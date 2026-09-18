Miley Cyrus Infuriates Fans Again With Another “Elitist” Announcement Just Weeks After Name Change

Miley Cyrus hoped her new era would bring fans closer to her, but one comment about her upcoming concerts has left some people fuming online.
“Oh, what an embarrassment!!!! I never expected her to be like this!” one critic wrote after Miley explained why she chose to perform in Los Angeles instead of taking her music on the road.
The singer’s remarks came just as she unveiled her latest album and continued a dramatic reinvention that has already divided fans.
From dropping her famous surname to facing a mixed reception for her new music, Miley’s latest era has been anything but smooth.
Miley Cyrus has faced intense “elitist” criticism from fans who say she is disconnected from their financial realities
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantic Records
During an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music on Thursday, September 17, Miley Cyrus opened up about her two upcoming performances at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
The shows, scheduled for October 16 and 18, will mark her first major performances since she appeared at the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City in November 2022.
Rock band Model/Actriz is set to join her as a special guest.
The demand for the concerts has been enormous, with around 1.5 million people reportedly entering the online presale queue for a venue that holds roughly 17,500 people.
But Miley explained that the Hollywood Bowl was not simply chosen because of its iconic status or the enormous demand.
She wanted a setup that would allow her to perform while maintaining the routine she has built around her personal well-being.
“I chose to do the show at the [Hollywood] Bowl because I knew that my bed was only going to be like a 10-minute drive home by 11,” she said.
Miley said the overwhelming ticket demand proved that fans will come to her instead of the other way around
She also revealed that she expects the concerts to be unusually early for the venue.
“They sent me, ‘Well, you know, there’s a hard out at 11 p.m….’ That is so too late. I’m done by 9:30 p.m.,” Miley said.
“It’s about that’s what I do always, and I want nothing to change. It’s just another day, but today I’m playing the Hollywood Bowl.”
The part of the interview that really set social media off came when Miley discussed what the massive ticket queue could mean for her future.
Rather than returning to a traditional worldwide tour, the singer suggested that the Hollywood Bowl shows could serve as a test for a potential residency-style setup.
“I’ve learned now through the queue that my calculations are correct, and people will come to me. I don’t need to drive to you,” she said.
Miley described the concerts as a “proof of concept” and an “ultimate dress rehearsal” for what could eventually become a longer-term residency.
The idea is relatively simple: instead of traveling from city to city, she could establish a home base and allow fans to travel to see her.
Critics argued that her comments overlooked fans who live outside Los Angeles and may not have the money to pay for flights, hotels, concert tickets, and other travel expenses just to see her perform.
“Several artists with just as much career time are out there doing shows, taking part in festivals and events because they love to sing and love the fans, if for Miley it’s such a huge sacrifice to leave home to do a show, then stop releasing albums and spare us,” one critic wrote.
Another person said, “She could have stayed quiet because it was totally disrespectful to the fans.”
The pop star’s comments have added fuel to the backlash surrounding her dramatic new career era
“Man, this year isn’t good for being a fan of anyone either, huh? It seems like the artists have collectively lost their minds,” remarked a third.
One comment read, “People should search for her more on Spotify, Apple Music, and so on; maybe then she’ll get out of the flop.”
Others expressed, “Thank you Miley for your WORST interview right on the album’s release day.”
The latest controversy comes at a particularly interesting point in Miley’s career.
Savion Washington/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images
In late August, she began publicly using simply “Miley,” dropping “Cyrus” from her social media presence and promoting her upcoming album, Bass Persuades, as part of a major new era.
The timing of the rebrand had already sparked debate, particularly because it came just days after the passing of her godmother, music icon Dolly Parton.
Miley and Parton had shared a close relationship for years, dating back to Miley’s Hannah Montana days, and Miley later described the loss as deeply personal.
Cyrus revealed the surprising reason she chose the Hollywood Bowl for her upcoming shows
Still, some people questioned why such a dramatic career rebrand was announced so soon afterward.
“It hasn’t even been a week since Dolly’s passing… this is so weird of her,” one person wrote online at the time.
The new music has also received a mixed response.
Bass Persuades, released September 3 as the lead single and title track from Miley’s upcoming album, reportedly debuted at No. 23 on Spotify’s Global chart with around 2.46 million streams before dropping sharply on its second day of tracking.
Some listeners also compared the track to artists including Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa.
That reception has now become part of the wider conversation surrounding the singer’s new identity, with critics questioning whether the reinvention has delivered what they expected.
While the criticism has been loud, Miley’s supporters have pushed back against the idea that she owes fans a traditional tour.
The singer has previously spoken about the physical and emotional toll of touring, explaining that maintaining a consistent routine is important to her well-being and sobriety.
Her supporters argue that choosing to stay close to home does not mean she does not appreciate her fans.
Instead, they see the Hollywood Bowl experiment as a way for her to perform on her own terms without returning to the exhausting cycle of traveling from city to city.
“I thought it was petty of her to say that—it would’ve been less bad to just say she only wanted residency, instead of that,” one netizen wrote
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