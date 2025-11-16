Hey Pandas, What’s A Time You Stayed But You Should Have Run? (Closed)

What’s a time you stayed to watch but wish you hadn’t?
#1
The time little me watched the last fight my parents had before my dad left. Everything in me told me to turn around. Go to bed. Run away. But I stayed and watched for some stupid reason.
#2
When my ex came back and cried, asking me to take him again. Paid for the mistake for years after that.
#3
in fourth grade i was stuck in a toxic friendship with 3 kids named isabella , kyleigh , and kenslee. they emocanally abused our whole class and gulit tripped me about every little thing. i should have run for the hills
#4
At the edge of a mosh pit as a teenager. Saw the glass beer bottle fly out of the pit but stupid me just stood there. Hit me on the forehead and required stitches at the ER. Scar still remains under thick bangs.
#5
When I told my son’s father I was pregnant and the first thing out of his mouth was “Are you sure it’s mine?” I should have said “No, it’s not. You should pack your stuff now.” But I didn’t.
#6
Back when my ex’s parents found out that he and I were dating and ridiculed and insulted us for it. I should have just broke up with him then but I was blinded by love. 2 months afterwards (things had just kept getting worse) he dumped me with no warning after a particularly bad night with his dad, and looking back I should have been the one to say goodbye.
#7
Every time.
#8
Here is some backstory, I was 8 and taking care of my 11 yrs old brother and 5 yrs old brother because my older brother wasn’t the brightest, while my mom was off shootin’ it up. This was 5 yrs ago when I was 8. When my biological mom (drug addict) and stepdad (another druggie) were fighting I walked in and witnessed him trying to stab her in the left shoulder and all I did was stay there yelling and attacking my stepdad despite her yelling and screaming at me to ring with my brothers.
#9
I was in two toxic friendships that left me with body issues, self esteem issues, trust issues and trauma. They were ganging up on me leaving me with pain that only comes after psychological, verbal and mental abuse. I was in 4-5th grade. I only realized this 4 years later
#10
There was this guy (Let’s call him 3) that I was interested in and had interest back. It was going well for a while, I had lunch with him one day. The next day, my friend said he saw me with him and told me 3 was a drug dealer. I asked around, and it added up. I then confronted 3 about it, and I have to appreciate his honesty. He admitted to being a druggie, but instead of me doing what my brain told me to do (stop talking to him entirely), I just said “okay” and ignored it. And now guess what?? He’s left me on delivered for several days and hasn’t been showing up to school. Wonder what happened…
