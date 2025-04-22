65 People Who Chose Not To Follow The Recipe And Got What They Deserved (New Pics)

It is common for seasoned cooks not to follow the recipe by the book. They know how to put their twist on dishes to create something delectable and uniquely their own, turning cooking into an art form. 

There’s a method behind the madness of their freestyling techniques. They know which ingredients work well together, allowing them to substitute when necessary. 

These home chefs, however, do not appear to possess the same level of knowledge in combining flavors, yet they still choose to ignore the recipe. Their kitchen mishaps are now immortalized on the I Didn’t Have Eggs subreddit, many of which you’re about to read on this list.

#1 Fire Costing 2k

Image source: KyTitansFan

#2 Please Don’t Eat Raw Sourdough Starter

Image source: theficklemermaid

#3 Scared Of Whatever This Is

Image source: Significant-End-1559

#4 I Didn’t Know A Frosting Recipe Could Be Woke

Image source: leroynotjerry

#5 I Didn’t Have Marriage

Image source: Coffeesque

#6 This Was On A Recipe For Pozole (A Mexican Soup)

Image source: Illumijonny7

#7 It’s Clearly Just A Noodle Dish

Image source: Sugarsesame

#8 On A Recipe For A Pumpkin Syrup

Image source: musicalastronaut

#9 Pecan Pie Recipe

Image source: Few-Landscape6650

#10 Good Thing That I Don’t Like Flavor

Image source: DjinnaG

#11 I Wish I Had This Guy’s Level Of Free Time

Image source: InSkyLimitEra

#12 I Tried Making This By Guessing The Amounts

Image source: merakimodern

#13 I Baked These Buns At A Lower Temperature, How Do I Cook Them At The Right Temp? 🤨

Image source: sylveonstarr

#14 What Do I Do With My Corn In This Crema Recipe

Image source: RoxannaMeta

#15 I Decided To Use Your Recipe But My Mom’s Instruction. Why Didn’t It Work!?

Image source: Illustrious-Yard-871

#16 Thanks For Your Input On The Chicken Wing Recipe George

Image source: OrdinaryHoney

#17 Who Would’ve Thought You Couldn’t Boil Sugar In A Plastic Tupperware?

Image source: playingrownup

#18 “I Followed The Recipe To The Letter…”

Image source: CockRingKing

#19 Imagine Being So Hateful That You Miss The “Jump To Recipe” Button At The Top Of The Page

Image source: almostinfinity

#20 🤦

Image source: CaliSunSuccs

#21 LOL

Image source: reddit.com

#22 I Am Allergic To Strawberries So I Reviewed This Strawberry Ice Cream

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Condensed Milk In Soup??

Image source: futureforensic247

#24 I Don’t Believe In Refrigeration!

Image source: Zenla

#25 They Added Left Over Borscht To The Recipie?!

Image source: Itchy_Restaurant_707

#26 Bill Asking What We’re All Thinking

Image source: hicsuntflores

#27 A Sugar/Fat Comma?

Image source: frustratedlemons

#28 Ellen Didn’t Have Almond Flour For The Almond Flour Crumble

Image source: kaikk0

#29 At Least It Has Full Stars?

Image source: onlyifthebabysasleep

#30 Sarah Didn’t Have Eggs For This Three Ingredient Cookie Recipe

Image source: call_me_orion

#31 Just Eat The Fruit, Then, Samantha

Image source: ilikemycoffeealatte

#32 How Dare You Not Have Metric Measurements, Also I Can’t Read

Image source: Wild_Butterscotch977

#33 At Least They Didn’t Rate It Poorly?

Image source: WillLiftForBeer

#34 Left The Salt On The Counter

Image source: CaliSunSuccs

#35 How Dare You Use Peanut Butter. Hoisin Sauce Recipe

Image source: GatsbyTheMediocre

#36 Instructions Unclear, Need Glove Size

Image source: jarvisleguin

#37 I Wasn’t Supposed To Put Beef In The Trifle!

Image source: Ckelleywrites

#38 Reading Is Hard

Image source: Trapeziumunderthumb

#39 “You Absolute Spoon”

Image source: BillieEatsSpinach

#40 Saw This Comment Under A Recipe For Vegan “Cheese” Made Specifically With Potatoes And Carrots

Image source: Asrlly

#41 On A Recipe For Christmas Dessert Lasagna, Layered Pudding And Cake With Xmas Toppings

Image source: OkRaspberry869

#42 I’m Not Going To Make This, I’m Just Going To Leave A Review About How Other People Leave Reviews. 1 Star

Image source: Kaiannanthi

#43 What’s In A Name?

Image source: CaliSunSuccs

#44 Biblically Unclean

Image source: sickXmachine_

#45 /Ididnthavetime

Image source: Iceray

#46 You, Nancy. You Were The One

Image source: cynical-mage

#47 Why Did You Make Me Buy Provolone?

Image source: sleepyliltrashpanda

#48 What Do You Mean You Substituted Greek Yogurt For Milk You Are Breading Onion Rings

Image source: sushi_dumbass

#49 Amanda Has Run Out Of Patience

Image source: chjett10

#50 No Grain, No Brain

Image source: MysteryTwitch

#51 I Didn’t Have Mixer Or Time

Image source: Even-Calendar-6973

#52 This Comment On A Fish Stew Recipe Is Haunting Me

Image source: Mammoth_Turnover_632

#53 Found On A Recipe… For Banana Bread

Image source: The28thBrother

#54 Nostalgic

Image source: motorobot

#55 On A Review Of Japanese Chicken Katsu

Image source: mostlygizzards

#56 Giraffecubed Telling It As It Is

Image source: Phydrin

#57 There Was No Flour In The Recipe

Image source: doomedtoacademia

#58 Too Much Work, Make Something That Isn’t Lemonade Instead

Image source: blehmann1

#59 On A Custard Cake Recipe

Image source: saltysweetbonbon

#60 But I Don’t Wanna Use A Thermometer

Image source: Fluffy_Marsupial2947

#61 American Can’t Use Grams

Image source: Minxy0707

#62 I Know How To Read

Image source: Zenla

#63 Were You Trying To Rate Sunny’s Review, Shannon?

Image source: Vicemage

#64 Erika Has Eggs And Wants To Make A Vegan Choux Recipe With Them

Image source: ExpensiveError42

#65 I Didn’t Try It ⭐⭐⭐

Image source: CaliSunSuccs

