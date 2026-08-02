51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

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Human beings are social creatures. We love to talk. Some people, however, definitely have a lot more to say than others, and their tendency to overshare can raise quite a few eyebrows.

Below, we’ve rounded up some funny examples from r/BroThrewInAFunFact, a subreddit full of things nobody actually asked to hear. Scroll down to check them out and upvote the ones that made you do a double take.

#1 Amazon Customer

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: mr_jojukadam31

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

#2 Good To Know

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: SouthAfricanSusan

#3 Be Kind To Your Local Wendy’s Folks

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: AeiliusYT

#4 Im 6’1

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: pholidotaz

#5 Good For You I Guess

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: Absolve_N0ne

#6 Okay

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: Automatic-Cake-9288

#7 Cute Lippies Though!

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: diegobrandolover

#8 Also I Dyed My Hair Red

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: kittypawzx

#9 As Long As You’re Happy

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: Stearner

#10 Sure Mexican Food Is Delicious

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: zuax5

#11 Cute Art! Now Repent

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: lifeh8r

#12 What A Sturdy Helmet

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: werxxone

#13 Good For You I Guess Bro

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: Mean-Stuff-4176

#14 ?

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: Vincent_Gitarrist

#15 Book Recommendations

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: honey_clock

#16 Surely These 2 Things Are Correlated

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: SurrealLemon

#17 I Miss Miiverse

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: Qckst_2_Alive

#18 Umm…what?

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: Mean-Stuff-4176

#19 Old Tweet But Thought It Belongs Here

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: Ahmitey

#20 Guinea Pig

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: Inside-Primary-380

#21 Woof Woof

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: Mag12383

#22 Nice Burger I Guess

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: ThisNameShut

#23 A Perfect Cherry At The Top

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: NitroZeu5

#24 Ryan

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: StarryLayne

#25 Normal Wiki Article

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: _Racon_

#26 This Guy Might Be Spitting Facts

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: OdysseyCow

#27 Grizzly

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: Apolooooooooo

#28 Instagram Added The Ability To Comment Images

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: CartographerFalse191

#29 Minions, Aye?

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: Lord_Ronan

#30 It’s Definitely Too High

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: BunnyTub

#31 Racid Lettuce Tho

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: Valvecantcount3

#32 Helpful Explanation

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: TheSchlormp

#33 Kazakhstannnn

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: like_cheese8

#34 Thanks Google

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: forgergk

#35 Hope You Get Your Wish Ig

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: Redcap117

#36 Relatable

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: Any_Perspective3073

#37 Does This Count?

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: fugly_Newspaper

#38 Color Scheme

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: hotcat190

#39 What’s Ibs

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: Background-Title-751

#40 Found Another Satan

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: -UltraFerret-

#41 I Found One!

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: Skitty_Lord

#42 Happy Pride Month!!

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: Roee104

#43 Gfuel

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: RMP_Official

#44 Six Seven

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: imPluR420

#45 He Is Gay

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: OVERTHINKER_2009

#46 Three Fun Facts

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: tenpl_sten

#47 I’ve Got Perfect Lesson, Guys

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: ScaryCombination4352

#48 Im Sorry What

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: Full_Kangaroo_6612

#49 Transformers, More Than Meets The Eye

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: KingNothingwaifu

#50 Back In The Us

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: FirefighterLevel8450

#51 I Like It When Girls Hit Me

51 Unhinged Things People Shared, Even Though No One Asked Them To

Image source: RobotMasterAlice

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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