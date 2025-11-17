Hey Pandas, Can Money Buy Happiness?

We have all had this question asked before, but honestly, if you had all the money in the world, could that buy you happiness? Tell me what you think.
No, it buys things that make happiness
No, but it can buy time for you to do things you want to. It can buy medications for illness. It can buy therapy. It can help you improve your life in ways others cannot.
“it buys crazy a*s happines”
-Eminem
Money may not be able to buy happiness in the true sense of the word, but It can buy a sense of security and therapy.
Possibly, but in my experiance yea it does
No and yes. It can buy things to make you happy. But then again, happiness should come from material things. So yes. And no.
No. It buys security, opportunities, and many other things that you can use to be happy. But if it bought happiness itself, no rich person would kill themselves, and sometimes they do.
Here are the things I’ve bought with money that have given me happiness: movie Merch, such as posters, figurines, a blanket, a softie, clothing, etc, clothing such as shirts, pants, ✨shoes ✨ I’ve also bought things like art supply, which fills up a majority of my room, totally splurged over $2,000 on all my art supplies, but you can sure tell I’m happy about it, camera supplies, camera lenses, the camera itself, SD cards, batteries, tripod extensions, different lens caps, colored lenses, different tripod, handheld tripod, smaller camera, camera bag, camera strap, etc books, ohhhh so many books 🤩
yes, and all you buffoons in the replies that are saying “no it buys things that make happiness” that is literally what the title says, BUY HAPPINESS, BUY. that implies buying things
To a certain extent. It can’t buy you genuine relationships but it can buy you pretty much everything else
Money can’t buy happiness, BUT can soften the blow of unhappiness just a tad.
Not necessarily, but it can buy comfort.
No, but it does set a step to it.
The first thing you need is knowledge cause if you are stupid you won’t know what to do with that money to make you happy.
Yes, I swear if people had more money to pay their bills the world would be happier
Technically yes. Money= Being able to buy necessities. Necessities= Peace bc ur not worrying what ur gonna eat all day. Peace= Happiness. Money cannot literally buy emotions but technically it can give you happiness- its all on your perspective.
