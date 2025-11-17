Hey Pandas, AITA For Cutting Off An Old Friend? (Closed)

I’ve had a friend, let’s call her ‘Leah’, for a long time. We got in a big fight over who knows what and out of nowhere she brings up how she told one of our other friends (her best friend) about my crush and my familial issues.
I flipped out, especially because I told her NOT to tell this friend anything, and she agreed. Leah said that she only told her because they’re best friends, and that she wouldn’t tell anyone else, but I told Leah that my crush is a transgender girl who isn’t out to anyone yet and still presents as male, and since I’m lesbian and have been out for 5+ years, it wouldn’t make any sense for me to show interest in a ‘guy’. And my crush isn’t out to anyone and doesn’t want to be. And Leah’s best friend has a boyfriend that she tells everything to, and her boyfriend hates me. Now I feel everyone in this situation knows about my crush’s identity, and I feel horrible about it. I’ve cut off Leah and her best friend and haven’t talked to them since school ended. AITA?
#1
NTA. However, was your crush ok with you telling Leah about her identity? That’s pretty important. Still, Leah went against her promise to you and that’s really unfair to both you and your crush.
#2
Well, there isn’t really enough to go off of. Was it a d*ck move and childish? Yes! Clearly she wanted to hurt u. But without more info about the relationship, how u r, who she is, what the argument was about, what lead up to it, it’s hard to say.
But I always tell people, if u feel strongly enough about something, then do it. But to give u any insight, more details r needed. Sorry.
#3
NTA. Sounds like a lot of drama that I certainly wouldn’t want in my life. Have you considered telling the other person that you have a crush on them? The word is out, so they might as well hear it from you. And so what if you’re a lesbian? Your sexuality and preferences are your business, and other people’s ideas of who they think you should like do not matter at all. I might lean toward ESH since you outed this person to your so called friend.
Follow Us