries, and expectations.
#4
When I texted his ex to see if he cheated on me with her and we both trauma bonded over the fact that he’s probably just attracted to men
Image source: amaia, Andy Vult
#5
When I FINALLY accepted the fact that no matter how many times I chose him, which he appreciated and at times needed, he would never choose me (my feelings, my needs, my desires, etc.)
Image source: sabrina
#6
I realized I was dreading the Valentines picnic I had planned for us bc he wouldn’t appreciate it, so I dumped him and went with my friends, who did appreciate it.
Image source: ghost, Leire Cavia
Poor communication, a lack of trust, little to no empathy, a lack of understanding, and no active listening lead to improper conflict resolution. That, in turn, damages your relationship.
Little to no intimacy also harms your relationship, as do lying, infidelity, jealousy, and possessiveness.
Paradoxically, never arguing is not a good thing for couples. “It often reflects the fact that both people are conflict-avoidant. They’d rather not rock the boat or bring up difficult issues.
It’s actually better for couples to express their frustrations and find a way to talk through them rather than not argue at all.”
#7
He cheated on me not even THREE weeks ago and verbatim said… “I’m never gonna hear the end of this am like sir what??
Image source: jeniffer, Ivan Lapyrin
#8
When we were arguing & I started throwing things at him. He had successfully taken me out of my character. I wasn’t me anymore in that moment & that broke me
Image source: jazzy, Mick Kirchman
#9
He said “I’m not going to change who I am for you” when I was asking for basic respect
Image source: belovedrose
We want to hear from you! Share your insights and stories in the comments.
For you personally, what are the biggest relationship red flags that instantly tell you that someone is not worth your time?
What are the most important reasons why you broke up with someone? On the other hand, what are some silly, even funny moments that made you realize your relationship won’t work out?
What made you realize that your current partner is ‘the one’? Tell us all about it.
#10
we would be on the phone and i would just be constantly rolling my eyes and faking sleeping early so i could have alone time
Image source: lady
#11
He told me my focus on womens rights was really selfish
Image source: siera
#12
Her faking ovarian cancer to cover up the fact she was pregnant with her exes kid and made excuses when she started showing. Found out through a Facebook announcement
Image source: thegoatiest
#13
It snowed and it doesn’t usually snow where we lived. I asked if he wanted to go on a walk in the snow together. He walked ten feet ahead of me the whole time and kept telling me to hurry up.. The magic was gone.
Image source: victoria
#14
He needed to be reminded to brush his teeth. And when he was handed great opportunities for a career and said no because he would have to wake up early..
Image source: jewdu8
#15
he decided to skip a math exam and get a zero because he didn’t have a calculator
Image source: simone
#16
he said women shouldnt be allowed to vote (lived with his mom in his 30s)
Image source: maddo
#17
we were scream arguing again before i was leaving for a trip. and just stopped midway and said “why i am doing this i dont even enjoy your presence”
Image source: lain
#18
I started wishing he would cheat on me so I had a excuse to leave
Image source: heart
#19
He fought with me the day before my birthday then abandoned me for my actual birthday because I wouldn’t wait in line to meet Krampus. A PERSON DRESSED AS KRAMPUS
Image source: lilcmac
#20
when the (playful and super affectionate) dog would immediately cower when he approached.
Image source: towanda
#21
my coworker told me it’s not normal to be anxious every day over his moods and crying over him every few days. dumped him over sc (he only texted on there?) and moved out that night.
Image source: suzie
#22
And he was so financially irresponsible, like he was truly broke and couldn’t take me out nowhere but he WOUId spend $700 on car parts weekly?? ??
Image source: bee
#23
I finally realized he doesn’t really like me. 13 years of not remembering my birthday but expecting me to make his special.
Image source: cissybird
#24
He told me two years into our relationship he wasn’t sure he even wanted to marry me
Image source: julian
#25
my therapist literally begged me to and said she’d bring me chocolate strawberries if i did.
Image source: mika
#26
i felt like i was more masculine than feminine while dating him
Image source: mia
#27
I graduated from parsons and he texted me congrats on coloring school
Image source: marina
#28
we were out in public and someone shouted “she’s out of your league dude” and we both sat in silence
Image source: linnnnnnnda
#29
He fell for a pyramid scheme and said i “don’t understand how business works” when i said it sounded like a pyramid scheme
Image source: harden
#30
He got drunk off ONE beer…boy bye i drink a whole 18pack lmao
Image source: star_avila88
#31
Went to her apt. She had Single Ply Toilet Paper. I began my exit strategy at that moment. If you don’t love yourself…how can you truly love someone else?
Image source: jbo1974
#32
He had a comeback for EVERYTHING I SAID like talking to Sheldon cooper
Image source: barefootandwild1
#33
he snapped his fingers super loud when he couldn’t remember something and it made me so mad
Image source: wormsandwiches
#34
He said he didn’t like sauces, ketchup/bbq/honey mustard nothing, and he also didn’t like anything seasoned 😐 I’m Dominican I live and breathe sauces and seasonings
Image source: ushio_23
#35
he wore flip flops everywhere including restaurants
Image source: favoriteblackout
#36
he jokingly flicked my ear (that is how he disciplines his dog)
Image source: bumdditchh
#37
I had a boyfriend that wouldn’t use a towel after showering. He would just put clothes on immediately and they be damp…. gave me the ick so quick
Image source: megandunnigan1019
#38
I made this dude a whole dinner, entrée and sides and everything. Served it to him, he said no thanks without even looking at it and then he ordered pizza… I told him get out of my house and I never spoke to him again
Image source: skidmarkjeans
#39
He would throw up in the most bizarre places the bathtub, my underwear drawer… then refuse to clean it because it grossed him out.. I moved states
Image source: user3577578545
#40
we weren’t dating, still in the talking phase but he invited me to be his wedding date. I went and he didn’t talk to me the whole 3 hours we were there. after the wedding, we went to olive garden. he told me that he didn’t like vegetables and I told him I love them. when the waitress came to take our order, he ordered the soup for both of us. I guess I made a face cause the waitress looked at me and asked what I would like. I told her a salad. they bring it out and I’m tearing it up since I hadn’t eaten all day. halfway through my salad, he says I should stop eating cause then I’m not going to eat my entree. I ate both. got back home and ghosted him. no man is gonna tell me what I can and can’t eat.
Image source: sweettea13_
#41
I was pregnant and had an awful time with the smell of cigarettes – would feel sick for hours. He went drinking with a friend, came back reeking of cigarettes. To him I was overreacting and couldn’t let him have a good time, but he was fully aware I wanted us BOTH to be sober while I was pregnant. To him, he wasn’t the one pregnant so shouldn’t be restricted. God took over, I sadly lost the baby and we separated not too long after. As devastated as I was over the loss, I think it was better not to be tied to someone like that with a child.
Image source: desenvuelta
#42
Because he said “Rawr” in all our text messages.( I know, cool for us millennials. But I found it cringe). The night before I left for my senior trip . He bit my shoulder, licked it and said “I Rawr you!”. I just got up and left.
Image source: lacyyaragon
#43
He wouldn’t stop free styling for random people when we went out to bars, and I’d just have to stand there experiencing secondhand embarrassment every time
Image source: annieruokc
#44
his mom would kiss him on the neck???
Image source: baileymbarnett
#45
Dude I had just started talking to woke me up 2 days in with 73 text messages. 73!!! The first like 67 were actually texts, even a cute lil paragraph and the last were all gifs telling me to wake up. I’m a mom of 2, work morning shift. It was a day off and my kids were home from daycare, I actually got to sleep in… and he ruined my nice sleep 🥲
Image source: destinyalexis66
#46
He kissed me and left a tonsil stone on my lip. I didn’t know they were a thing back then so I was extremely confused and grossed out. It was also my first kiss sigh
Image source: alejaxmendez
#47
Okay I might get cancelled for this but I broke up with a guy because he went to the hospital for popcorn lungs from vaping. When he got out of the hospital he wanted to surprise me.. he came to my house and had an oxygen tank on.. it was so pathetic to me
Image source: srirachaxlime
#48
Let me walk out alone in the dark to my car.
Image source: chrissyoneillhinkle
#49
he would use his middle finger to press buttons
Image source: bohemiianbarbiie
#50
He insulted my dog multiple times.
Image source: nib774
#51
we were on a rollercoaster line and I was holding onto my ice cream wrapper because I couldn’t find a trash can nearby. he told me to just throw it down there (we were on the second floor). I said no becuse it’ll go to the turtles. A few mins. later he smacks it out of my hand so it fell. In that moment, I stared at him in disgust and I knew we were done.
Image source: lorrainecruz94
#52
I brought him over to my place and he grabbed a fork out of my drawer scratched his back then put it back.
Image source: _yourstruly_305
#53
Started to say ” my future husband would never do that”
Image source: ella
#54
I got him a ps5 for Christmas and I got nothing
Image source: keeley
#55
I got to see my friends for the first time in months and thought wow this is the happiest I’ve been in a long time! Realized I hated hanging out with him
Image source: sofia
#56
when the thought Of marrying him went from being a dream to my literal worse nightmare
Image source: EMILY
#57
He was too nice. By “too nice” I mean… if I stated an opinion he had the exact same one for every single thing. No original opinions. It was like he was mirroring me and I just felt like I was talking into a mirror
Image source: jlynntokss
#58
He was rude to an old lady serving us sushi. So disrespectful.
Image source: christines_ink
#59
he fell down the whole flight of the movie theatre stairs
Image source: fvmouschloe916
#60
He said his ex was too good for him. That made me good enough?
Image source: hotlikemagen
#61
his smell, he didnt stink but I just didnt like his smell.
Image source: bren9er
#62
Said his dream career was to be a twitch streamer
Image source: angst4uto
#63
Not a breakup but on a second date once the guy wouldn’t make a sand castle with me while we were on the beach so I said nah not for me
Image source: daniellec126
#64
I divorced my husband because he took out the trash on trash day but didn’t grab any trash from the house or anything and took out an empty bin. A lot of things led up to that of course but that was my breaking point.
Image source: malloraaayy
#65
He was broke asf and then called out of work
Image source: nisa.asin333
#66
After 10 years he told me he still sleeps on the same bed as his mom.
she had came into town, was staying at his place. a 1 bedroom. I lived with him. came home from work, realize she’s in town asked where she will be sleeping. he said “”i thought you could sleep on the couch, I’ll go sleep in bed with my mom”” I said “”that’s weird “” he said “”you’re weird if you think that’s weird, I slept in the same bed as my mom untl i went to college. i Still sleep with her when I go home to visit”” I said “”your .. your parents have a 5 bedroom house, and you’re 47😭”” then i left, got pulled over by the police told them this story and they told me to go somewhere safe😅”
Image source: bunnb33
#67
He cried every time he paid rent
Image source: supersnurk
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