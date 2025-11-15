50 Times Dogs Just Had To Stick Their Nose Into Other People’s Business

Dogs are curious. They react to movement, sound, and smell, and if something catches their attention, you better be looking; it’s time for adorable. Although a dog still has its fight or flight response, it is very likely its curiosity will be the first response to something new and intriguing. Whether it’s a cat walking by or just a candy wrapper flapping in the wind, ears will rise, noses will sniff, and eyes will follow. So, to make your Monday, we at Bored Panda collected the cutest and funniest peeping dog photos we could find on the Internet. Enjoy!
#1 Four Borzoi Dogs Adorably Peek Their Big Noses Out Of Curtained Window One At A Time
Image source: maki410723
#2 My Neighbor’s Dog Peeking Through The Fence To Say Hello
Image source: Gnaxera
#3 Dog Thinks “Is This For Real?”
Image source: SoccergirlAlo
#4 He Thinks I Can’t See Him
Image source: albritt9078
#5 When Gates Have Eyes. And Wet Noses
Image source: benderdelux
#6 My Dog’s Best Friend Peeked Through The Bush
Image source: swegway69
#7 Oh Lawd He Peeping
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Air Doggo
Image source: kawwmePoster
#9 Peeping Over The Fence
Image source: ilikemountaingoats
#10 My Neighbor’s Husky Likes To Use The Cat Door To See What’s Going On In The Garage
Image source: tehjeffman
#11 I Told Him To Stop Begging And Go Away While I’m Eating. 30 Seconds Later I Look Down To See This
Image source: Brick_in_the_dbol
#12 Neighbors Adopted A Dog, So My Dad Cut Holes In The Fence
Image source: Eloquentdyslexic
#13 That’s A Lot Of Snow
Image source: ProfessorUmbridge
#14 Making Dinner And Notice Someone Spying
Image source: rox-it
#15 Every Morning She Watches Me Leave For Work And It Breaks My Heart
Image source: decussata
#16 I Think My Pooch Might Belong Here
Image source: entropist65
#17 I Consider This A Peeping Pooch
Image source: DKDCbye
#18 Sometimes You Just Know You’re Being Watched
Image source: smolprincess928
#19 Airplane Peeper
Image source: reddit.com
#20 Peeping Through The Cat Hole
Image source: Rask_Sly
#21 Ted Wanted French Fries At The Bar
Image source: hollypoosays
#22 Ever Get That Feeling That You’re Being Watched? Clever Boye Using The Mirror To Watch Me While I Work
Image source: Livux
#23 Don’t Mind Me Fren, Just Doin Me A Peek
Image source: Theundercave
#24 Our Neighbor’s Dogs Have Dug Themselves A Hole Under Our Fence So That They Can Watch Our Dogs
Image source: SplendaHulk
#25 My Neighbor Has A Hole In His Fence
Image source: CmdrSeveran
#26 Took A Picture Of My New Deck, Then I Noticed A Spy
Image source: Srob87
#27 My Friend Made Holes In His Gate So Gus The Labrador Can See And Sniff
Image source: Guygan
#28 My Dog, Spying On My Cat
Image source: Paytoon
#29 So My Neighbor Has Been Building A New Fence. I Suggested A Window For His Dog Jack Who Likes To Say Hi To Us Everyday Through A Current Missing Board. Woke Up To This Today
Image source: klstephe
#30 I Have Some Nosey Neighbors
Image source: Grocery_Getter
#31 Took A Pic Of The Neighbor’s Dog Peeking Through My Door And It Turned Out A Bit Spooky
Image source: LeeOCD
#32 Peeping Tom
Image source: Gojiwa
#33 Old Man Bou Peeping At Me Coming Home At The End Of The Day
Image source: DunkingDognuts
#34 I Haven’t Gotten Out Of Bed Yet. I Just Hear The Tail
Image source: ecoohill
#35 She’s Keeping An Eye On Us
Image source: ImbricatedIllusion
#36 Peeping From Under The Couch
Image source: Blazingfire17
#37 My Neighbor Cut Holes In His Gate So His Dog Could See Out
Image source: AhhHue
#38 Few Pictures Of My Neighbor’s Dog Stalking Me
Image source: duckiiunderscore
#39 2 For 1 Special
Image source: skintightspandex
#40 Noticed Someone Staring As I Unlocked My Bike
Image source: conthorian
#41 We Had To Cut A Hole In Our Fence So Our Dog Could See Out
Image source: matpot
#42 Did Someone Say Sausage?
Image source: ericab22
#43 Eggs, Bacon, French Fries And A Good Boy Peeping
Image source: Turtleramem
#44 Noticed This Outside My House. Am I Under Surveillance?
Image source: cetacean-station
#45 When He Doesn’t Get The Pets He Deserves This Is The Face I Get
Image source: DJ_Bluntz411
#46 A Dog Peeping Through A Hole
Image source: Ricardo406
#47 Went For A Walk And Saw This Little Fella Peeking At Me Through His Fence Window
Image source: kammany
#48 Hi. Just Checking On You, Mom
Image source: therealpaningning
#49 Just Seeing What Mom Is Up To
Image source: brittvny_nicole
#50 Couch Peep
Image source: skyrhme
