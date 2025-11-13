30 People Share The Funniest Pet Names And They’re Beyond Creative

Naming your family pet is always a fun experience; less serious and with more room for creativity than naming a child, the pet names can be meaningful but still a bit silly. Because after all, the other animals aren’t making fun of little Moonpie for his ridiculous name. Or are they?
Your local vet has an incredibly challenging, rewarding and often heartbreaking job, but hearing all the hilariously inventive and funny names that people have chosen for their furry friends must provide a welcome bit of light relief. This viral Twitter thread began at the vet where Caskie Mushens literary agent Juliet Mushens was waiting, and she overheard some of the unique pet names as they came and went. “I have two British Shorthair cats, Neville and Luna, and they were there having their jabs,” Juliet explained to Bored Panda. “Funny pet names are clearly a universally popular theme! I am a fan of old man names for pets, but I also enjoyed the incongruous names like ‘Tinkerbell’ for a Rottweiler.”
What about you? Scroll down below to check out some of the best tweets of funny puns in animal names below, and share your own stories in the comments!
Juliet started a twitter thread sharing the funniest animal names she’s heard at the vet
Image credits: mushenska
Soon, many people joined in:
#1
Image source: tachyon_dreams
#2
Image source: scraphamster
#3
Image source: charli_says
#4
Image source: ninesevenecho
#5
Image source: PotataHed
#6
Image source: Tracy30592423
#7
Image source: Papa_Lazerou
#8
Image source: GinaSte
#9
Image source: rumanddiabetes
#10
Image source: eden2636
#11
Image source: JamieCraun
#12
Image source: FatBakedPugtato
#13
Image source: KrispyKhicken
#14
Image source: margueritwrites
#15
Image source: TilsLatimer
#16
Image source: cefmac94
#17
Image source: madeleinecate
#18
Image source: redwellyfeats
#19
Image source: ClaireAllan
#20
Image source: EAustin1969
#21
Image source: Christy_Ross
#22
Image source: SverkGirl
#23
Image source: jendavies
#24
Image source: KarmaLeiAngelo
#25
Image source: haleyguff
#26
Image source: MargSheridan
#27
Image source: Hobbikats
#28
Image source: GardensInNeed
#29
Image source: rozya
#30
Image source: pooter03
Follow Us