40 Funny Cat Comics

by

Marge and Mitch is a series of funny single-panel comics staring Mitch the cat and his long-suffering owner Marge.

More info: captaincuthbertscat.wixsite.com

#1 Important Meeting

40 Funny Cat Comics

#2 Lesson One – How To Get Out Of Trouble And Get Whatever You Want

40 Funny Cat Comics

#3 Hot Dog Please

40 Funny Cat Comics

#4 There’s No Such Thing As Monsters

40 Funny Cat Comics

#5 The Best Days Start With A Coffee And A Cat

40 Funny Cat Comics

#6 Getting Revenge On The Neighbours From Hell

40 Funny Cat Comics

#7 At Least I Do Mine In Next Doors Garden!

40 Funny Cat Comics

#8 No Treats For Boris!

40 Funny Cat Comics

#9 First Date

40 Funny Cat Comics

#10 Catching Flies

40 Funny Cat Comics

#11 I Need Coffee!

40 Funny Cat Comics

#12 There’ll Be Trouble If You Break That TV!

40 Funny Cat Comics

#13 Not On The Rug!

40 Funny Cat Comics

#14 Too Busy For Housework

40 Funny Cat Comics

#15 Top Score!

40 Funny Cat Comics

#16 Turn It Down!

40 Funny Cat Comics

#17 Ouch!

40 Funny Cat Comics

#18 At The Bakers

40 Funny Cat Comics

#19 Cinema Horror

40 Funny Cat Comics

#20 Space Invaders

40 Funny Cat Comics

#21 When Corrie Is Cancelled For Football

40 Funny Cat Comics

#22 Look Out! A Bear!

40 Funny Cat Comics

#23 I Told You We Had A Poltergeist!

40 Funny Cat Comics

#24 Lets Go And Feed The Seagulls

40 Funny Cat Comics

#25 Look What You’ve Done!

40 Funny Cat Comics

#26 No Dogs Allowed

40 Funny Cat Comics

#27 At The Furdressers

40 Funny Cat Comics

#28 Playtime

40 Funny Cat Comics

#29 Friends Don’t Let Friends Do Silly Things Alone

40 Funny Cat Comics

#30 When On Holiday In Greece

40 Funny Cat Comics

#31 I Have Lived With Several Zen Masters, All Of Them Cats

40 Funny Cat Comics

#32 My Cake!

40 Funny Cat Comics

#33 Wakey Wakey!

40 Funny Cat Comics

#34 We Have Guests!

40 Funny Cat Comics

#35 Quick Knock Them Off!

40 Funny Cat Comics

#36 More Mitch Mischief

40 Funny Cat Comics

#37 It Went Viral

40 Funny Cat Comics

#38 I Told You Not To Play With My Duck!

40 Funny Cat Comics

#39 Cat Treats

40 Funny Cat Comics

#40 Time To Sunbathe

40 Funny Cat Comics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The 15 TV Boys You Crushed on in the ’90s
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2013
People Are So Bored During Quarantine That They’re Building Cardboard Tanks For Their Cats (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Pandas, For People With Insane Parents, Tell Me A Story That Happened (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Times People Ruined A Perfectly Good Panoramic Shot
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
35 Of The Internet’s Funniest Responses To Facebook Outage
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Artist Shows All Sides Of A Woman’s Life In Her 30 Spot-On Comics
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.