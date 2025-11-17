50 People Having A Terrible Day (New Pics)

There’s nothing quite as exasperating as that ‘final straw’ moment on a terrible day. You know, that day when nothing seems to be going your way; when problems arise one after the other and you can’t catch a break. And while certain inconveniences on such days lead to us waving the white flag, seeing them happen to somebody else often makes us feel a little bit better (as difficult as it might be to admit it).
We have combed through the plains of the internet to bring you a collection of pictures showing how someone’s day was totally ruined. Whether you need a pick-me-up on an equally unfortunate day or you simply want to appease the inner villain in you, bear in mind that this list is always just a couple of clicks away. And if you’re in the mood to browse it right now, wait no longer and scroll down to find the images.
In order to better understand how bad days affect us and how to cope with them, Bored Panda has reached out to the Professor of the Public Understanding of Psychology at the University of Hertfordshire, Richard Wiseman and Susan Heitler, PhD, clinical psychologist and author of ‘Prescriptions Without Pills’. They were kind enough to share their insight, which you will find in the text below.
#1 Exsperminate
Image source: oeufelia
#2 My Cat Just Came Back From One Of Her Evening Strolls With Someone Else’s Keys In Her Mouth
Image source: robrobxD
#3 An Honest Mistake
Image source: m4rticus
#4 Heard My Husband Screaming While In The Shower..walked In On This
Image source: kenlayne
#5 Tiny Body Or Giant Head?
Image source: Amemeinglesslife
#6 I’m 49. Just Found This In My Mum’s Bookcase
Image source: Halvere1600
#7 Heckin Bots
Image source: jnudey
#8 Priest Accidentally Live-Streamed Mass With Sunglasses And Hat Filter
#9 Bakery Fail
Image source: Fibutton
#10 I Wouldn’t Be Going Home After That
Image source: joshy_squash
#11 If You’re Wondering Why The Driver’s Window Is Clean, It’s Because It Was Down When The Truck Next To Me Drove Through The Puddle
And also, if you were wondering, I can tell you what puddle water tastes like.
Image source: AdmiralLobstero
#12 This Is The Worst Picture Ever Taken Of Me
Image source: TurnipTimeMyGuys
#13 It Was A Great Day Till This Moment
Image source: pp0787
#14 When The Bakers Make The Mix Wrong And Don’t Realize Yeast Doesn’t Just Stop Working Because It’s In A Dumpster
Image source: TELME3
#15 Grab Your S**t, We´re Leaving Now
Image source: ashleyfryer
#16 Grandma’s Baking Skills Aren’t What They Used To Be
Image source: maksetamo_
#17 Grand Rapids, MI Reporter Gets Her New License Plate
Image source: lynseymukomel
#18 The One Time The Toner Exploded At Work While Switching It Out. You Can See Where I Was At That Exact Moment
Image source: paochow
#19 Simple As That
Image source: realemilyattack
#20 This Morning A Bat Crashed Into My Face And Fell Into My Breakfast. He Seemed Fine
Image source: pabbit41
#21 We Hiked 3 Hours To Get A Good Picture Of Our Hometown. Our City Is On The Left
Image source: 97Hshk
#22 Whipped Myself Into A Frustrated Rage Trying To Find My Drill For Half An Hour
Image source: Brave1i1toaster
#23 They Need An Intervention, Not A Convention
Image source: Kndrp2
#24 Now We Know Who The Favorite Child Is
Image source: mankind3400
#25 The Cat Closed The Balcony Door On Me By Standing On The Handle And Pushing It Down. I Had To Wait For Someone Who Had A Key To My Apartment To Open It Up For Me. Luckily, I Had My Phone With Me
Image source: Phipu
#26 Don’t Put Emojis In Your Bank Account Nicknames
Image source: ajlobster
#27 It’s Just A Little Ice, It’s Fine
Image source: mikemike26
#28 Honey
Image source: NotABsian0073
#29 I Was Hoping For Post-Chemo Curls As A Consolation Prize After Breast Cancer. Instead I’m About To Go Super Saiyan
Image source: youmakememadder
#30 Feeling Like Kevin From The Office Right Now
Image source: GoAwayK
#31 Left A Can Of Tuna In Here To Lure A Pesky Raccoon, Found This In The Morning
Image source: sassysazz
#32 3 Am Snack
Image source: upvotemypics
#33 Last Week A Bald Eagle Flew Threw My Bedroom Window, While I Was Laying In Bed . It Was Insane, To Say The Least
Image source: taterz_precious
#34 Was Confused When It Didn’t Sound Like It Hit The Floor
Image source: Jukkster
#35 Lost My Wallet 3 Days Ago, Finally Ordered New Cards And Then
Image source: dragonboy2734
#36 I Paid $6 To Have Two Slices Of American Cheese Delivered To My Door
I was trying to order a plain cheeseburger meal from McDonalds through DoorDash, and so I deselected all the extra stuff (onions, pickles, etc.).
Turns out I deselected the Buns and Meat too, so I just paid $6 to have 2 pieces of American Cheese delivered to my apartment.
Image source: Wubnaught
#37 Somebody Didn’t Strap The Egg Trolleys In Properly On The Truck. 10,500 Eggs Broken
Image source: yourmate24
#38 After A Few Weeks, I Returned To My Apartment
Image source: JuanfranB_
#39 When The Sun’s Out And You Don’t Think It Through
#40 This Happened To My Car
Image source: telumindel
#41 After Years Of Saving, I Finally Bought My First House. The Key Snapped In The Door And Locked Me Out
Image source: bevan182
#42 My Sister Bought Some Strawberries From A Very Large Grocery Chain In Bc Canada. Comes With A Live Prize Inside!
Image source: muttonwar
#43 I Need A File Lost In This Room
Image source: almeldin
#44 Guess Who’s Severely Allergic To Hair Dye? This Girl
Image source: a-liketheway
#45 Allergic To Almost Everything On The Allergy Skin Test. Some Of It Was So Swollen The Doctor Could Barely Tell Which Was Which
Image source: saturatedhydrocarbon
#46 Hiked Two Hours To Set Up A Picnic, Returned To This
Image source: Jaminator97
#47 A Massive Mineshaft Opens Up Under A Garage At A House In Scorrier Near Redruth In Cornwall
This shaft is truly massive and is approximately 300 ft to water and god knows how deep from there!
Image source: Mark Thomas
#48 Our Puppy Had Explosive Diarrhea All Over My Wife
Image source: scobow28
#49 I Brought A Bag Of Used Cat Litter With Me To Throw Away On The Way To Work. I Also Brought My Lunch. Guess Which One Came To Work With Me
Image source: Eric264
#50 The Robot Takeover Has Begun
Image source: lisaneedzbraces
