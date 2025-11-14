As Devastating Fires Are Raging In Australia, Here Are 24 Pics Of Animals Being Saved

We’ve done our best to cover the Australian bushfires and to raise awareness about this unprecedented disaster. And the thing that struck us most was just how much this horrible situation brought out the very best in some people. We can say with some certainty that Australia is full of heroes who don’t hesitate to rescue the endangered animals. It’s time to meet some of them.
In case you want to support the Australian people, here are some recovery efforts and disaster relief organizations that you can donate to: the Red Cross, St Vincent de Paul Society, and the Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund. If you know of any other similar charities, please share some info about them in the comments.
#1 Teenagers Filling Their Car With Koalas To Save Them From The Flames
Image source: Alternative 666
#2 Bear The Koala Detection Dog Saving Koalas During The Australian Bushfires
Image source: tanafidge
#3 Koalas In A Home In Cudlee Creek, South Australia, After Being Rescued From Fires In A Garden. Local Firefighters Helped A Woman Move Them Into Her House
Image source: Amanda Mudge
#4 Since The Fire Has Passed Through Mallacoota This Amazing, Selfless Young Guy Has Been Out Searching For Injured Wildlife. This Is One Of 7 Koalas He’s Saved So Far
Image source: nomadofthewaves
#5 The Koala Named “Tinny Arse” That Was Rescued By Damian Campbell-Davys From A Bushfire Zone Sits In His Water Tanker
Image source: geraghtyk
#6 The Kangaroo Is Drenched In Water After Approaching A Human For Help
Image source: Matrix for Daily Mail Australia
#7 Since Half A Billion Animals Were Potentially Lost In Australian Bushfires, The Irwin Family Stepped In And Already Helped Over 90,000 Animals
Image source: bindisueirwin
#8 I’m So Proud Of My Country, Our Volunteer Firefighters Are Legends In Their Own Category
Image source: cheryl2399
#9 This Fire Fighter (And All Ff’s) Saving The People, Animals, And Homes In Australia
Image source: boldstyle1
#10 Dog Saves Flock Of Sheep From Australia’s Raging Bushfires
Image source: patsythecorryongwonderdog
#11 Weighing Less Than A Bag Of Sugar And Snug As A Bug In His Wee Knitted Pouch, This Adorable Koala Joey Called Haze Survived The Raging Australian Bushfires Thanks To The Extraordinary Efforts Of A Firefighter Who Saved Her Life
Image source: xindigothoughtsx
#12 Picture Of My Cousin Who Is Fighting The Fires In Victoria Saved This Joey
Image source: officialMorthoke
#13 Australian Zookeeper Saves Animals From Terrible Fires By Taking Them Home
Image source: GavinCoote
#14 Woman Saves Koala From Bushfire
Image source: KETKnbc
#15 Tonight I Got To Meet The Baby Orphan Bats Of The Aussie Bushfires That I Made The Wraps For
I’m not even sorry for the “selfie”. I am sorry for the bad lighting because it was night time and street lamps are really unflattering but LOOK AT THEM. Massive kudos to Rachael from the Bat Conservation and Rescue Qld for bringing some babies along for me to meet. I had to be mindful of how much screaming I was doing because they were very sleepy but I was pretty much losing my mind the whole time. I think Rachael was pretty amused at my reactions but I had just never met one this close before. They have two noses and wiggly ears and are just so much cuter than you can imagine, I couldn’t believe it.
Shipped up from NSW, their mommas are long gone but they seem to enjoy chewing and snuggling in their brand new wraps. It’s such an incredible feeling knowing that something I’ve done is out in the world doing some good. There’s nobody taking out administration fees or skimming a bit off the top or anything, the things I made are 100% just for the bats. (And will be loved and used by many babies before they’re reduced to shreds from all the claws and teeth.)
Image source: CarbonChic
#16 Distressed At First, Dolly Calmed Down Quickly. We Needed To Get Her Still Hot Feet Cooled Down Fast So Made Do With Fresh, Clean Water In A Wheelbarrow. Dolly Appreciated A Big Drink And Pain Relief Before Being Transferred To Our New And Temporary Koala Emergency Centre At Paradise
Image source: Adelaide Koala Rescue
#17 Travel Filmmaker Saved This Little Baby Kangaroo That Was Left By Its Self
Image source: sammcglone
#18 A Group Of Baby Koalas Were Rescued From The Adelaide Hills Fire Zone Area In Australia And Being Looked After By A Team Of Professional Volunteers
Image source: VOA
#19 Over 600 Bats Were Transported From Caring Facilities Evacuated In New South Wales Due To Fire. Our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital Has Treated Over 100 Of These Beautiful Little Souls. I Wanted To Share With You Some Of The Sweet Faces That Are Getting A Second Chance At Life
Image source: bindisueirwin
#20 A Koala Drinks Water Offered From A Bottle By A Firefighter During Bushfires In Cudlee Creek, South Australia
Image source: Oakbank Balhannah CFS
#21 Koala Being Rescued
Image source: Adelaide Koala Rescue
#22 Officers Giving A Helping Hand To Local Wildlife In Fire Affected Bendalong
Image source: NSW Police Force
#23 Kangaroos Gather On A Home’s Lawn In Berrara Beach, Nsw, As Bushfires Spread
Image source: Linda Robinson via Reuters
#24 Lucky Koala Is Saved From Sa Bushfires
Image source: FintanYTWalsh
