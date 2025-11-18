Hey Pandas, What Risks Does A Society Face When It Unquestioningly Accepts Everything? (Closed)

Reflect on the risks of a conformist society that doesn’t challenge or question prevailing narratives.

#1

Fascism or Communism-take your pick.

#2

This might be an unpopular opinion, but…. We have started to normalize things in people that they clearly need help for. An example would be people who are obese and everybody in the comments just saying how beautifull they are. I aggree that people like that shouldn’t be bullied or insulted because of their problems, but they are still unhealthy and need help.

#3

Basically no development or discovery whatsoever happens. Various examples like Galileo involve a person questioning the old stories and customs. If we stop doing so, we will be stuck in the same stage without evolving as a society.

#4

A Trump presidency

#5

we will be sheep..and a lot of innocent folks are gonna get really hurt

