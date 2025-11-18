50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

by

Today, on January 20th, 5.46% of 2024 will have passed. However, some people have already run out of luck this year.

So in order to remind you that we always have to expect the unexpected, we put together a collection of unfortunate pictures, depicting folks’ struggles with the weather, technology, cars, and pretty much every other facet of the modern world.

I guess it’s true what they say: life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans.

Continue scrolling to check out the images and don’t miss the chat we had with Manhattan psychotherapist and performance coach Jonathan Alpert — you’ll find it in between the mishaps.

#1 Got Off Work To No Road Home

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: silv3rnite

#2 Worked 12 Hours Cleaning Toilets And Can’t Take A Shower Because Our Water Smells Like Feces

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: yikesbro_

#3 Five Days Into The Year And I’m Already Done

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: alivesarcasm

#4 We Don’t Consider You Luggage ‘Lost’, We Like To Think It’s Off On An Adventure

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: WeblockHolmes

#5 See The Blue Light? Yeah Thats My House

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: playboybunny2077

#6 My Week In 3 Pictures

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: nightwing13

#7 So I’m Watching My Brothers Dog For The Week And He Went After A Tin Of Chocolate Up High On The Sneaker Shelf

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: EditorsNotes

#8 Passing A Kidneystone On My First Day Of Work In The Bathroom Before Our Safety Meeting Where I Had To Meet Everyone. 4mm Stone Passed After 5 Weeks From First Sign

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: Monkdiver

#9 Starting The New Year With A Collapsed Lung. At Least It Should All Be Uphill From Here

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: RedFalcon725

#10 Happy New Year Indeed

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: Hil_Phartman

#11 My Car Window Was Broken Into, Im Completely Broke And There Was Nothing To Steal From My Car

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: sadbabyface

#12 Update From Yesterday, We Are Definitely Not Getting Out For A Few Days

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: Lokkuri

#13 Just Got To Our Hotel… At Least They Left The Lug Nuts

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: Spiritual_Price5707

#14 Got Bitten By A Bat And Spent The First Day Of 2024 Getting Rabies Shots

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: Interesting-Cress-43

#15 Reckless Driver Crashes Into A House

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: tomytronics

#16 Owch

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: cicglass

#17 Did This Annoyingly Difficult Prize Puzzle Just To Find Out After That It Was Used And The Code Had Already Been Redeemed

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: Mmmelanie

#18 Somebody Rummaged Through Nearly All The Packages In My Apartment Mail Room On New Years Day

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: watashi-weasel

#19 Our 60+ Year Old Birch Fell On Our House

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: Fancykiddens

#20 Dental Crown Popped Off At 10:30p New Years Eve. Yay

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: Ruffffian

#21 Good Friend Of Two Years Ends Friendship

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: Slade1234545

#22 While Trying To Open Some Tuna, I Accidentally Dropped The Can

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: Smmaxter

#23 My Mom’s Ceiling Collapsed On New Year’s Eve

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: sweater_brown

#24 My Wife And I Rented A Cabin. We Arrived To Find A Trash Bag For A Window, And Wine Service For One

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: PKLKickballer

#25 I Have A Meeting At Congress And No One Showed Up

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: Antique-Echidna-1600

#26 Brand New iPad Already Logged In

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: Salty-Tomato5654

#27 It’s My Daughter’s Birthday And I’ve Made Her A Cake. It’s Been Cooling Down In The Fridge. Let Me Just Check On It Real Quick

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: an303042

#28 $1,199 iPhone 15 Left In The Snow While I’m At Work All Day Unable To Retrieve It

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: accidental-like

#29 Worked Up The Courage To Go To A Bar To Try And Socialize. Even The Bar Tender Stepped Out For A Smoke

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source:  vapegod420blazekin

#30 Car Broken Into Before A Snow Storm

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: thamtham254016

#31 Walked Outside This Morning To Find My Car Keyed. What A Great Start To The New Year

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: iiDaBomb

#32 Stuck In A Smallest Elevator On The First Day Of The Year

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: Wiglse

#33 I Bought A Ton Of Food For Tonight So That I Can Host Nye For Us, My Parents, And My Brother’s Family. I Also Spent All Day Yesterday Making Cupcakes, Each Filled With Lemon Curd I Made The Day Before. My Mom Now Has Food Poisoning And Can’t Come, And My Daughter Caught The Flu 🥲

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: themoonandthehermit

#34 Way To Start My Morning…

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: Aware_Past

#35 Got Zapped By Static Electricity From A Conveyer At Work

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: Scene_muah

#36 Came Home To My House Broken Into And Loads Of Stuff Nicked. Great Start To The Year

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: NotInAJayWay

#37 My House 😭

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: Chachaclam

#38 Crashed My Brand New Car Under 40k Miles Last Week 😕

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: bunnishortcake

#39 The Weather Where I Live

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: Sysion

#40 Dominos Not At It’s Finest

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: indoorfoliagespray

#41 Someone Forgot To Lock Their Frame

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: john_r_14

#42 New Couch Has Cushion Velcro On The Wrong Side

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: vanderlooMueller

#43 Went To Goodwill Yesterday. Got A Discount At The Register, Thought It Was Because Of Tag Color. Looked At My Receipt Today And Saw This

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: FloatDH2

#44 Happy Neh Year! From The Discount Store🥲

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: alexesparza

#45 As I Took A Picture To Show My Husband What I Was Going To Buy From Goodwill, A Lady Took The Price Tag Off To Buy It

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: jojocov

#46 Guess Who Forgot Their Exit Plan After Staining The Stairs. Send Help

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: IAmTaka_VG

#47 Phone vs. Car Door

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: sammmythegr8

#48 Neighbors Car E-Brake Failed And Rolled Back And Hit My House

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: AlistairBennet

#49 Wife’s New Car Well Was New

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: Still_Pullin

#50 I Accidentally Spilled Tinga In My New Car

50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Image source: StupidSexySnoo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Teacher Uses Band-Aids To Explain Difference Between Equality Vs Equity, 8-Year-Olds Understand It Better Than Adults
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Make Shoes From Sushi
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
18-Year-Old Makes Her Dachshund A Matching Prom Dress, Wins The Internet
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I’ve Been Drawing Dad Jokes And Puns On My Daughters’ Lunch Bags Every Day For The Past 8 Years, Here Is My Halloween-Themed Collection (19 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Why We’ll Be Watching ‘Bruised’
3 min read
Jan, 14, 2021
Hey Pandas, Tell Me About A Time Where A Gut Feeling Or Quick Thinking Saved Your Life? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.