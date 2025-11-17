Ignorance is bliss, whether we are talking about the heat-death of the universe or the amount of worm-like creatures happily living in your eyebrows, some things are better left alone. But like staring at a car crash or a house on fire, we do have a strange, somewhat morbid fascination with things that don’t seem real.
So, naturally, one netizen wanted the internet to share all the strange, unusual, and even creepy facts that do not seem real. So if you enjoy sleeping peacefully, consider another article, as the answers were deeply interesting but somewhat unsettling. If you do stay, be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your own facts.
#1
Aoccdrnig to a rscheearch at Cmabrigde Uinervtisy, it deosn’t mttaer in waht oredr the ltteers in a wrod are, the olny iprmoatnt tihng is taht the frist and lsat ltteer be at the rghit pclae. The rset can be a toatl mses and you can sitll raed it wouthit porbelm. Tihs is bcuseae the huamn mnid deos not raed ervey lteter by istlef, but the wrod as a wlohe.
Image source: Raiyjinn, Andrea Piacquadio
#2
You are more likely to be bitten by a New Yorker than a shark.
Image source: Technolite123, GEORGE DESIPRIS
#3
Humans are pretty slow runners compared to other races, but we are the best throwers on the planet. No other specie can throw stuff like we do. This is why in case of danger, throwing things in the direction of an hostile animal may scare the s**t out of it.
Image source: bafulationPrematuree
#4
If bees were paid minimum wage for their labor, a jar of honey would cost $182,000.
Image source: Assorted_Education_, Mike Jones
#5
Over 500,000 people go bankrupt annually from medical bills in the US.
Image source: platoee, EVG Kowalievska
#6
In many countries in the world, cannibalism is actually legal, the only illegal thing is the way you obtain it.
It’s made that way so that plane crash survivors won’t be prosecuted for, you know, surviving.
Image source: Khelthuzaad, Mohan Reddy
#7
The ford pinto was a flaming death trap that ford knew how to fix, and decided not to. The gas tank was fixed right behind an idiotically thin bumper, making puncturing the tank an almost absolute in the case of a rear end collision. If such a collision were to occur, the light frame would also most likely bend around the doors, trapping the driver inside. Ford knew of these defects, but instead of recalling the cars, they decided that on average, they would mostly like only have to pay out around $230,000 per death, which was much cheaper than the recall, which would of cost millions.
TL;DR: ford estimated the cash value of a human life instead of fixing their cars
Image source: TheMeme_Historian, wikimedia
#8
During World War 2, Japan bombed China with fleas infected with the bubonic plague.
Image source: thisisprince, wikipedia
#9
Dolphins can be attracted to humans.
Image source: Lucky-Comfortable-54, Pixabay
#10
The #1 cause of death for pregnant woman is murder.
Image source: Umbraldisappointment
#11
54% of adults in the USA read below a 6th grade level. Bonus, 1 in every 30 children in the USA is homeless.
Image source: ubercorey, Monstera
#12
The Vatican Archives are something like 50 miles of information that almost nobody can see unless they know it’s there and put in a formal request to see a specific thing. My understanding is that nobody can enter just to browse.
Image source: djtills, wikimedia
#13
France executed their last person by guillotine the same year Star Wars: A New Hope came out.
Image source: themddoc, wikimedia
#14
The Taylor oil spill. So far it’s leaked over a million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. It started leaking in 2004, before Deepwater Horizon, and is still leaking oil into the gulf today. Next to nothing being done about it.
Image source: pauliep13, wikipedia
#15
In the 1980s the Bayer corporation sold a hemophilia drug that was made from processed donated human blood. In the early days of the AIDS epidemic it was discovered that the product was contaminated with HIV. They were forced to take it off the shelves in America and Europe. Bayer decided there had been too much financial investment in the product and rather than destroy the inventory they sold it in Latin American and Asian countries instead. They even continued to produce it for a few months until their supplies ran out.
There’s no way to know how many people were infected with HIV as a result but at a bare minimum it had to have been in the thousands, plus however many those people may have unknowingly infected in turn and so on. In the 1980s when AIDS was pretty much a guaranteed death sentence.
Bayer knowingly killed probably tens of thousands of people and no one went to jail. $600 million settlement.
EDIT: Just a clarification, this treatment was not a dry pill that you swallow. That would be pretty unlikely to transmit HIV as some people have said. It was basically taking blood and removing the rejectable parts and concentrating clotting factors and injecting that into hemophiliacs. In terms of HIV risk it was basically a blood transfusion.
Image source: sharrrper, wikipedia
#16
During the Cuban Missile Crisis the world was the closest to nuclear fallout in history. A communist submarine spotted something suspicious and 2/3 of the commanding people agreed to launch a nuke. But because the third person voted no they couldn’t. Basically humanity rested on that one person and they didn’t even know it.
Image source: wittzhittz
#17
I grew up Africa (Zambia) When we were 5 we were told not to swim in dirty water because of Bilharzia (schistosomiasis)
Microscopic worms that burrow into your skin or enter up your urinary tract and then lays eggs inside your body.
Image source: Halicarnassis
#18
Chainsaws were invented to cut through the pelvic bone to help women give birth.
Image source: Millepedee, Karolina Grabowska
#19
There are more slaves in the world today than there has ever been, ever.
Image source: camefromxbox
#20
You’re statistically more likely to randomly die during a USA Powerball lottery drawing than win it.
Image source: Shawn_NYC, wikimedia
#21
The youngest person to ever give birth was 5 years old.
Image source: kibufox, Christian Bowen
#22
That you are literally just data being interpreted by your brain. And we know for a fact your brain is not perfect, and might not be good at doing that.
A cool fact that illustrates it, is that your nose is obstructing your face 100% of the time. Your brain just removes it, and fills in the blanks. You can see your nose sometimes when you think about it, close one eye, or put the tip of your finger right on the tip of your nose.
If your brain is removing that kind of data as just a “default” setting, what other “default” settings do we have that are literally making so we can’t see, feel, smell, or hear the things around us?
It’s just wild to think that everything I see, hear, feel, smell, and taste, might just be my brain messing up interpreting the data. And the scariest part, is it could be consistent across the entire species.
What we perceive as “real” might not be real at all. Just an incorrect interrpertation.
Image source: watch_over_me
#23
The X Ray machine is largely responsible for the Child Protective Movement. In the 40’s and 50’s cases for Shaken Baby Syndrome were noticed causing a large push in child protection.
Image source: knightcheese512
#24
The shear size of the nuclear contamination zone thats in the middle of Washington state, called the Hanford reserve.
No one speaks of how the middle of our state is unlivable due to the polluted groundwater from all the improperly stored nuclear waste.
Image source: Deep-purpleheart
#25
Over 50 percent of Americans do not have access to $1,000 in case of emergency.
Image source: bueno_hombre
#26
As recently as 1980s, many researchers and doctors believed newborns and fetuses couldn’t feel pain, so some were operated on without anesthesia.
Image source: Mister_Trashman, Vidal Balielo Jr.
#27
There are more unsolved murder cases than there are solved and that’s just the ones we know about.
There a lot of bodies at the bottom of most large bodies of water. Be it from accidents or suicides water seems to attract them.
Micro plastics are finding it way into absolutely everything. I don’t recommend googling it.
Medical progress has a dark history of testing on the unknown masses.
Image source: GrimKiba-
#28
A lot of people probably buried their hamsters alive because they didn’t know hamsters hibernate.
Image source: soapsandgoats
#29
That bees kill wasps by sitting on them and then flapping their wings so hard. This creates a high heat that burns the wasp.
Image source: Funner_YT, wikimedia
#30
Doctors actually used to do autopsies and get into a surgery or aid with childbirth without washing their hands. This of course resulted in a lot of deaths and I read somewhere that the first doctor to suggest washing hands was ridiculed, put in an asylum by his colleagues and there he was beaten by the guards and later died. (Probably because of the wounds he suffered from the beatings)
Oh and there is a surgery with a 300% mortality rate.
Image source: SimplySisyphus_
Follow Us