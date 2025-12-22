“Worse Than Bieber”: Ed Sheeran’s Shredded Physique For ‘Men’s Health’ Cover Sparks Debate

Ed Sheeran has left his bad habits in the past.
The famous British musician, known for his ballads and chart-topping hits, showed off his ripped physique in a shirtless photoshoot for Men’s Health UK.
Ed revealed that, ten years ago, he was a “beer guzzling, kebab munching smoker,” but said that becoming a father gave him a new perspective on life and reminded him to prioritize his health.
Image credits: GQ
The 34-year-old shares two daughters, Lyra and Jupiter, with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.
“[Fitness] just sort of became something that really added to my life. I think that you have to make good decisions,” he told the fitness magazine. “And I think that in my thirties, that’s where I’m at.”
Image credits: Men’s Health
In addition to the hitmaker’s toned abs, fans were surprised to see the numerous tattoos across his chest and arms, including a massive lion’s head on his chest, the Rolling Stones logo, and a shark.
“Nice humble bloke who’s made his money from talent but looks a total flaming mess with all that scribbling. Tatts are so very yesterday,” one critic wrote.
“Please can somebody buy Ed a coloring book for Christmas?” joked another.
“He looks worse than Bieber!!” commented someone else, referring to the Canadian singer’s tattoos.
Image credits: teddysphotos
Image credits: bugsquelcher
“It’s his body, I doubt he cares how you feel about his tattoos lol. He obviously likes them,” one fan replied.
Meanwhile, others complimented Ed on his remarkable body transformation, with one stunned fan writing, “Okay this wasn’t what I was expecting to see right after waking up 🙊🙊🙊”
“He always looked amazing to me 🩷 but I’m so proud of him!!” typed a separate fan, while another said, “I’m in love with the shape of you.”
Image credits: GQ
Image credits: openthefridge
Image credits: DarrenMillingt4
Ed shared that he ran his first 10K during the pandemic as part of his commitment to being a “responsible” dad to his two girls.
His reality check came in 2020 following the birth of Lyra, his eldest daughter, who is now five years old.
One day, he invited a friend to his home, and they shared a bottle of wine. He went to sleep, and Lyra woke up 20 minutes later, but he realized he wasn’t in the best state to help his baby.
The British singer had a wake-up call about his health after becoming a father
Image credits: sandrovaneykels
Image credits: poetsdprtment_
“I woke up and I was like, “F**k, I probably shouldn’t drink if I’m going to feel this dreadful. I want to be able to do the night stuff,” the British singer recalled.
“It all came in at the same time of wanting to be a responsible dad, wanting to feel and look good. I didn’t want to pick my kid up and have my back f**ked and stuff like that.“
The 34-year-old singer revealed that he had a “pretty unhealthy” lifestyle from his twenties to his thirties
Image credits: Bill McCay/Getty Images
Image credits: nwiMurderLog
Another major motivation for getting in shape was his profession. Ed said he admired the discipline of his friend and fellow artist Stormzy, who does one 100 push-ups before going on stage.
The pop star said he wanted to feel “superhuman” on stage as well, and to have the energy to put on a memorable performance for his fans.
“I’ve always been close to my fan base. I’ve always been grateful that people are even interested in my music,” he told the magazine.
“I think that a lot of my songs have framed so many of my fans’ life moments… so we always have this bond or connection no matter what because of those specific songs and memories.”
Image credits: teddysphotos
Image credits: smallcowboyhat
The Thinking Out Loud singer revealed that he lived a “pretty unhealthy life” from his twenties to his thirties—the period of his career when he experienced his greatest success.
“Even though I was doing professionally well, I wouldn’t say that reflected well into my personal life,” Ed admitted, adding that he felt “gross” when looking in the mirror.
Ed practices Pilates, which he recommends as the best introduction to fitness
Image credits: lacras_eth
The father of two highlighted the connection between physical exercise and mental health, explaining that his life improved significantly after he began exercising and changed his diet.
Despite embracing a healthier lifestyle, the Shape of You singer still treats himself in moderation.
“I’m not saying I’m done with enjoying myself, I still drink. I love red wine, I love a nice meal, but it’s not every day.”
Image credits: Ed Sheeran
Ed, who admitted that he hasn’t transformed himself into a fitness fanatic, advised people to start with Pilates and avoid getting overly ambitious when taking the first steps toward a healthier lifestyle.
“I’m not saying we all need to run marathons and blah, blah, blah. I’m also not selling super-healthy eating or this or that…It’s all about moderation.
“And the thing with reformer [Pilates] is, it’s something anyone can start off with and it’s a really gentle introduction to [fitness].”
“I still drink. I love red wine. I love a nice meal, but it’s not every day,” he shared
Image credits: Men’s Health
Image credits: GQ
The four-time Grammy winner released his eighth studio album, Play, in September.
This year, he was also included in Time magazine’s list of the world’s 100 most influential people.
Many people criticized Ed Sheeran’s tattoos, comparing them to those of other celebrities
