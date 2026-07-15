76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

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If you’re going to lie, the internet is probably the worst place to do it. Others can easily check whether your story adds up and often have the screenshots to prove when it doesn’t. Once the truth comes out, there is usually no easy way to take it back.

We gathered some awkward and embarrassing screenshots of people getting caught lying and called out for it. Scroll down to see how their stories fell apart, and don’t forget to upvote the funniest ones.

#1 The “Prediction”

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: RareXG

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

#2 Pizza Place Owner Not Putting Up With The Bs Customer Review

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: Kmos86

#3 Person On TikTok Tries To Get A Refund… For A Product That Isn’t Even Availble Yet

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: MrCanadianShark

#4 Fan Lies About Being Xbox Friends With A Band, Band Immediately Disproves Them

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: small_potato_boiii

#5 He Has Superhuman Reading Speed

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: beerbellybegone

#6 Op Says Girlfriend Secretly Gave Him Vaccine That Doesn’t Exist

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: [deleted]

#7 Dasher Never Text Back :(

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: tubzero

#8 Lying About A Degree When You Have A Public Resume For People To See

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: homoaIexuaI

#9 Kid Thinks He’s Tough By Lying About His Fevers

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: thefishman696969

#10 My School Made An AI Ad That Was A Dad Joke, But Got Called Out By An Artist For Using AI, After They Said They Didn’t

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: vendingmachinesushii

#11 Caught By The Senior Producer Of Shark Tank Lmao

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: [deleted]

#12 This Person Who Was Called Out By Her Own Brother For Fabricating Stories

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: [deleted]

#13 You Are The Op!

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: sandiercy

#14 Lying About Donating Bone Marrow

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: VolantisMoon

#15 Fake Review Before The Restaurant Even Opens

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: your_dankesty

#16 Op Lies About Their Child Getting An Expensive And Time Consuming Tattoo

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: BasedSigmaGrindset

#17 This Was A Convo Between My Sister And Her Now Ex-Boyfriend

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: uhLuke_

#18 Yeah, Nobody Is Going To Change Their Gaming Time Before Netflix Watchers Only Watch 1 Hour A Day

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: mafti7

#19 Sad Honestly

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: Constant_Tough_6446

#20 Serial Liar Called Out

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: ItalianGreyhounds

#21 Examine The Photograph For Watermarks. If There’s Any, Crop

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: ThanksNick

#22 I Need The Video URL

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: imgur

#23 This Is Awkward

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: imgur

#24 Reposting Because I Forgot To Hide The Names (Bully Pretends He Was The Victim)

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: bhumb13

#25 Why Even Lie About That?

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: [deleted]

#26 Being A Customer From Day One Does Not Entitle You To Lie About A Very Small Business

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: freakinfreakshow

#27 Baseball Mom Gets Called Out On Her Bs

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: thats-well_idk

#28 People Lie Just To Lie Bro

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: TacoDuccy

#29 Receipts!! Review On A Local Chinese Restaurant

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: fkdupm8

#30 Don’t Tag The Person You’re Lying About

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: beerbellybegone

#31 Boyfriends Steals £hundreds From Store, Goes Next Day, Gets Nicked So Girlfriend Sends 1-Star Review. As You Do

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: BissoumaTequila

#32 Customer Gives A Comic Book Shop A One Star Rating On Google

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: [deleted]

#33 The Ex Girlfriend Of One Of My Buds Has Been Making Quite A Few Indirects Lately, Including This

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: madewithcats

#34 Review Lying About The Dentist Office, Dentist Office Points Out Their Lies

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: shoonshoon

#35 Customer Post A Bad Review On A Restaurant Only For The Owner To Call Them Out That They Tried To Do A Professional Photoshoot And Lingered Around For 3.5hrs Buying 3 Coffees For A Group Of 6!!!

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: Indianfattie

#36 Customer Claims Her Stockings Ripped Due To Bad Packaging. Seller Calls Out Her Bs

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: CatPooedInMyShoe

#37 Is It Not Clever Enough?

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: imgur

#38 IKEA Correcting A Concerned American Citizen On How To Properly Display The Us Flag

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: EdenBlade47

#39 That’s A Little Misleading

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: jaytix1

#40 Apparently, It’s Impossible For Women To Be Smart And Beautiful At The Same Time

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: [deleted]

#41 Not The Gospel Truth?

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: nomaddd79

#42 Instagram ‘Fact Pages’ Everyone👏

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: Laughtrac_

#43 Attempting To Shame Someone For Not “Attending Sunday School”

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: [deleted]

#44 Because Celebrities Trust Any Random Stranger With Their Money

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: yayforanxiety

#45 Surrre You Are

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: [deleted]

#46 Lady Claims Salon Cancelled Her Appointment And Kept Her Deposit. Salon Owner Calls Her Out For Lying

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: [deleted]

#47 Nice Guy I’ve Never Met Messages My Girlfriend

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: HereticalNature

#48 Owner Calls Out Customer

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: NeuroDrink

#49 Left One Star Review On Super Bowl Sunday

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: NarutoCell

#50 Called Out By An Ex-Lover

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: MoonMetropolis

#51 Ah, Everybody’s Dream Car!

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: imgur

#52 Umm.. Paris, Australia?

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: imgur

#53 A Duplicate Drawing

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: imgur

#54 Do You Have To Do It Beside A Tinted Window?

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: imgur

#55 All These Efforts, Still Got Busted

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: imgur

#56 Of Course They Don’t

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: imgur

#57 Caught Chatgpt In A Blatant Lie

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: _Presentation202

#58 She Tried To Call Out Mrbeast

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: CutieMiyuki

#59 Local Idiot Gets Gently Corrected

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: jaytix1

#60 People Say Anything On Twitter

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: jaytix1

#61 One Star Review Because The Caught Me Leave Without Paying

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: nik38

#62 My Favorite Bar Called Out A Fun Customer On Google Reviews

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: singer812

#63 Fake Review After Eating The Food 💩

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: [deleted]

#64 Someone Tried To Dump On The Local Dog Warden In A Google Review; Did Not Go Well

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: SeXySnEk7

#65 Can’t Stand These Fools

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: [deleted]

#66 Terry Doesn’t Suffer Fools

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: beerbellybegone

#67 Climate Change Is Not A Political Issue, It’s A World Issue

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: Le_Rekt_Guy

#68 Is There A Doctor In The House? A Real Doctor?

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: jaytix1

#69 Anti-Immigration Influencer With 2m Followers Caught Using AI To Make A Street Look “Islamic And Dangerous”

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: Legitimate_Eye4760

#70 Clean And Simple

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: Ehrahbass

#71 Didn’t Even Get The Number Right

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: beerbellybegone

#72 Idk How Restaurants Deal With All The Anti-Masker Bs Right Now

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: aztnass

#73 Going Hiking

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: QuirkyWolfie

#74 Faking A Wedding Pic For Karma

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: wattapwn

#75 Elon Musk Should Just Start Posting His Own Tweets Here To Be Honest

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: astrvmnauta

#76 How To Spot A Bot!

76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

Image source: [deleted]

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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