65 People Who Chose Not To Follow The Recipe And Got What They Deserved (New Pics)

It is common for seasoned cooks not to follow the recipe by the book. They know how to put their twist on dishes to create something delectable and uniquely their own, turning cooking into an art form.
There’s a method behind the madness of their freestyling techniques. They know which ingredients work well together, allowing them to substitute when necessary.
These home chefs, however, do not appear to possess the same level of knowledge in combining flavors, yet they still choose to ignore the recipe. Their kitchen mishaps are now immortalized on the I Didn’t Have Eggs subreddit, many of which you’re about to read on this list.
#1 Fire Costing 2k
Image source: KyTitansFan
#2 Please Don’t Eat Raw Sourdough Starter
Image source: theficklemermaid
#3 Scared Of Whatever This Is
Image source: Significant-End-1559
#4 I Didn’t Know A Frosting Recipe Could Be Woke
Image source: leroynotjerry
#5 I Didn’t Have Marriage
Image source: Coffeesque
#6 This Was On A Recipe For Pozole (A Mexican Soup)
Image source: Illumijonny7
#7 It’s Clearly Just A Noodle Dish
Image source: Sugarsesame
#8 On A Recipe For A Pumpkin Syrup
Image source: musicalastronaut
#9 Pecan Pie Recipe
Image source: Few-Landscape6650
#10 Good Thing That I Don’t Like Flavor
Image source: DjinnaG
#11 I Wish I Had This Guy’s Level Of Free Time
Image source: InSkyLimitEra
#12 I Tried Making This By Guessing The Amounts
Image source: merakimodern
#13 I Baked These Buns At A Lower Temperature, How Do I Cook Them At The Right Temp? 🤨
Image source: sylveonstarr
#14 What Do I Do With My Corn In This Crema Recipe
Image source: RoxannaMeta
#15 I Decided To Use Your Recipe But My Mom’s Instruction. Why Didn’t It Work!?
Image source: Illustrious-Yard-871
#16 Thanks For Your Input On The Chicken Wing Recipe George
Image source: OrdinaryHoney
#17 Who Would’ve Thought You Couldn’t Boil Sugar In A Plastic Tupperware?
Image source: playingrownup
#18 “I Followed The Recipe To The Letter…”
Image source: CockRingKing
#19 Imagine Being So Hateful That You Miss The “Jump To Recipe” Button At The Top Of The Page
Image source: almostinfinity
#20 🤦
Image source: CaliSunSuccs
#21 LOL
Image source: reddit.com
#22 I Am Allergic To Strawberries So I Reviewed This Strawberry Ice Cream
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Condensed Milk In Soup??
Image source: futureforensic247
#24 I Don’t Believe In Refrigeration!
Image source: Zenla
#25 They Added Left Over Borscht To The Recipie?!
Image source: Itchy_Restaurant_707
#26 Bill Asking What We’re All Thinking
Image source: hicsuntflores
#27 A Sugar/Fat Comma?
Image source: frustratedlemons
#28 Ellen Didn’t Have Almond Flour For The Almond Flour Crumble
Image source: kaikk0
#29 At Least It Has Full Stars?
Image source: onlyifthebabysasleep
#30 Sarah Didn’t Have Eggs For This Three Ingredient Cookie Recipe
Image source: call_me_orion
#31 Just Eat The Fruit, Then, Samantha
Image source: ilikemycoffeealatte
#32 How Dare You Not Have Metric Measurements, Also I Can’t Read
Image source: Wild_Butterscotch977
#33 At Least They Didn’t Rate It Poorly?
Image source: WillLiftForBeer
#34 Left The Salt On The Counter
Image source: CaliSunSuccs
#35 How Dare You Use Peanut Butter. Hoisin Sauce Recipe
Image source: GatsbyTheMediocre
#36 Instructions Unclear, Need Glove Size
Image source: jarvisleguin
#37 I Wasn’t Supposed To Put Beef In The Trifle!
Image source: Ckelleywrites
#38 Reading Is Hard
Image source: Trapeziumunderthumb
#39 “You Absolute Spoon”
Image source: BillieEatsSpinach
#40 Saw This Comment Under A Recipe For Vegan “Cheese” Made Specifically With Potatoes And Carrots
Image source: Asrlly
#41 On A Recipe For Christmas Dessert Lasagna, Layered Pudding And Cake With Xmas Toppings
Image source: OkRaspberry869
#42 I’m Not Going To Make This, I’m Just Going To Leave A Review About How Other People Leave Reviews. 1 Star
Image source: Kaiannanthi
#43 What’s In A Name?
Image source: CaliSunSuccs
#44 Biblically Unclean
Image source: sickXmachine_
#45 /Ididnthavetime
Image source: Iceray
#46 You, Nancy. You Were The One
Image source: cynical-mage
#47 Why Did You Make Me Buy Provolone?
Image source: sleepyliltrashpanda
#48 What Do You Mean You Substituted Greek Yogurt For Milk You Are Breading Onion Rings
Image source: sushi_dumbass
#49 Amanda Has Run Out Of Patience
Image source: chjett10
#50 No Grain, No Brain
Image source: MysteryTwitch
#51 I Didn’t Have Mixer Or Time
Image source: Even-Calendar-6973
#52 This Comment On A Fish Stew Recipe Is Haunting Me
Image source: Mammoth_Turnover_632
#53 Found On A Recipe… For Banana Bread
Image source: The28thBrother
#54 Nostalgic
Image source: motorobot
#55 On A Review Of Japanese Chicken Katsu
Image source: mostlygizzards
#56 Giraffecubed Telling It As It Is
Image source: Phydrin
#57 There Was No Flour In The Recipe
Image source: doomedtoacademia
#58 Too Much Work, Make Something That Isn’t Lemonade Instead
Image source: blehmann1
#59 On A Custard Cake Recipe
Image source: saltysweetbonbon
#60 But I Don’t Wanna Use A Thermometer
Image source: Fluffy_Marsupial2947
#61 American Can’t Use Grams
Image source: Minxy0707
#62 I Know How To Read
Image source: Zenla
#63 Were You Trying To Rate Sunny’s Review, Shannon?
Image source: Vicemage
#64 Erika Has Eggs And Wants To Make A Vegan Choux Recipe With Them
Image source: ExpensiveError42
#65 I Didn’t Try It ⭐⭐⭐
Image source: CaliSunSuccs
