51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Human beings are social creatures. We love to talk. Some people, however, definitely have a lot more to say than others, and their tendency to overshare can raise quite a few eyebrows.
Below, we’ve rounded up some funny examples from r/BroThrewInAFunFact, a subreddit full of things nobody actually asked to hear. Scroll down to check them out and upvote the ones that made you do a double take.
#1 Amazon Customer
Image source: mr_jojukadam31
#2 Good To Know
Image source: SouthAfricanSusan
#3 Be Kind To Your Local Wendy’s Folks
Image source: AeiliusYT
#4 Im 6’1
Image source: pholidotaz
#5 Good For You I Guess
Image source: Absolve_N0ne
#6 Okay
Image source: Automatic-Cake-9288
#7 Cute Lippies Though!
Image source: diegobrandolover
#8 Also I Dyed My Hair Red
Image source: kittypawzx
#9 As Long As You’re Happy
Image source: Stearner
#10 Sure Mexican Food Is Delicious
Image source: zuax5
#11 Cute Art! Now Repent
Image source: lifeh8r
#12 What A Sturdy Helmet
Image source: werxxone
#13 Good For You I Guess Bro
Image source: Mean-Stuff-4176
#14 ?
Image source: Vincent_Gitarrist
#15 Book Recommendations
Image source: honey_clock
#16 Surely These 2 Things Are Correlated
Image source: SurrealLemon
#17 I Miss Miiverse
Image source: Qckst_2_Alive
#18 Umm…what?
Image source: Mean-Stuff-4176
#19 Old Tweet But Thought It Belongs Here
Image source: Ahmitey
#20 Guinea Pig
Image source: Inside-Primary-380
#21 Woof Woof
Image source: Mag12383
#22 Nice Burger I Guess
Image source: ThisNameShut
#23 A Perfect Cherry At The Top
Image source: NitroZeu5
#24 Ryan
Image source: StarryLayne
#25 Normal Wiki Article
Image source: _Racon_
#26 This Guy Might Be Spitting Facts
Image source: OdysseyCow
#27 Grizzly
Image source: Apolooooooooo
#28 Instagram Added The Ability To Comment Images
Image source: CartographerFalse191
#29 Minions, Aye?
Image source: Lord_Ronan
#30 It’s Definitely Too High
Image source: BunnyTub
#31 Racid Lettuce Tho
Image source: Valvecantcount3
#32 Helpful Explanation
Image source: TheSchlormp
#33 Kazakhstannnn
Image source: like_cheese8
#34 Thanks Google
Image source: forgergk
#35 Hope You Get Your Wish Ig
Image source: Redcap117
#36 Relatable
Image source: Any_Perspective3073
#37 Does This Count?
Image source: fugly_Newspaper
#38 Color Scheme
Image source: hotcat190
#39 What’s Ibs
Image source: Background-Title-751
#40 Found Another Satan
Image source: -UltraFerret-
#41 I Found One!
Image source: Skitty_Lord
#42 Happy Pride Month!!
Image source: Roee104
#43 Gfuel
Image source: RMP_Official
#44 Six Seven
Image source: imPluR420
#45 He Is Gay
Image source: OVERTHINKER_2009
#46 Three Fun Facts
Image source: tenpl_sten
#47 I’ve Got Perfect Lesson, Guys
Image source: ScaryCombination4352
#48 Im Sorry What
Image source: Full_Kangaroo_6612
#49 Transformers, More Than Meets The Eye
Image source: KingNothingwaifu
#50 Back In The Us
Image source: FirefighterLevel8450
#51 I Like It When Girls Hit Me
Image source: RobotMasterAlice
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