50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

by

There’s nothing quite as exasperating as that ‘final straw’ moment on a terrible day. You know, that day when nothing seems to be going your way; when problems arise one after the other and you can’t catch a break. And while certain inconveniences on such days lead to us waving the white flag, seeing them happen to somebody else often makes us feel a little bit better (as difficult as it might be to admit it).

We have combed through the plains of the internet to bring you a collection of pictures showing how someone’s day was totally ruined. Whether you need a pick-me-up on an equally unfortunate day or you simply want to appease the inner villain in you, bear in mind that this list is always just a couple of clicks away. And if you’re in the mood to browse it right now, wait no longer and scroll down to find the images.

In order to better understand how bad days affect us and how to cope with them, Bored Panda has reached out to the Professor of the Public Understanding of Psychology at the University of Hertfordshire, Richard Wiseman and Susan Heitler, PhD, clinical psychologist and author of ‘Prescriptions Without Pills’. They were kind enough to share their insight, which you will find in the text below.

#1 Exsperminate

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: oeufelia

#2 My Cat Just Came Back From One Of Her Evening Strolls With Someone Else’s Keys In Her Mouth

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: robrobxD

#3 An Honest Mistake

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: m4rticus

#4 Heard My Husband Screaming While In The Shower..walked In On This

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: kenlayne

#5 Tiny Body Or Giant Head?

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: Amemeinglesslife

#6 I’m 49. Just Found This In My Mum’s Bookcase

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: Halvere1600

#7 Heckin Bots

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: jnudey

#8 Priest Accidentally Live-Streamed Mass With Sunglasses And Hat Filter

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

#9 Bakery Fail

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: Fibutton

#10 I Wouldn’t Be Going Home After That

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: joshy_squash

#11 If You’re Wondering Why The Driver’s Window Is Clean, It’s Because It Was Down When The Truck Next To Me Drove Through The Puddle

And also, if you were wondering, I can tell you what puddle water tastes like.

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: AdmiralLobstero

#12 This Is The Worst Picture Ever Taken Of Me

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: TurnipTimeMyGuys

#13 It Was A Great Day Till This Moment

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: pp0787

#14 When The Bakers Make The Mix Wrong And Don’t Realize Yeast Doesn’t Just Stop Working Because It’s In A Dumpster

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: TELME3

#15 Grab Your S**t, We´re Leaving Now

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: ashleyfryer

#16 Grandma’s Baking Skills Aren’t What They Used To Be

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: maksetamo_

#17 Grand Rapids, MI Reporter Gets Her New License Plate

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: lynseymukomel

#18 The One Time The Toner Exploded At Work While Switching It Out. You Can See Where I Was At That Exact Moment

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: paochow

#19 Simple As That

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: realemilyattack

#20 This Morning A Bat Crashed Into My Face And Fell Into My Breakfast. He Seemed Fine

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: pabbit41

#21 We Hiked 3 Hours To Get A Good Picture Of Our Hometown. Our City Is On The Left

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: 97Hshk

#22 Whipped Myself Into A Frustrated Rage Trying To Find My Drill For Half An Hour

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: Brave1i1toaster

#23 They Need An Intervention, Not A Convention

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: Kndrp2

#24 Now We Know Who The Favorite Child Is

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: mankind3400

#25 The Cat Closed The Balcony Door On Me By Standing On The Handle And Pushing It Down. I Had To Wait For Someone Who Had A Key To My Apartment To Open It Up For Me. Luckily, I Had My Phone With Me

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: Phipu

#26 Don’t Put Emojis In Your Bank Account Nicknames

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: ajlobster

#27 It’s Just A Little Ice, It’s Fine

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: mikemike26

#28 Honey

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: NotABsian0073

#29 I Was Hoping For Post-Chemo Curls As A Consolation Prize After Breast Cancer. Instead I’m About To Go Super Saiyan

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: youmakememadder

#30 Feeling Like Kevin From The Office Right Now

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: GoAwayK

#31 Left A Can Of Tuna In Here To Lure A Pesky Raccoon, Found This In The Morning

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: sassysazz

#32 3 Am Snack

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: upvotemypics

#33 Last Week A Bald Eagle Flew Threw My Bedroom Window, While I Was Laying In Bed . It Was Insane, To Say The Least

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: taterz_precious

#34 Was Confused When It Didn’t Sound Like It Hit The Floor

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: Jukkster

#35 Lost My Wallet 3 Days Ago, Finally Ordered New Cards And Then

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: dragonboy2734

#36 I Paid $6 To Have Two Slices Of American Cheese Delivered To My Door

I was trying to order a plain cheeseburger meal from McDonalds through DoorDash, and so I deselected all the extra stuff (onions, pickles, etc.).

Turns out I deselected the Buns and Meat too, so I just paid $6 to have 2 pieces of American Cheese delivered to my apartment.

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: Wubnaught

#37 Somebody Didn’t Strap The Egg Trolleys In Properly On The Truck. 10,500 Eggs Broken

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: yourmate24

#38 After A Few Weeks, I Returned To My Apartment

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: JuanfranB_

#39 When The Sun’s Out And You Don’t Think It Through

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

#40 This Happened To My Car

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: telumindel

#41 After Years Of Saving, I Finally Bought My First House. The Key Snapped In The Door And Locked Me Out

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: bevan182

#42 My Sister Bought Some Strawberries From A Very Large Grocery Chain In Bc Canada. Comes With A Live Prize Inside!

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: muttonwar

#43 I Need A File Lost In This Room

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: almeldin

#44 Guess Who’s Severely Allergic To Hair Dye? This Girl

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: a-liketheway

#45 Allergic To Almost Everything On The Allergy Skin Test. Some Of It Was So Swollen The Doctor Could Barely Tell Which Was Which

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: saturatedhydrocarbon

#46 Hiked Two Hours To Set Up A Picnic, Returned To This

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: Jaminator97

#47 A Massive Mineshaft Opens Up Under A Garage At A House In Scorrier Near Redruth In Cornwall

This shaft is truly massive and is approximately 300 ft to water and god knows how deep from there!

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: Mark Thomas

#48 Our Puppy Had Explosive Diarrhea All Over My Wife

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: scobow28

#49 I Brought A Bag Of Used Cat Litter With Me To Throw Away On The Way To Work. I Also Brought My Lunch. Guess Which One Came To Work With Me

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: Eric264

#50 The Robot Takeover Has Begun

50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

Image source: lisaneedzbraces

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Brilliant Ways The Internet Roasted ‘Self-Made’ Millionaires
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Give Insects The Defense Mechanisms They So Desperately Need To Survive The Modern World (14 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, Tell Me A Time When You Took Revenge On Someone Without Getting Into Trouble (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
10+ What Have You Found In Your Coffee This Morning?
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
My 12 Colorized Vintage Portraits Of LGBT Couples Show Beauty And Support For The LGBTQ+ Community
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Captured Cyberpunk Inspired Photos In My City Chattanooga
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.