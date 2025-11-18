30 Screenshots Of Text Exchanges Featuring Job Resignations, As Shared On This Page

It’s a blessing when we work in a place we enjoy, doing what we love, with people who respect us, and an employer who values our efforts. Recognition in the workplace is extremely important, considering that our professional life consumes the majority of our time. Even if our work is not necessarily what we always dreamed about, it’s still better to be in a company where our input is appreciated.
However, what if the workplace turns out to be our worst nightmare? Typically, this is a red flag indicating that we should consider leaving it as soon as possible. Unfortunately, for various reasons, some people postpone the decision to quit until they reach a breaking point and can no longer tolerate their jobs. The Facebook page ‘I Quit My Job by Text‘ is dedicated to sharing authentic examples of message exchanges between members of its community and their employers. Scroll down to explore some of the best posts featured on this page.
#10
I quit my job this week. I had to have a required surgery and biopsy following some health problems i’ve had. I had medical leave covered, I always provided notes and documentation that HR accepted no problem. My (male) boss CONSTANTLY had issues with it the second he found out it had to do with a uterine problem. Telling me that if “I wasn’t dying” I needed to come in. Well I started having complications from surgery and my doctor wanted me in and he argued with me up and down, saying I just wanted time off. After being in pain and exhausted that he was the only one who argued it, I quit.
“So I’m 5 days into my covid positive reading and my boss sends me this because she’s short staffed and I’m still feeling absolutely ill. I’m in Florida for winter break and she’s back in NC meaning I would have to fly while covid positive.”
Context: 2 years ago
Sun 10:15 PM
after a seasonal layoff I got a sudden callback, despite my telling them I needed notice to firm up childcare.
the decided to demote me after I requested the time off.
10 years of my life with this company.
Kitchen Manager finally quit this awful job. This is how our GM responded.
“Walked out mid shift in August because my coworker was being a d**k, texted my boss to let him know. It was a decent place to work and bossman was chill. Hadn’t had any issues with my coworker until that night. I asked him to apologize and he refused, so I left. Coworker popped off and said that “I can’t be the only one doing anything here, f**king do something.” When I was literally working side by side with him for the passed 5 hours, sweating my ass off. We were like 15 tickets deep. I was like “What?”, he responded “I’m doing this all by myself.” I asked him for an apology, he said “F**k no.” We got like 10 tickets out of the way and the rush died down, so he went to smoke without saying anything and left me with the 5 tickets. I finished those 5 tickets, packed up my s**t, walked out the back door and he was lighting a 2nd cigarette and talking on the phone. I interrupted him and said “Now your doing everything by yourself.” Got a new job now, part time, a $6/hour pay increase and cut my commute down from a 13 mile bike ride to 2 miles, the boss pays everyone a damn decent wage and everyone is appreciated”
My job has been a s**t show for the past several months but I didn’t want to quit because my store manager and I were friends and I wanted to stay and make sure she didn’t get screwed over by my quitting. And today one of the district managers was there and before our shift started they fired her after she submitted a complaint to the labor board so I handed my dm my store keys grabbed my stuff and left and sent this message to the gm after
“Quit my s**tty Job of Ten Years. I finally quit my s**tty job at a non for profit where I and just one other case manager were responsible for 400 clients and the only other employees were outsourced workers from the Philippines. 52k a year and no benefits. The only benefit I had was Fridays off. And they tried to take that away too (unpaid bc they claim that we are salaried exempt tho legally we don’t make enough to be considered exempt in NYC) I’m sad to have to end my ten year career there in this way and they have def been trying to provoke me to quit so they wouldn’t have to pay unemployment and I let them win. But oh well. In a few months, I’ll be in a better spot. “
“there’s more to the story than just her refusing to use the scheduling app. on the Tuesday mentioned, she called a meeting where she told me to stop pulling expired food off our shelves “because it counts as shrink” and I decided that was disgusting enough I wasn’t going back. took me until last night to be absolutely sure I wasn’t going back.”
“I quit a job in May because they were severely underpaying me and missed two years worth of scheduled raises with an excuse popping up every time. Left for a job that paid me double but unfortunately just went out of business Thurs. Got this response to my Instagram story from old job manager today. “
“She feels badly for the younger workers there, they are just starting out and don’t realize that it doesn’t have to be this traumatic going to work every day…Thankfully she can go back to her old job, she just hoped this was a chance to make more $”
So, I’ve been deeling with my grandma being in and out of the hospetal and rehab facilities for the past 2 months. I am her caretaker and have had to call into work to take care of her. I am a shift leader at Taco Bell. Well, was. I was demoted yesterday due to having to deal with family medical emergencies. I have screenshots of text messages with the other managers and how they have acted towards me over the situation. I live in Texas, unfortunately. So I doubt there’s much I can do. But I feel me being demoted is retaliation and unjust punishment.
