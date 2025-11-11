I Drew These Illustrations With Graphite And Coloured Pencils

I am Monika Jasnauskaite – a 22-year-old self-taught artist. I love nature, fantasy and science fiction, so I combine realistic objects with surreal and dreamy details. I enjoy using colored and graphite pencils, pens and pastels.
I’m a molecular biology student. I started drawing about 7 years ago when I saw some really amazing realistic pencil drawings on the Internet. I decided to learn all the drawing tricks and be able to capture people, animals and nature on paper. Although I began with pencil portraits, later I moved on more complex compositions. I wanted to draw something unusual, to create a style that could reflect my ideas and personality.
It was last year when I noticed colored pencils and started adding more colors to my pieces.
More info: Facebook | Deviantart
