38 Memes That Are Hilarious As They Take Inspiration From Real Life

Too often, humans forget that they have free will. We are so used to conforming to society’s rules that we often fail to take advantage of the opportunities life presents for us. So if you need a reminder to stop being so scared of being weird, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.
We took a trip to the People Being Ridiculous subreddit and gathered some of their most amusing posts below. From random, hilarious memes to photos of people perfectly utilizing their free will, we hope you enjoy this silly list. And be sure to upvote the pics that you find ridiculous in the most beautiful way!
#1 Trick Or Treat
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#2 How Times Change 😂
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#3 You Opened Notes For One Password And Unlocked A Whole Forgotten Season Of Your Life
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Growing up, one of the worst things you could be seen as in school was “weird.” Standing out in any way was generally frowned upon, so we learned how to conform, keep our heads down, and blend in with the crowd. But once you became an adult, you probably realized that fitting in is far less important than it seemed as a child. In fact, it might be much better to let your freak flag fly.
This list is full of memes and funny posts that feature “people being ridiculous,” but many of them are just people deciding not to do exactly what’s expected of them. And perhaps, these images will inspire you to start taking advantage of your free will more often too!
#4 No Problem At All
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#5 Poverty Builds Creativity… And Banana Rails
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#6 The Worst
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If you have a fear of being or being perceived as weird, that’s understandable. It’s not really your fault, and it came from someone or somewhere else. But we want to encourage you to challenge that inner voice that tells you to conform. And according to the National Social Anxiety Center, there are actually benefits to embracing your strangeness!
First, they note that if you want to be funny, you’re probably going to have to be a bit out there. Just think about famous comedians like Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis, or Larry David. They’re all quite quirky, and they’re not afraid of being seen as odd. But people love them! Because their bizarre humor is hilarious, and it actually draws people towards them.
#7 😂😂
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#8 Yeah I Feel A Month Off Coming Real Soon
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#9 I’ll Go Every Time They Offer It
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Another reason to embrace your weirdness is that genius doesn’t come from being normal. You have to be able to think outside of the box and go against the grain if you want to create something truly extraordinary. As Albert Einstein famously said, “Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds.” During his lifetime, he was considered to be a bit radical and bizarre. Today, however, he is regarded as one of the greatest minds of the 20th century. So there’s no doubt that his quirks benefited him!
#10 Quite Too Serious
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#11 You’re Officially Part Of The Family Welcome To Our World
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#12 Fully Dressed, Still Waiting 😂📱
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Now, if you’re wondering how to embrace your own unique weirdness, Creativity Wake-Up has some advice. They say that whatever you consider to be weird about yourself might actually be your superpower. So instead of feeling shame about it or trying to hide it, lean into it! It might even make you remarkable, as nobody else will have the exact same talents or quirks.
#13 No Running, Only Hiding 🥵
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#14 All That Hard Work Them To Leave Well I Did My Job
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#15 Invision It For Me
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Something that’s important to accept on your journey to embracing your oddness is that you have to stop seeking approval. Don’t worry about what other people think or how they’ll view you. The truth is, what they think of you is none of your business. Even if they say it out loud, it doesn’t have to impact you. Focus on yourself and hone those skills that may seem odd but will make your life more fulfilling.
#16 They Are For Short Time
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#17 Noooooo 😂😭
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#18 Getting Gussied Up For Date Night At The Sizzler Buffet!!
Image source: GlowFuckYourself69
Another benefit you’ll notice that comes from being your authentic self is that you’ll attract others who are the same. It may seem harder to make friends at first, but once you do, you’ll create deeper connections. People who are secure in themselves and embrace their weirdness will want to be around others who live the same way. And your friendships will be so much more enriching than ones you could have had with people who are always worrying about how they’re perceived.
#19 😂😂
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#20 Time To Put On A Happy Face And Enjoy The Day
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#21 That 14-Hour Nap Didn’t Recharge Me… It Fast-Forwarded Me Into A Different Timeline. 😭😴
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You may not even realize how much pressure you constantly feel to follow societal norms until you push yourself to break out of them. And once you do, the freedom and lightness that you’ll feel can be overwhelming. Suddenly, you’ll realize that you can start making choices purely because you want to do something, rather than making choices informed by what society or people in your life would want. We all only get one chance on this earth; you might as well use it how you want to!
#22 Vegetarian Lobster Tails!
Image source: GlowFuckYourself69
#23 Yeah It’s Not That Bad Four Hours Of Sleep Is Good For You
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#24 Is That Sugar Or Salt?
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Are you enjoying these amusing pics of “people being ridiculous,” pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you smile, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve done anything recently that could have been considered ridiculous. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring random, funny pics, we recommend reading this one next!
#25 Grandpa Really Said “I Returned The Car”
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#26 Guess What?
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#27 Look At Me When I Talk To You
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#28 Oh No
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#29 Tell Me About It
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#30 😂😂
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#31 Now You 2 Have To Kiss
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#32 Working Make Me Tired I Need About Two Naps
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#33 😭
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#34 Where. Is. The. Lie
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#35 A Few Days Later… The Zombies Are All Physically Fit
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#36 The Answer Is No
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#37 Well, Well Here We Are One You Will Listen 🤣
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#38 Yeah We Don’t Need Any Advice From You Today
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