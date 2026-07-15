76 Times People Got Busted For Lying In Hilariously Embarrassing Screenshots

If you’re going to lie, the internet is probably the worst place to do it. Others can easily check whether your story adds up and often have the screenshots to prove when it doesn’t. Once the truth comes out, there is usually no easy way to take it back.
We gathered some awkward and embarrassing screenshots of people getting caught lying and called out for it. Scroll down to see how their stories fell apart, and don’t forget to upvote the funniest ones.
#1 The “Prediction”
Image source: RareXG
#2 Pizza Place Owner Not Putting Up With The Bs Customer Review
Image source: Kmos86
#3 Person On TikTok Tries To Get A Refund… For A Product That Isn’t Even Availble Yet
Image source: MrCanadianShark
#4 Fan Lies About Being Xbox Friends With A Band, Band Immediately Disproves Them
Image source: small_potato_boiii
#5 He Has Superhuman Reading Speed
Image source: beerbellybegone
#6 Op Says Girlfriend Secretly Gave Him Vaccine That Doesn’t Exist
Image source: [deleted]
#7 Dasher Never Text Back :(
Image source: tubzero
#8 Lying About A Degree When You Have A Public Resume For People To See
Image source: homoaIexuaI
#9 Kid Thinks He’s Tough By Lying About His Fevers
Image source: thefishman696969
#10 My School Made An AI Ad That Was A Dad Joke, But Got Called Out By An Artist For Using AI, After They Said They Didn’t
Image source: vendingmachinesushii
#11 Caught By The Senior Producer Of Shark Tank Lmao
Image source: [deleted]
#12 This Person Who Was Called Out By Her Own Brother For Fabricating Stories
Image source: [deleted]
#13 You Are The Op!
Image source: sandiercy
#14 Lying About Donating Bone Marrow
Image source: VolantisMoon
#15 Fake Review Before The Restaurant Even Opens
Image source: your_dankesty
#16 Op Lies About Their Child Getting An Expensive And Time Consuming Tattoo
Image source: BasedSigmaGrindset
#17 This Was A Convo Between My Sister And Her Now Ex-Boyfriend
Image source: uhLuke_
#18 Yeah, Nobody Is Going To Change Their Gaming Time Before Netflix Watchers Only Watch 1 Hour A Day
Image source: mafti7
#19 Sad Honestly
Image source: Constant_Tough_6446
#20 Serial Liar Called Out
Image source: ItalianGreyhounds
#21 Examine The Photograph For Watermarks. If There’s Any, Crop
Image source: ThanksNick
#22 I Need The Video URL
Image source: imgur
#23 This Is Awkward
Image source: imgur
#24 Reposting Because I Forgot To Hide The Names (Bully Pretends He Was The Victim)
Image source: bhumb13
#25 Why Even Lie About That?
Image source: [deleted]
#26 Being A Customer From Day One Does Not Entitle You To Lie About A Very Small Business
Image source: freakinfreakshow
#27 Baseball Mom Gets Called Out On Her Bs
Image source: thats-well_idk
#28 People Lie Just To Lie Bro
Image source: TacoDuccy
#29 Receipts!! Review On A Local Chinese Restaurant
Image source: fkdupm8
#30 Don’t Tag The Person You’re Lying About
Image source: beerbellybegone
#31 Boyfriends Steals £hundreds From Store, Goes Next Day, Gets Nicked So Girlfriend Sends 1-Star Review. As You Do
Image source: BissoumaTequila
#32 Customer Gives A Comic Book Shop A One Star Rating On Google
Image source: [deleted]
#33 The Ex Girlfriend Of One Of My Buds Has Been Making Quite A Few Indirects Lately, Including This
Image source: madewithcats
#34 Review Lying About The Dentist Office, Dentist Office Points Out Their Lies
Image source: shoonshoon
#35 Customer Post A Bad Review On A Restaurant Only For The Owner To Call Them Out That They Tried To Do A Professional Photoshoot And Lingered Around For 3.5hrs Buying 3 Coffees For A Group Of 6!!!
Image source: Indianfattie
#36 Customer Claims Her Stockings Ripped Due To Bad Packaging. Seller Calls Out Her Bs
Image source: CatPooedInMyShoe
#37 Is It Not Clever Enough?
Image source: imgur
#38 IKEA Correcting A Concerned American Citizen On How To Properly Display The Us Flag
Image source: EdenBlade47
#39 That’s A Little Misleading
Image source: jaytix1
#40 Apparently, It’s Impossible For Women To Be Smart And Beautiful At The Same Time
Image source: [deleted]
#41 Not The Gospel Truth?
Image source: nomaddd79
#42 Instagram ‘Fact Pages’ Everyone👏
Image source: Laughtrac_
#43 Attempting To Shame Someone For Not “Attending Sunday School”
Image source: [deleted]
#44 Because Celebrities Trust Any Random Stranger With Their Money
Image source: yayforanxiety
#45 Surrre You Are
Image source: [deleted]
#46 Lady Claims Salon Cancelled Her Appointment And Kept Her Deposit. Salon Owner Calls Her Out For Lying
Image source: [deleted]
#47 Nice Guy I’ve Never Met Messages My Girlfriend
Image source: HereticalNature
#48 Owner Calls Out Customer
Image source: NeuroDrink
#49 Left One Star Review On Super Bowl Sunday
Image source: NarutoCell
#50 Called Out By An Ex-Lover
Image source: MoonMetropolis
#51 Ah, Everybody’s Dream Car!
Image source: imgur
#52 Umm.. Paris, Australia?
Image source: imgur
#53 A Duplicate Drawing
Image source: imgur
#54 Do You Have To Do It Beside A Tinted Window?
Image source: imgur
#55 All These Efforts, Still Got Busted
Image source: imgur
#56 Of Course They Don’t
Image source: imgur
#57 Caught Chatgpt In A Blatant Lie
Image source: _Presentation202
#58 She Tried To Call Out Mrbeast
Image source: CutieMiyuki
#59 Local Idiot Gets Gently Corrected
Image source: jaytix1
#60 People Say Anything On Twitter
Image source: jaytix1
#61 One Star Review Because The Caught Me Leave Without Paying
Image source: nik38
#62 My Favorite Bar Called Out A Fun Customer On Google Reviews
Image source: singer812
#63 Fake Review After Eating The Food 💩
Image source: [deleted]
#64 Someone Tried To Dump On The Local Dog Warden In A Google Review; Did Not Go Well
Image source: SeXySnEk7
#65 Can’t Stand These Fools
Image source: [deleted]
#66 Terry Doesn’t Suffer Fools
Image source: beerbellybegone
#67 Climate Change Is Not A Political Issue, It’s A World Issue
Image source: Le_Rekt_Guy
#68 Is There A Doctor In The House? A Real Doctor?
Image source: jaytix1
#69 Anti-Immigration Influencer With 2m Followers Caught Using AI To Make A Street Look “Islamic And Dangerous”
Image source: Legitimate_Eye4760
#70 Clean And Simple
Image source: Ehrahbass
#71 Didn’t Even Get The Number Right
Image source: beerbellybegone
#72 Idk How Restaurants Deal With All The Anti-Masker Bs Right Now
Image source: aztnass
#73 Going Hiking
Image source: QuirkyWolfie
#74 Faking A Wedding Pic For Karma
Image source: wattapwn
#75 Elon Musk Should Just Start Posting His Own Tweets Here To Be Honest
Image source: astrvmnauta
#76 How To Spot A Bot!
Image source: [deleted]
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