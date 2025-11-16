40 Funny Cat Comics

Marge and Mitch is a series of funny single-panel comics staring Mitch the cat and his long-suffering owner Marge.
More info: captaincuthbertscat.wixsite.com
#1 Important Meeting
#2 Lesson One – How To Get Out Of Trouble And Get Whatever You Want
#3 Hot Dog Please
#4 There’s No Such Thing As Monsters
#5 The Best Days Start With A Coffee And A Cat
#6 Getting Revenge On The Neighbours From Hell
#7 At Least I Do Mine In Next Doors Garden!
#8 No Treats For Boris!
#9 First Date
#10 Catching Flies
#11 I Need Coffee!
#12 There’ll Be Trouble If You Break That TV!
#13 Not On The Rug!
#14 Too Busy For Housework
#15 Top Score!
#16 Turn It Down!
#17 Ouch!
#18 At The Bakers
#19 Cinema Horror
#20 Space Invaders
#21 When Corrie Is Cancelled For Football
#22 Look Out! A Bear!
#23 I Told You We Had A Poltergeist!
#24 Lets Go And Feed The Seagulls
#25 Look What You’ve Done!
#26 No Dogs Allowed
#27 At The Furdressers
#28 Playtime
#29 Friends Don’t Let Friends Do Silly Things Alone
#30 When On Holiday In Greece
#31 I Have Lived With Several Zen Masters, All Of Them Cats
#32 My Cake!
#33 Wakey Wakey!
#34 We Have Guests!
#35 Quick Knock Them Off!
#36 More Mitch Mischief
#37 It Went Viral
#38 I Told You Not To Play With My Duck!
#39 Cat Treats
#40 Time To Sunbathe
