This Online Community Shares “Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened” And Here’re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

by

I’m fine. What are you talking about, you do not look fat in those jeans. I’ll give you a call.

We lie all the time. And we get away with it quite often, too. But some folks push their made-up narrative so far, it’s hard to imagine anyone actually believing them.

So they end up on the subreddit r/thatHappened. Its members share evidence of “people telling outrageous tall tales that would make Walter Mitty proud” and they have compiled quite the archive since the creation of this online community in 2012.

Here are some of its best gems.

#1 From Cursed Comments

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: ya_boi01, deborahhowarth9

#2 Jesus Christ. What An Idiot

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: or_gasm

#3 Imagine Getting Called Out Like That, By Harry Styles Himself

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: Harry_Styles

#4 Not Really Sure What Is There To Brag About Anyways

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: -Lanius-

#5 Running A 5k In 10 Minutes

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: itsharryngl

#6 How Does She Expect Anyone To Believe Her? My Mother Sent Me This From Our Neighborhood Facebook Group

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: rslashseanyboi

#7 The Entire Sub Is Like This

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: psrty4321

#8 And Then The Coronavirus Clapped

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: flopsychops

#9 Antivax Jesus Made Me Want To Die

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: Thedepressionoftrees

#10 Lady Who Lives In Massive Fantasy Land Goes To Disneyland

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: whachoomean

#11 Woman Finds Microchip In Her Son’s Mask!?

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: IHaveNeverEatenACat

#12 Of All The Things That Didn’t Happen, This Didn’t Happen The Most

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: mojey6068

#13 Mhmm, Yeah Sure It Was

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: Mc-MeepMeep

#14 This 2-Year-Old Must Have A Degree Already

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: Chakwenta

#15 Everyone’s Worst Nightmare

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: sam_babs

#16 Oh Yeah. For Sure

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: griffonbrioche

#17 Brags To All Their Friends For Saving Their Life With Essential Oils

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: theacondaa

#18 Discord Users Are A Different Breed

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: reddit.com

#19 And All Vampires Clapped

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: InsaneGamer18

#20 Sure He Did Aubrey

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: atheistpianist

#21 While These Children Weren’t Oxygen Starved, The Poster Was At Birth

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: DavidThorne31

#22 Found This On A “People Who Think Liking Harry Potter Is A Personality Trait” Fb Page

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: reddit.com

#23 And Then Ben Franklin’s Image Clapped

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Well, That Saved Me A Goog!

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: budingerzdfdsgdsg

#25 I Won’t Remember Posting This

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: RIPbyEugenics

#26 Her Jaw Dropped

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: K1ngHutch

#27 Hate When People Underestimate The Condoms I Use In A Night Smh

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: Dumdemiboy

#28 This Has To Be A Joke, Right?

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: God_sent_me_nudes

#29 Anti Vaxxers Are A Gold Mine

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: Vonnybon

#30 Then The Toys Clapped

This Online Community Shares &#8220;Totally True Stories That Definitely 100% Happened&#8221; And Here&#8217;re 30 Of The Most Hilarious Ones

Image source: josiahhughes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What We Can Expect from America’s War on Drugs
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2017
Irish Landscapes That Keep Me Climbing Mountains And Exploring My Homeland
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Boys: Homelander’s 5 Most Unhinged Acts of Depravity
3 min read
Jul, 12, 2024
Hey Pandas, Post The Funniest Picture On Your Camera Roll (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
50 Facts That Prove Japan Is Unlike Any Other Country (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Step-Son Destroys Step-Sister’s Book Collection, Expects No Punishment, But This Dad’s Having None Of His Shenanigans
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.