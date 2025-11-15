My Street Photography – Start Of A Journey

by

The world works in a very unique way. New York is a world of its own and it is amazing to capture innocent people. Everyone does things differently with their own style and capturing images while walking the streets of a mini world is a great feeling.

When I started photography, I had no clue what I wanted to shoot or even if I would like any certain style. So what did I do? I took a trip to New York with my camera and captured whatever I thought was interesting on the street. The images with this post are my favorite photos that have a bigger meaning behind them than just what you see. Each person has a unique story, style, personality, and reason to be out that day. The simple click of my camera that helped me grab these exact moments gave me the sight of what I want to shoot and what my goals were for photography.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com

Cross -The-Road: Smoke Screen

My Street Photography &#8211; Start Of A Journey

Let’s Play Music

My Street Photography &#8211; Start Of A Journey

Conversation @ Rockefeller Center

My Street Photography &#8211; Start Of A Journey
My Street Photography &#8211; Start Of A Journey

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s A Mandela Effect You Know? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Why Dan Humphrey Was the Worst Character on Gossip Girl
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2021
Biracial People Who Pass For White People Share Moments When Blatant Racism Took Place In Front Of Their Very Eyes
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
We Find The Filming Locations Of Movies And Tv Series In Real Life And Recreate Their Scenes (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Lucifer
Lucifer Review: Lucifer does good deeds. His immortality returns.
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2016
People Are Sharing The Moment They Understood They Were Being Exploited (30 Comments)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.