40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

by

Whether you love or loathe social media and memes, you can’t deny that they can be very powerful. When used for good, they can raise awareness about important issues—like mental health, something that’s relevant in all of our lives.

That’s where ‘How Mental’ comes in. It’s a charity, app, and social media project that touches on important mental health issues with the help of memes, webcomics, and witty videos. We’ve collected some of the top images from their Instagram account to remind everyone that self-care should always be a priority. Scroll down for some truly relatable memes.

We reached out to the founder and CEO of ‘How Mental,’ George Taktak, and he was happy to tell us all about the project, raising awareness about mental health, and what to do when someone’s struggling. You’ll find Bored Panda’s full interview with him below.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | HowMental.com | App

#1

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#2

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#3

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#4

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#5

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#6

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#7

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#8

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#9

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#10

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#11

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#12

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#13

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#14

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#15

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#16

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#17

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#18

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#19

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#20

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#21

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#22

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#23

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#24

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#25

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#26

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#27

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#28

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#29

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#30

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#31

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#32

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#33

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#34

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#35

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#36

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#37

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#38

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#39

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

#40

40 Hilariously Accurate Memes About Mental Health, As Shared By This Instagram Page

Image source: howmental

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
In The Eye Of The Storm
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Copy Machine from The Office Almost Got Its Own Spinoff
3 min read
Jun, 11, 2021
We Make Wordless Comics That Show That Life Can Be Pure And Simple (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Lady Pandas, What Do Men Do Or Say To You That They Believe Is A Compliment, But Is Quite The Opposite?
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Admit it Fans, You Still Want There to Be a “Louie” Season 6
3 min read
Jun, 13, 2018
Meet The Cast Of “The Staircase”
3 min read
May, 2, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.