50 People That Had More Courage Than Brains To Go Incorrectly Correcting Someone, As Shared On This Group (New Pics)

Most of us have that one friend who keeps calling out our grammar mistakes. (Of course, I won’t be as careful with my language hanging out at a bar as I would writing a uni paper, Rob.)
But as annoying as it can be, they can still play the “I can’t help it, this is really important to me” card. Some know-it-alls, however, are so insecure that they feel the need to project their “intelligence” even when they don’t have all the facts. There’s a whole Facebook group dedicated to this group, called ‘People Incorrectly Correcting Other People.’
With over 1.7 million members, this place has plenty of examples, ranging from silly and lighthearted to downright outrageous. Here are some of the most memorable ones.
#1
Image source: Axis Webb
#2
Image source: Zeke Seddens
#3
Image source: Chris Williams
#4
Image source: Samantha Hodge Dickeson
#5
Image source: Cody Leatham, TheBloggess
#6
Image source: Cyrus White
#7
Image source: Eric Russell Lynch, mariana057
#8
Image source: Chris Moore
#9
Image source: Chris Moore
#10
Image source: People Incorrectly Correcting Other People, voidcat404
#11
Image source: Matthew Roach, haqlribbit
#12
#13
Image source: Anthony Holling
#14
Image source: Josh Puchall
#15
Image source: Jack Queso
#16
Image source: Chris Moore
#17
Image source: Javier Perez
#18
Image source: friedurethra, friedurethra
#19
Image source: Stevie Yardy
#20
Image source: People Incorrectly Correcting Other People
#21
Image source: Michael Crombez
#22
Image source: David Wickham
#23
Image source: Luka BN Mistik
#24
Image source: Murray Owens
#25
Image source: Shaz Cannom
#26
Image source: Lord-Adrian Brailsford
#27
Image source: Jeff Landry
#28
Image source: Si Evans
#29
Image source: Tariq EB
#30
Image source: Ayman
#31
Image source: James Loggins
#32
Image source: Adam Chetty
#33
Image source: Anami Cloud
#34
Image source: Russ Hansen
#35
Image source: Katt Frost
#36
Image source: Molly Pockets Summers
#37
Image source: Niki DiGuglielmo
#38
Image source: Rayne Marshall
#39
Image source: Tacia Butz
#40
Image source: Ashley Brown
#41
Image source: Ashley Ferreira
#42
Image source: Richard Hartman
#43
Image source: Connor Pettingell
#44
Image source: Sunny Koch
#45
Image source: Olivia Pickett
#46
Image source: George Samiotakis
#47
Image source: Grace Ray
#48
Image source: Casey Stevens
#49
Image source: Gilbert Luera
#50
Image source: Annaleise Jarrett-Dalton
Follow Us