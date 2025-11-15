My Street Photography – Start Of A Journey

The world works in a very unique way. New York is a world of its own and it is amazing to capture innocent people. Everyone does things differently with their own style and capturing images while walking the streets of a mini world is a great feeling.
When I started photography, I had no clue what I wanted to shoot or even if I would like any certain style. So what did I do? I took a trip to New York with my camera and captured whatever I thought was interesting on the street. The images with this post are my favorite photos that have a bigger meaning behind them than just what you see. Each person has a unique story, style, personality, and reason to be out that day. The simple click of my camera that helped me grab these exact moments gave me the sight of what I want to shoot and what my goals were for photography.
Cross -The-Road: Smoke Screen
Let’s Play Music
Conversation @ Rockefeller Center
