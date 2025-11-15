My First 17 Episodes Of Respect Robo Series

Respect Robo is wacky ongoing series featuring the Sorry and Cool Robots. With Sorry being the introverted robot and Cool being the party animal, this adventure gets wackier by the day. They were created by the Evil Professor, Willy, who has a bad obsession with world domination. Of course, the experiment of creating the two robots goes totally wrong! Sorry and Cool come out with a mind of their own and start their epic adventure!
More info: respectrobo.com | Facebook
#1 Fishing Trip
#2 High Speed Robo
#3 Cops And Robo
#4 Kodak Moment
#5 Slap On The Wrist
#6 Robots Meet Joey Cartwell
#7 Morphine Time
#8 Why Wednesday
#9 Unregistered Technology
#10 Shocking Actions
#11 Place To Crash Pt 1
#12 Place To Crash Pt 2
#13 Chocolate Chip
#14 Meeting With The Boss
#15 Packed And Sealed
#16 Life In A Box
#17 Viva La Robo
