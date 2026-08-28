40 People Asked Stupid Questions And Got Even Stupider Answers

We’ve all had those moments when a question pops into our heads before we’ve had a chance to think, “Wait… does this actually make sense?” Most of the time, we stop ourselves, think it through, and move on. But sometimes, that question makes its way out anyway—and the result can be pretty hilarious.
And that’s exactly what today’s collection is all about. We dove into r/StupidQuestions, where people have been sharing some of the most ridiculous, confusing, and unintentionally funny questions they’ve ever heard. Some are innocent, some are genuinely baffling, and a few might leave you staring at the screen, wondering, “How did that thought even get there?” Keep scrolling, Pandas, and get ready for a few laughs—and maybe a little secondhand embarrassment along the way.
#1 When You Pour Milk, What Part Of The Milk Is Being Poured First?
Does the top come out first or does it like roll back and your getting liquid from the middle? I jus want to know if im getting top milk or middle milk.
therealstotes:
I am Dr. Bartholomew “Big Pour” Higgs-Fresnel III, President of Physics, Chair of Applied Dairy Dynamics, Emeritus Lord of Laminar Regret, and the only person ever to receive a Nobel Prize for yelling “surface tension, you coward” at a glass of milk.
After convening an emergency session of the Council of Fluids, we have reached a verdict:
When you pour milk, the milk closest to the opening comes out first.
But, and here is where the dairy goblin physics kicks in, the “top” does not remain the top in any meaningful royal-bloodline sense once the container tilts. The milk sloshes, rolls, shears, folds, and generally behaves like a tiny white ocean being evicted from its apartment.
So:
The first milk out is mostly the milk that was nearest the spout/opening at the moment pouring began.
It is not cleanly “top milk” or “middle milk.” It becomes a chaotic transitional zone known in professional physics as the Lactose Event Horizon.
In a carton or jug, as you tilt it, the surface of the milk stays roughly level with gravity while the container rotates around it. The liquid near the mouth exits first because pressure and gravity gang up like two unpaid bouncers and shove it out. Meanwhile the rest of the milk circulates internally, so the original “top” can slide, roll, or mix backward.
So the correct answer is:
You are getting spout milk first.
Not top milk. Not middle milk. Spout milk.
And after about half a second, you are receiving a morally ambiguous blend of top, middle, and recently traumatized side milk. Physics has spoken.
Image source: Basic_W1te_boy, KamranAydinov / magnific (not the actual photo)
#2 Why Are Animal Babies Cute But Human Babies Ugly As Hell?
Silent_Pay_9239:
human babies come out half cooked compared to most animal babies
Image source: HolyFatherLeoXIV, wirestock / magnific (not the actual photo)
#3 Why Is There A Zero Button On The Microwave? I Mean, Who Is Heating Their Food For Zero Seconds?
FUBAR_The_Clown:
Why is there a zero on a telephone and on my tv remote??
SuperF91EX:
It’s in case you need to input the time in binary, duh.
Image source: Repulsive-Water9146, poyoky / magnific (not the actual photo)
As humans, we’re curious by nature. Think about children for a moment—they seem to have an endless supply of questions. Why is the sky blue? Where does the moon go during the day? Why do I have to go to bed? And honestly, that curiosity helps us make sense of the world around us. Asking questions is how we learn, discover new ideas, challenge old assumptions, and sometimes stumble upon answers we never even knew we were looking for. Of course, not every question that pops into our heads is going to be brilliant, but curiosity itself is usually where learning begins.
#4 Is It True That If Your Body Was Right Next To A Nuclear Explosion When It Went Off, The Blast Wouldn’t Get You And You Would Survive?
seancbo:
I am fascinated to know where you heard this information
DMmeNiceTitties:
No, you’d be dead dead.
Image source: Kaje26, studiodav / magnific (not the actualp photo)
#5 Why Do Horses Just Let Us Ride On Their Backs? Are They Stupid?
Old-Albatross-2673:
There’s a lot involved in training a horse to take a rider, if you jump on the back of a random wild mustang there’s a decent possibility it’ll end you
Anon:
Horses are social animals, like cats and dogs. And humans. That’s why they get along with us so well. They love to be scratched, groomed, and pampered. There are also many who enjoy working. For example, there are people who love to work out or go to work. It gives them something to do. They don’t just do it to survive, they do it because it’s how they live. That’s how most horses are.
Now, there are some horses that just don’t want to work. For their own health, it is important that we step in to make sure they are at least getting exercise, or they will have health problems. I had a horse who was abused from the track. We got him and he just hated women, like would go after and bite them out of pure spiteful misogyny. So we gave him to a man and now he works and does good.
Image source: grayscale001, wirestock / magnific (not the actual photo)
#6 Can I Legally Go Around A Roundabout As Many Times As I Want?
It’s so much fun
DJack276:
You really shouldn’t. If you do it to much you’ll create a vortex that sends you back in time.
Image source: iketheidiot, magnific (not the actual photo)
Curiosity can also help us become more open-minded. In The Art of Insubordination, psychologist Todd Kashdan explores the value of questioning assumptions and remaining open to new ideas. Research has suggested that curiosity can make people more willing to consider other perspectives, even when those opinions differ from their own.
This can be especially useful for having productive disagreements and avoiding habits such as confirmation bias. Kashdan’s research has also explored how curiosity can benefit people in the workplace. One study involving more than 800 participants from the United States and Germany examined how curiosity relates to everyday experiences, including statements such as “I get excited thinking about experimenting with different ideas” and “I do not shy away from the unknown or unfamiliar even if it seems scary.” Being curious doesn’t mean having all the answers; it can simply mean being willing to explore, experiment, and ask, “What if?”
#7 My Mom Told Me That Back In The Day Kids Weren’t Allowed To Bring A Water Bottle With Them Into The Classroom
They only drank a few sips from the water fountain in the middle of the day and that’s it. How were schools not getting busted for child hurting for forcing kids to be dehydrated?
gadget850:
Back in the day I would have asked what’s a water bottle.
Remote_Clue_4272:
Yeah. That’s the way it was. Hallway water fountains and milk at lunch. Also. Sandwich /lunch not packed into a cooler. Just getting warmer and warmer until lunchtime
Image source: UberPro_2023, soul_studio / magnific (not the actual photo)
#8 Why Do People Genuinely Smell So Bad?
I’m not talking body odor, i at least know where that comes from. I work in retail and genuinely a few times a day a customer will walk past and they REEK of poo. Like a genuine strong manure smell, I have no idea how that’s possible. Do they live on a farm? have they popped in to grab their lunch after a hearty morning of shoveling poo? They usually look clean and there’s nothing else about them that could even indicate a cause. Does anyone know what causes this?
North_Artichoke_6721:
Some people have really stinky farts. Like really bad, to the point where you wonder if there is a sewage leak somewhere.
FatSithInAPrius:
Dental professional, a lot of times when people smell like literal poo, it’s actually perio breath. They dont floss and their teeth are just straight up rotting in there.
I had a Spanish teacher in high school with the worst perio breath. It still haunts me 20+ years later.
Image source: Ghoulmega, wayhomestudio / magnific (not the actual photo)
#9 Why Do Europeans Think All The Cheese Americans Eat Is Spray Cheese?
For some reason I encounter some Europeans on the internet who claim that Americans eat only spray cheese. What is this myth from?
And further more, why do some Europeans think that Americans have no access to clean water?
Dio_Yuji:
I think they’re pulling your leg. It’s an exaggeration for comedic purpose. The US public eats a lot of processed cheese. They know we have different cheeses, but choose to focus on cheese wiz because it’s the most disgusting and, thus, the funniest
Feisty_Coyote9969:
Passive aggression, their way of calling us rednecks, hillbillies. We are unsophisticated fat slurping cheese from tubs.
Image source: Harp_167, Rowanswiki / Wikipedia (not the actual photo)
Curiosity may even help us remember things better. A fascinating 2014 study by researchers at the University of California explored what happens in the brain when we’re genuinely interested in learning an answer. Participants were first asked to rate how curious they were about various trivia questions, including things like which U.S. president was in office when Uncle Sam first got his beard and what the word “dinosaur” actually means.
The participants then answered the questions while undergoing fMRI scans and were later tested on how well they remembered the information. The results were striking: when people were highly curious about a fact, they were around 30% more likely to remember it later. It seems that when our brains really want to know something, they may be better prepared to hold on to the answer.
#10 Why Do People Get So Upset Over Breaking Pasta In Half To Cook It?
I’ve received threats of harm in my inbox for saying I break pasta when I cook it. I live alone, I own one pot, it’s a small pot, I just want my pasta cooked lol. Why does this inspire hate in so many?
Hotchi_Motchi:
I grind up lasagna sheets and snort them
rattlestaway:
Italians are crazy. Usually
Image source: Puzzleheaded-Log1434
#11 What Were Bed Bugs Doing Before Beds/Clothes Were Invented
Were they just… Chillling and then saw a mattress and were like “YOOOOOO”
anon:
Prior to bed bugs were hay bugs, which hid in the hay and said hey quietly when you got into the bed
SilentFormal6048:
Bedbugs were invented as a way of big beds forcing you to replace your beds more often.
Image source: acorrnn
#12 Why Does TSA Make You Pour Your Water Out Of The Bottle But It’s Okay To Drink It And Bring It Through Security In Your Stomach?
Floppy-Over-Drive:
You’re not gonna drink an explosive.
Or whatever liquids we’re trying to prevent. I actually forgot why we do this.
SimoWilliams_137:
It’s all security theater. Almost none of it is rational.
Image source: hrrm, pressmaster / magnific (not the actual photo)
Researchers believe that curiosity may give the brain a kind of head start, preparing it to absorb new information and helping those memories become more stable. Interestingly, the benefits may extend beyond the thing you were originally curious about. In the study, participants were also shown random faces alongside the answers to trivia questions, and they were more likely to remember those faces later when they had been especially curious about the answer. In other words, a burst of curiosity may help the brain become more receptive to learning in general. That could be particularly useful when studying something complicated: we may not find every single detail fascinating, but becoming genuinely curious about even part of a topic could help more of the surrounding information stick.
#13 Why Do We Use Salt When The Roads Are Icy When Pepper Has More Heat?
TraditionPhysical603:
Go to your kitchen get two ice cube put salt on one and pepper on the other put them in the fridge and waith 15minutes then report back
cans-of-swine:
All water flows back to the ocean. Salting roads in the winter is how we keep the ocean salty.
Image source: Omnifinity
#14 Why Is One Packet Of Ramen Not Enough But Two Packets Of Ramen Too Much?
1chomp2chomp3chomp:
You gotta be ramenmaxing and add other ingredients to the ramen and then you won’t have to worry about needing more because you’re full.
Seriously. I chop whatever random veggies I have on hand and toss them in too and maybe if I’m feeling rich an egg right at the end and it’s always filling.
Image source: thefalloncarrington, KamranAydinov / magnifici (not the actual photo)
#15 Why Has No One Ever Leaked The Recipe For Coca-Cola?
We have whistleblowers for governments, secret military tech, and even UFOs. Yet somehow, in over 100 years, not a single disgruntled Coca-Cola employee has spilled the actual recipe online. Are they paying people that well, or is there something way weirder going on?
numbersev:
In 2006, Joya Williams, a Coca-Cola employee, was arrested for attempting to sell company secrets to PepsiCo. She tried to sell confidential documents and a product sample for $1.5 million. PepsiCo alerted Coca-Cola and the FBI, leading to an FBI sting operation and Williams’ arrest. She was later sentenced to eight years in prison.
huuaaang:
Because it doesn’t actually matter. Cola sales are more about branding than anything else.
Image source: AltruisticOrchid4849, topntp26 / magnifici (not the actual photo)
Curiosity is also a powerful motivator for learning. In an article titled “The Importance of Developing Curiosity,” Lachlan Brown highlights why encouraging curiosity in children can be so valuable. As he puts it, “Curiosity is the engine of intellectual achievement,” pointing to research suggesting that people who are more curious about a topic may be more motivated to learn about it and engage with new information. This is why it’s worth encouraging children (and ourselves) to ask questions, explore unfamiliar ideas, and occasionally admit that we simply don’t know something. We don’t have to understand everything immediately. Sometimes learning starts with nothing more complicated than wondering, “Why is that?”
#16 How Do Babies Know To Skip The “Say” Part
When a parent says “say dada” or “say Mama” why does the baby say just “Mama” instead of replicating the whole sentence, “say Mama”??? Like how do they know they’re not supposed to say the first part.
And if it’s because “say” is hard to pronounce for a baby why don’t they make a similar noise instead of saying just Mama/dada
PeasyWheeazy8888:
Because they understand more than they can express
Ok_Professional_4499:
Consider how babies under one years old can learn basic sign language to communicate basic needs.
Image source: Yakoy6, bristekjegor / magnific (not the actual photo)
#17 Why Didn’t Evolution Make Sure That Healthy Foods Taste The Best?
We don’t want to work and have to convince ourselves to- brain wants least possible effort – more energy saved
That’s why right?
So why doesn’t the healthiest foods found in nature simply taste the best?
Or maybe they do and in the modern world we have made foods that taste so good and were used to them that “real” food doesn’t taste so good anymore ? That’s what I assume
Am I right ?
TurtleSandwich0:
It did.
Sugar and fat are rare in nature. Humans think sugar and fat tastes amazing. We eat as much sugar and fat as we can when it is available.
Now it is always available and we have a new problem.
PMmeHappyStraponPics:
Fruit tastes great. Vitamin C, amino acid, and sugar.
Meat is satisfying. Protein and fat.
Vegetables are interesting and complex. Vitamins and essential nutrients.
The problem is we combined them, and now we have stuff like the Cinnabon — tastes amazing, with all of your energy needs for the next three days, but completely devoid of nutritional value.
Image source: anon, Drazen Zigic / magnific (not the actual photo)
#18 Are Less Attractive People Physically Attracted Less Attractive People?
I know this is a shallow post, and for that I apologize. I also understand there are different standards of beauty and conventional attraction.
But I am curious because I usually see relatively attractive males with relatively attractive females, I’m curious, is it the same for conventionally “ugly” people?
alwaysSWED:
All nonsense aside, I think most people can subconsciously gauge how “attractive” they are and hence kind of know who is in their “league.” I think it’s wild for everyone to act like they don’t get what you’re saying.
qinlpan:
I would imagine most people are attracted to conventionally attractive people regardless if they are or not.
Image source: Texaspilot24, Ryoji Iwata / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Curiosity can influence far more than what we learn in school. It can encourage creativity, help us approach problems from different angles, and make us more willing to explore unfamiliar situations. It may also play an important role in decision-making and healthy development, especially when children have the freedom to safely explore their surroundings and ask questions without feeling embarrassed. Of course, curiosity needs a little common sense. Not every mystery needs investigating, and not every thought needs to become an experiment. But a healthy sense of curiosity can help keep us engaged with the world instead of simply accepting everything at face value.
#19 Are Heavy People Attracted To Other Heavy People?
I’m thin and I don’t find most heavy people to be physically attractive to me. I know that’s not great, but it’s how I feel. I have heavy friends and like them as friends. I see heavy couples and wonder if they’re physically attracted to each other or if they’ve decided they wouldn’t attract less heavy people?
PositiveSpare8341:
For longer term relationships, many times they get fat together. They didn’t start that way.
tres-vip:
As a thin woman, I attract so many overweight guys who blatantly tell me they don’t like their female counterparts, so no, not always
Image source: Historical-Switch400
#20 Why Do Airplanes Only Shoot Out Cold Air Conditioning Even Though The Plane Is Already Freezing?
This is just one of the numerous reasons I don’t like flying
SundaySingAlong:
Pack 300 people into a metal tube and the body heat alone requires air conditioning.
Possible_Bullfrog844:
Because warm air would make the plane very stinky, and because you can just put on a sweater
Image source: NecessaryIdea6927
#21 If Women Dislike Short Men, Why Do They Keep Having Short Sons?
thisismyburnerac:
All kids are short when their moms have them. Give it a few years.
DataAdvanced:
Beats me. If my kid didn’t surpass me by the time I was fully at adult height, I was going to eat him as the failure he was. He has surpassed me, so there goes my dinner plans.
Image source: newuser1r
#22 Do Fish Ever Get Thirsty Or Do They Just… Exist In Drink?
This randomly hit me in the shower. Like, do fish feel thirst? Or are they just permanently hydrated because they’re in the water? And if they do get thirsty, how would they even know? I know this is dumb, but now I can’t stop thinking about it.
PleasantGiraffe9344:
When I was a kid I poured a half a gallon of chocolate milk into my dad’s saltwater fish tank that was like $5,000 cuz I thought the fish were thirsty joe I don’t know but they all died and my dad almost killed me.
anon:
They poop in that water. They’re not gonna drink it too.
Image source: catiorogameplay
Clearly, curiosity is one of those simple qualities that can quietly make life a little more interesting. It encourages us to keep learning, to listen to ideas we may not have considered before, and to see familiar things with fresh eyes. Some questions lead to groundbreaking discoveries, while others lead us down wonderfully strange rabbit holes. And sometimes, asking a question (even a silly one) is still better than never wondering about anything at all. After all, nobody knows everything, and there will always be something new waiting to surprise us.
#23 Are Mattress Stores Just Money Laundering Fronts?
Not to get conspiratorial or anything, but how often can people need mattresses? There are five stores within 10 miles of me. This many people can’t possible need a mattress.
Hoosier_Daddy68:
I’ve actually wondered the same thing. There’s a ton of mattress stores and I’m like maybe buying one every 10 years. Maybe. They are freaking expensive.
GupChezzna:
I said this the other day!! This enormous store with AT LEAST 100 parking spots, open late, 4-6 employees walking around- no customers or parked cars (besides employees) to be seen- utterly ridiculous. You are correct.
Image source: 454ever
#24 Why Do Babies Cry When They’re Tired Instead Of Just Sleeping?
Why?
Amazing_Divide1214:
Probably the same reason grumpy people who are just hungry, don’t just eat. They don’t realize it’s the problem and how to fix it.
Frosty_Builder7550:
Because they’re stupid
Image source: YourBoyfriendSett
#25 Is Baby Corn Actually Baby Corn?
au_graybones:
Yes, it’s corn harvested before it has matured. Basically baby corn.
Image source: No_Woodpecker5996
#26 Why Do We Wash Stuff When We Could Just Put It In Clean Water And Suffocate The Germs?
PatRice695:
You think they have lungs?
Image source: arealhumannotabot
Coming back to today’s post, though, we’re not entirely sure whether all of these questions were asked out of genuine curiosity or whether some people simply spoke before their brains had a chance to catch up. Either way, the results are pretty entertaining. Some might make you laugh, others could leave you scratching your head, and a few may have you wondering how the conversation even got to that point. So, Pandas, which question made you laugh the hardest? Have you ever heard someone ask something so ridiculous that you had to pause for a second before answering? Let us know in the comments!
#27 Is Lava Actually Hurtful?
Now this is probably one of the stupidest questions on this sub, but is lava actually painful? There’s the argument that yea because its thousands of degrees but there’s also the argument no because the temperature will instantly destroy your pain receptors so you can’t feel pain
edgefinder:
Maybe the pain receptors in direct contact will be destroyed immediately, but all of the pain receptors in proximity to those dead ones will be screaming bloody hell.
nedrocks:
I’ve been close to lava one time. It was incredibly and surprisingly hot to even be close to. Probably 10 feet away felt like a sauna. Each step I took closer became much hotter. Within 5 feet I couldn’t get any closer.
Keep in mind this was just a small floe on the ground in the open. So even if your body mush in direct contact couldn’t feel it, every other part would be screaming from the heat emitted by the lava into the air in contact with your body.
Image source: Honest_Picture_6960
#28 How Do Cows Get So Fat Just Eating Grass?
Like if I were to eat exclusively lettuce with no dressing all day, I would probably die because I wouldn’t be able to physically eat enough calories to sustain myself.
Then you have cows who can get super fat off it. Like how many calories is in a pound of grass??
johnsonb2090:
Their digestive system is much better than ours at extracting energy from plant materials. We actually struggle with grass like materials so it acts as dietary fiber since we don’t fully digest it
Image source: anon
#29 Isn’t It More Convenient For Men To Wear Skirts Because They Have Something Hanging Between Their Legs?
Far-Resident-4835:
Something something kilts
weedtrek:
Yes and no. Pants keep them in place, so you don’t sit on them when you get older and they start to sag. But skirts definitely offer a lot more air flow, it’s quite nice.
Image source: Successful_Echo1841
#30 Is It Possible To Throw 1000lbs Of Dry Ice To A Opening Volcano?
The1789:
No, physics dictate you cannot go beyond 999lbs. Hate the game, not the players
Image source: Foresteez77
#31 Why Can’t Texas Make Towns Big Enough For Two People?
Never been in Texas before but I was watching some old cowboy movies and at some point they mentioned how one of the residents needs to leave because the maximum limit of personal was reached. Sounds like bad design for the town IMO. Hopefully it’s better now, that’s so terrible. Im so sorry Texas hopefully we can give you aid😥
Hi_Im_Dadbot:
It’s a zoning issue. You can’t populate the entirety of a frontier if everyone’s on the same place, so they needed to spread people out.
Butt_bird:
I live in Houston. There is just constant dueling going on. With the rodeo coming up it’s gonna be nuts!
Image source: ShopElectrical4018
#32 I Eat 2-3 Tuna Salad Half Sandwiches And 1-2 Poke Bowls With Tuna Per Week. Will I Get Mercury Poisoning?
Spare-Chipmunk-9617:
You’re eating almost 3x the recommended weekly mercury intake
onceandfuturecpuk:
No, you won’t.
sci fi effect
You already have it.
Image source: SlavShinigamii
#33 Why Do We Not Have ‘Underwear’ For Armpits?
As an adult, the main thing my regular underwear/boxers deal with is sweat. I arguably get more sweaty (and sometimes smelly) in my armpits. How come we don’t have some innovative creep out there inventing the ‘pit-pants’?
MintyGame:
like some sort of “undershirt”?
Image source: Appropriate_Yak_745
#34 If A Gorilla Was Trained By A Pro Bodybuilder, Would Its Muscle Mass Multiply? (Let’s Just Say The Gorilla Is Intelligent) And What If You Added Steroids?
BudgetThat2096:
Ethics aside I’ve always thought about weaponizing gorillas like this. Give them a year of weight training on steroids and teach them how to use basic weapons like maces and swords and shields.
Before they’re deployed via air drop into urban combat zones as weapons of terror, they’re given massive doses of illegal substances, painkillers and PCP and poked by cattle prods to piss them off.
Image source: syamas
#35 Why Do All Bald Men Seem To Be Able To Grow A Beard?
TRGoCPftF:
Stop rubbing it in.
A Bald man who can’t grow a beard
Image source: saimontato
#36 Why Isn’t “Somewhy” A Word?
Basics: How, What, Who, Where, When, Why
We get: Somehow, Something, Somebody, Somewhere, Sometime, to indicate that we don’t know
So why not *Somewhy and instead “for some reason”? It sure seems like we’re overcomplicating it somewhy.
Anyone have a good explanation or argument against somewhy? Can we make it happen?
ngshafer:
But it is a word!
You literally just made it a word. You thought to yourself “Somewhy should be a word,” defined its meaning, and then wrote it down. So, now it’s a word–well done!
Is it a commonly used word? Maybe not. But just because you’re the only one who uses it doesn’t mean it isn’t a word. Seriously, try using it in conversation sometime, and see if people understand you!
Image source: redline314
#37 Why Hasn’t The Bidet Become Popular In The USA? I Mean, Who Doesn’t Like A Fresh Bum?
Bubbaman78:
After getting one I have no idea. Best guess would be a social stigma of what they do and how? I hate toilet paper now and feel like a caveman when I poo away from home.
I’m a middle age farmer so I would think my kind would have the highest stigma against using one.
JdSaturnscomm:
Currently in Japan and in my experience people who travel to Japan often find they vastly prefer them so personally I think it’s a lack of awareness.
Image source: Puck2U2
#38 Can People Actually Taste A Difference In Pepsi And Coca Cola?
Is there really a difference in taste in Coca cola and Pepsi or is it a placebo effect because they taste the exact same to me.
ChemistryPerfect4534:
Absolutely, yes. If you know how, you can tell them apart by sight too.
anon:
I’ll never understand how coke and pepsi taste the same to anyone. They don’t smell the same, either.
Image source: Drex678, Drex678
#39 When Are People With 9-To-5s Supposed To Go To The Bank??
My work hours line up with the opening hours of most of the banks around. Am I supposed to take off time from work so I can go??
Several-Two738:
I have this same issue with MANY places! They are open during work hours then on weekends they work shorter hours or are closed.
Throckmorton1975:
Your lunch hour or Saturday mornings.
Image source: pathos_p
#40 If I, A White Man, Get Asked Why I Got Pulled Over, And Responded With “Cause I’m Black?”, How Much Trouble Would I Be In?
anon:
I have 2 uncles that have now since retired from the force.
Both said they would’ve rolled their eyes and moved on with procedure because that isn’t the first time they’ve heard it from a white dude.
Image source: anon
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