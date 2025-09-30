People Have Strong Opinions On Grandmas Having A Baby Shower To Celebrate Their New Status

Becoming a new grandparent is a joyous occasion that deserves to be celebrated. Recently, for some grandmas, this meant having a ‘grandma shower,’ which has become quite a trend online that has bystanders divided. While some think it’s a sweet idea, others worry that such a concept might be stealing the spotlight from the future parents.
Below, we gathered some videos from both sides, leaving it up to you to decide whether you think it’s okay for grandmothers to have their own baby showers or not. Scroll down to find it all, and don’t forget to let us know your thoughts in the comments section at the bottom of this page!
There’s nothing wrong with wanting to celebrate the arrival of a future grandchild
But some think that throwing a grandma shower might be doing it too much
This woman discussed both sides of the coin
“What I envision for this ‘shower’ would be wisdom”
If you’re unfamiliar with the concept of a ‘grandma shower,’ it’s almost the same as a regular baby shower, but instead of celebrating the mom-to-be, the honourable guest is the grandma-to-be, who is waiting for the arrival of her first grandchild. This all might have started with a small gesture, like a friend or coworker bringing something sweet or a card and small gift to celebrate a first-time grandmother. But somewhere along the way a trend has born out of it and many people are talking about it.
Under some circumstances, having a grandma shower might be valuable. They can help the parents-to-be as extended family gathers to celebrate and bring gifts that are passed to the baby. If grandparents are going to be highly involved in the childcare process, these gifts can also be used by grandparents when the baby is in their care or they’re visiting.
But probably most important of all, it can be a simple way for loved ones to mark such a milestone and share wisdom about grandmotherhood.
“I personally have not experienced a grandma shower, but I love the idea of a grandma-to-be sitting in a circle of wise, supportive grandmas who want to celebrate her exciting new status,” says Donne Davis, founder of the GaGa Sisterhood, a website and blog for grandmothers.
“What I envision for this ‘shower’ would be wisdom. They could each write down a bit of advice they’ve learned as grandmas and share it in the group.” Grandma shower guests might also bring books that she could learn from about grandmotherhood or read to the grandchild-to-be.
“Don’t throw your own grandma shower!”
So it can definitely be beneficial and wholesome to throw grandma showers. Some dads are also jumping on the trend bandwagon, with some being thrown parties too, to commemorate them becoming a new parent. That said, some think that throwing a grandma shower might reek of entitlement, as grandparents might try to outshine the parents.
Grandma showers can become gift grabs that disrespect parents if some details of the celebration and its planning aren’t considered. That’s why experts have come up with some guidelines for a grandma shower that ensures the celebration is respectful of the expectant parents. Kate Stone Lombardi, author of THE MAMA’S BOY MYTH: How Keeping Our Sons Close Makes Them Stronger, suggests the following things to consider before throwing a grandma shower:
In case the parents aren’t having a baby shower, the grandma shower shouldn’t happen either. If there’s going to be one – make sure they both don’t happen at competing times. It’s all about being sensible and thinking about the actual baby’s parents. If the shower is simple (more like a sprinkle) and doens’t disrespect anyone, there should be nothing wrong about wanting to celebrate the arrival of a grandchild.
