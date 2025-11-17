“Don’t You Know Who I Am?”: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Many of us spend a decent chunk of our time following our favorite actors, musicians, and other public figures on social media and in the news. However, unless you happen to live in Hollywood, you probably don’t consider that you’ll ever run into these stars in person. However, Fate is fickle and has a good sense of humor.

Bored Panda has collected some of the most intriguing internet posts about folks accidentally meeting celebrities and talking to well-known people without even realizing who they were. Scroll down for a good dose of humor, confusion, and embarrassment. Enjoy the stories, and don’t forget to upvote your fave posts!

Entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert Mike Sington, from Hollywood, was kind enough to share his thoughts on what to do if you recognize a celebrity only in the middle of your conversation. He also shared a few insights with Bored Panda on what stars should keep in mind while in public.

#1 The ‘Nerve’ On This Guy…

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: Could-you-end-me, twitter.com

#2 Matt Leblanc (Joey From Friends) On Meeting Younger Fans

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: FernandoMty

#3 Rage Against The Barista

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: tmorello

#4 Condescending People Are The Worst

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: RyBreadRyBread, twitter.com

#5 You Don’t Know Who Will Wheaton Is, Do You?

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: whoozywhatzitnow

#6 Jeff Goldblum Pretends Not To Know Who Jeff Goldblum Is

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: Zealousideal_Talk479

#7 I Thought This Was A Good One, Spotted On My Twitter

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: palaeokatie

#8 Actually, It’s Miss Doctor

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: relatableafmd

#9 Random Person Explaining An Astronaut How Space Works

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: dutchess_of_pork

#10 Lady Does A Good Swim

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: LizzieSimmonds1

#11 What Would A 4-Times Olympian & Triple World Champion Athlete Know About Elite Athletics

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: doyathinkasaurus, twitter.com

#12 Dead Serious

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: DefendtheStarLeague

#13 In The Future, Everyone Will Be Tony Hawk For 15 Minutes

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: itsnashflynn

#14 How Dare You?

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: MohanadElshieky

#15 Creating A Package Doesn’t Mean You Are Familiar With It

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: stephondoestech

#16 Fair Point Well Made

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: missgoldenbrowne

#17 Tony Walks Into An Elevator…

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: tonyhawk

#18 Worth Reading To The End.

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: siminski

#19 Elon Musk Doesn’t Know Who Garry Kasparov Is

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: KaseQuarkI

#20 I Wrote The Movie

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: Chuffnell

#21 Algorithm

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: DavidCornDC

#22 Main Character Syndrome

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: ItalianGreyhounds, twitter.com

#23 Just Found This One In The Wild

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: swagfugu

#24 Jack Monroe Has A Tony Hawk Moment (With A Happy Ending For A Change)

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: BootstrapCook

#25 Orbital Police

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Youtuber Told To Watch Her Own Channel

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: ContraPoints

#27 Italian Researcher Getting Sent His Own Article About Grafene By Antivaxxers :)

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: sim-my

#28 Tony Can’t Catch A Break

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: tonyhawk

#29 On A Twitter Post About A Woman Claiming To Have Seizures From The Vaccine

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: hyomeister

#30 A Pleasant Twitter Interaction

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: BellieButtons

#31 Telling Middle East Politics Expert To Learn Something About The Region

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: indetermin8

#32 Telling A Comic Book Writer To Get A Real Job

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: LilTwerp

#33 Yeah, Scott‘S A Well Known Microsoft Mvp With A Long History In Tech (And With Ms), But Sure He Doesn‘T Know Anything About Windows

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: swiss-nibbler

#34 Tony Hawk Truly Is The King Of This Sub

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: wazagaduu

#35 On A Post About How Amusement Parks Should Raise Their Wages.

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: 7ballcraze

#36 What Could Go Wrong Arguing With The Creator Of Deadpool?

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: SladeBW

#37 Well Someone Wasn’t Paying Attention

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: 641092

#38 A Pretty Wholesome One

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: Sifrit, twitter.com

#39 British Tennis Player Gets Mistaken… For Himself

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: damnmoon

#40 An Unfortunate Mistake

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: Could-you-end-me

#41 I Think He’d Be Pretty Disappointed If He Didn’t See The Lead Singer Of The Band In There

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: Tim_Burgess

#42 How Do You Know?

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: MRF1982

#43 It’s Always A Kevin

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: JolyonMaugham

#44 ‘You Know Nothing About Game Development’ To A Certified Twitter Account For An Indie Dev After He Carefully Explained Why Nfts In Games Would Be Troublesome At Best.

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: thebeatabouttostrike

#45 He Tried. Bless

&#8220;Don&#8217;t You Know Who I Am?&#8221;: 45 Times People Embarrassed Themselves By Not Realizing Who They Were Talking To (New Pics)

Image source: Aboriginal_English

#46 Tony Hawk Truly Is The King Of This Sub

#47 Unhappy About The Broadcast Team

#48 Unhappy About The Broadcast Team

#49 Monkey Island Voice Actor Must Not Be A Real Fan

#50 This Dude Telling Famous Producer And Rapper Jonwayne That His Music Isn’t Hiphop

