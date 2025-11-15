50 Times Dogs Just Had To Stick Their Nose Into Other People’s Business

Dogs are curious. They react to movement, sound, and smell, and if something catches their attention, you better be looking; it’s time for adorable. Although a dog still has its fight or flight response, it is very likely its curiosity will be the first response to something new and intriguing. Whether it’s a cat walking by or just a candy wrapper flapping in the wind, ears will rise, noses will sniff, and eyes will follow. So, to make your Monday, we at Bored Panda collected the cutest and funniest peeping dog photos we could find on the Internet. Enjoy!

#1 Four Borzoi Dogs Adorably Peek Their Big Noses Out Of Curtained Window One At A Time

Image source: maki410723

#2 My Neighbor’s Dog Peeking Through The Fence To Say Hello

Image source: Gnaxera

#3 Dog Thinks “Is This For Real?”

Image source: SoccergirlAlo

#4 He Thinks I Can’t See Him

Image source: albritt9078

#5 When Gates Have Eyes. And Wet Noses

Image source: benderdelux

#6 My Dog’s Best Friend Peeked Through The Bush

Image source: swegway69

#7 Oh Lawd He Peeping

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Air Doggo

Image source: kawwmePoster

#9 Peeping Over The Fence

Image source: ilikemountaingoats

#10 My Neighbor’s Husky Likes To Use The Cat Door To See What’s Going On In The Garage

Image source: tehjeffman

#11 I Told Him To Stop Begging And Go Away While I’m Eating. 30 Seconds Later I Look Down To See This

Image source: Brick_in_the_dbol

#12 Neighbors Adopted A Dog, So My Dad Cut Holes In The Fence

Image source: Eloquentdyslexic

#13 That’s A Lot Of Snow

Image source: ProfessorUmbridge

#14 Making Dinner And Notice Someone Spying

Image source: rox-it

#15 Every Morning She Watches Me Leave For Work And It Breaks My Heart

Image source: decussata

#16 I Think My Pooch Might Belong Here

Image source: entropist65

#17 I Consider This A Peeping Pooch

Image source: DKDCbye

#18 Sometimes You Just Know You’re Being Watched

Image source: smolprincess928

#19 Airplane Peeper

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Peeping Through The Cat Hole

Image source: Rask_Sly

#21 Ted Wanted French Fries At The Bar

Image source: hollypoosays

#22 Ever Get That Feeling That You’re Being Watched? Clever Boye Using The Mirror To Watch Me While I Work

Image source: Livux

#23 Don’t Mind Me Fren, Just Doin Me A Peek

Image source: Theundercave

#24 Our Neighbor’s Dogs Have Dug Themselves A Hole Under Our Fence So That They Can Watch Our Dogs

Image source: SplendaHulk

#25 My Neighbor Has A Hole In His Fence

Image source: CmdrSeveran

#26 Took A Picture Of My New Deck, Then I Noticed A Spy

Image source: Srob87

#27 My Friend Made Holes In His Gate So Gus The Labrador Can See And Sniff

Image source: Guygan

#28 My Dog, Spying On My Cat

Image source: Paytoon

#29 So My Neighbor Has Been Building A New Fence. I Suggested A Window For His Dog Jack Who Likes To Say Hi To Us Everyday Through A Current Missing Board. Woke Up To This Today

Image source: klstephe

#30 I Have Some Nosey Neighbors

Image source: Grocery_Getter

#31 Took A Pic Of The Neighbor’s Dog Peeking Through My Door And It Turned Out A Bit Spooky

Image source: LeeOCD

#32 Peeping Tom

Image source: Gojiwa

#33 Old Man Bou Peeping At Me Coming Home At The End Of The Day

Image source: DunkingDognuts

#34 I Haven’t Gotten Out Of Bed Yet. I Just Hear The Tail

Image source: ecoohill

#35 She’s Keeping An Eye On Us

Image source: ImbricatedIllusion

#36 Peeping From Under The Couch

Image source: Blazingfire17

#37 My Neighbor Cut Holes In His Gate So His Dog Could See Out

Image source: AhhHue

#38 Few Pictures Of My Neighbor’s Dog Stalking Me

Image source: duckiiunderscore

#39 2 For 1 Special

Image source: skintightspandex

#40 Noticed Someone Staring As I Unlocked My Bike

Image source: conthorian

#41 We Had To Cut A Hole In Our Fence So Our Dog Could See Out

Image source: matpot

#42 Did Someone Say Sausage?

Image source: ericab22

#43 Eggs, Bacon, French Fries And A Good Boy Peeping

Image source: Turtleramem

#44 Noticed This Outside My House. Am I Under Surveillance?

Image source: cetacean-station

#45 When He Doesn’t Get The Pets He Deserves This Is The Face I Get

Image source: DJ_Bluntz411

#46 A Dog Peeping Through A Hole

Image source: Ricardo406

#47 Went For A Walk And Saw This Little Fella Peeking At Me Through His Fence Window

Image source: kammany

#48 Hi. Just Checking On You, Mom

Image source: therealpaningning

#49 Just Seeing What Mom Is Up To

Image source: brittvny_nicole

#50 Couch Peep

Image source: skyrhme

Patrick Penrose
