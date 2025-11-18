50 Unfortunate Souls Who Are Already Having A Worse 2024 Than You

Today, on January 20th, 5.46% of 2024 will have passed. However, some people have already run out of luck this year.
So in order to remind you that we always have to expect the unexpected, we put together a collection of unfortunate pictures, depicting folks’ struggles with the weather, technology, cars, and pretty much every other facet of the modern world.
I guess it’s true what they say: life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans.
Continue scrolling to check out the images and don’t miss the chat we had with Manhattan psychotherapist and performance coach Jonathan Alpert — you’ll find it in between the mishaps.
#1 Got Off Work To No Road Home
Image source: silv3rnite
#2 Worked 12 Hours Cleaning Toilets And Can’t Take A Shower Because Our Water Smells Like Feces
Image source: yikesbro_
#3 Five Days Into The Year And I’m Already Done
Image source: alivesarcasm
#4 We Don’t Consider You Luggage ‘Lost’, We Like To Think It’s Off On An Adventure
Image source: WeblockHolmes
#5 See The Blue Light? Yeah Thats My House
Image source: playboybunny2077
#6 My Week In 3 Pictures
Image source: nightwing13
#7 So I’m Watching My Brothers Dog For The Week And He Went After A Tin Of Chocolate Up High On The Sneaker Shelf
Image source: EditorsNotes
#8 Passing A Kidneystone On My First Day Of Work In The Bathroom Before Our Safety Meeting Where I Had To Meet Everyone. 4mm Stone Passed After 5 Weeks From First Sign
Image source: Monkdiver
#9 Starting The New Year With A Collapsed Lung. At Least It Should All Be Uphill From Here
Image source: RedFalcon725
#10 Happy New Year Indeed
Image source: Hil_Phartman
#11 My Car Window Was Broken Into, Im Completely Broke And There Was Nothing To Steal From My Car
Image source: sadbabyface
#12 Update From Yesterday, We Are Definitely Not Getting Out For A Few Days
Image source: Lokkuri
#13 Just Got To Our Hotel… At Least They Left The Lug Nuts
Image source: Spiritual_Price5707
#14 Got Bitten By A Bat And Spent The First Day Of 2024 Getting Rabies Shots
Image source: Interesting-Cress-43
#15 Reckless Driver Crashes Into A House
Image source: tomytronics
#16 Owch
Image source: cicglass
#17 Did This Annoyingly Difficult Prize Puzzle Just To Find Out After That It Was Used And The Code Had Already Been Redeemed
Image source: Mmmelanie
#18 Somebody Rummaged Through Nearly All The Packages In My Apartment Mail Room On New Years Day
Image source: watashi-weasel
#19 Our 60+ Year Old Birch Fell On Our House
Image source: Fancykiddens
#20 Dental Crown Popped Off At 10:30p New Years Eve. Yay
Image source: Ruffffian
#21 Good Friend Of Two Years Ends Friendship
Image source: Slade1234545
#22 While Trying To Open Some Tuna, I Accidentally Dropped The Can
Image source: Smmaxter
#23 My Mom’s Ceiling Collapsed On New Year’s Eve
Image source: sweater_brown
#24 My Wife And I Rented A Cabin. We Arrived To Find A Trash Bag For A Window, And Wine Service For One
Image source: PKLKickballer
#25 I Have A Meeting At Congress And No One Showed Up
Image source: Antique-Echidna-1600
#26 Brand New iPad Already Logged In
Image source: Salty-Tomato5654
#27 It’s My Daughter’s Birthday And I’ve Made Her A Cake. It’s Been Cooling Down In The Fridge. Let Me Just Check On It Real Quick
Image source: an303042
#28 $1,199 iPhone 15 Left In The Snow While I’m At Work All Day Unable To Retrieve It
Image source: accidental-like
#29 Worked Up The Courage To Go To A Bar To Try And Socialize. Even The Bar Tender Stepped Out For A Smoke
Image source: vapegod420blazekin
#30 Car Broken Into Before A Snow Storm
Image source: thamtham254016
#31 Walked Outside This Morning To Find My Car Keyed. What A Great Start To The New Year
Image source: iiDaBomb
#32 Stuck In A Smallest Elevator On The First Day Of The Year
Image source: Wiglse
#33 I Bought A Ton Of Food For Tonight So That I Can Host Nye For Us, My Parents, And My Brother’s Family. I Also Spent All Day Yesterday Making Cupcakes, Each Filled With Lemon Curd I Made The Day Before. My Mom Now Has Food Poisoning And Can’t Come, And My Daughter Caught The Flu 🥲
Image source: themoonandthehermit
#34 Way To Start My Morning…
Image source: Aware_Past
#35 Got Zapped By Static Electricity From A Conveyer At Work
Image source: Scene_muah
#36 Came Home To My House Broken Into And Loads Of Stuff Nicked. Great Start To The Year
Image source: NotInAJayWay
#37 My House 😭
Image source: Chachaclam
#38 Crashed My Brand New Car Under 40k Miles Last Week 😕
Image source: bunnishortcake
#39 The Weather Where I Live
Image source: Sysion
#40 Dominos Not At It’s Finest
Image source: indoorfoliagespray
#41 Someone Forgot To Lock Their Frame
Image source: john_r_14
#42 New Couch Has Cushion Velcro On The Wrong Side
Image source: vanderlooMueller
#43 Went To Goodwill Yesterday. Got A Discount At The Register, Thought It Was Because Of Tag Color. Looked At My Receipt Today And Saw This
Image source: FloatDH2
#44 Happy Neh Year! From The Discount Store🥲
Image source: alexesparza
#45 As I Took A Picture To Show My Husband What I Was Going To Buy From Goodwill, A Lady Took The Price Tag Off To Buy It
Image source: jojocov
#46 Guess Who Forgot Their Exit Plan After Staining The Stairs. Send Help
Image source: IAmTaka_VG
#47 Phone vs. Car Door
Image source: sammmythegr8
#48 Neighbors Car E-Brake Failed And Rolled Back And Hit My House
Image source: AlistairBennet
#49 Wife’s New Car Well Was New
Image source: Still_Pullin
#50 I Accidentally Spilled Tinga In My New Car
Image source: StupidSexySnoo
