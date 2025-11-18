Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Writing Tips?

I’m a teen writer and I’ve been avidly writing fantasy for the past few years, since I was twelve, and I’ve made a massive amount of progress. Recently, I finished both an original fantasy and a fanfiction that’s gotten surprisingly popular (fanfiction has really given me a chance to improve my skills without feeling burnt out all the time.) However, I know I still have a lot of room to improve. If anyone would be willing to share, the tips mean the world. Thank you so much!
#1
Try not to take to heart the criticism of anyone, including friends, family or even teachers. Maybe take a break from the fan fiction and spend your time developing your own thoughts into more stories that showcase your own unique perspective. Communicating your feelings, thoughts and beliefs is what really great writing is about. Jot down or type in random thoughts from your mind every chance you get. Try out different styles or genres to keep your mind fresh, maybe haiku or songwriting for short periods.
#2
I have a few tips. One, just start writing. Sometimes I like to set a timer for myself and see how many words I can get in that time. After you’re done getting all the words out, you can go back and edit. It’s basically brainstorming but for scenes. Two, don’t worry about writing it in order. I like to write in portions and then put it all together. Three, if it’s boring to you, it may be boring for your audience. If you have a friend who reads your work, send them scenes that you’re not so sure about. Remove the ‘unfun’! Four and finally, write what you love and don’t feel pressured! The creator of Stardew Valley made the game because it was a game that he wanted to play.
#3
Because you read and re-read what you’ve written so many times, the exciting starts to become mundane, the funny becomes bland, and characters become annoying. When you’re reviewing what you’ve done, try to do it as though you are reading it for the first time.
Have you ever been on a streaming service, seen the ‘top rated’ films, watched it and thought, ‘that was naff’? Well, when you ask other people’s opinions, remember that! Not everyone has the same tastes, just because someone shat on your ideas, there is still nearly 8 billion other people that *might* love your ideas. Listen to feedback, and seriously think about it, but if it doesn’t sound like it would fit your vision, don’t be afraid to just dismiss it.
Don’t overload your story. You don’t have to use every great idea you have right away. Save some of your ideas for the sequel (or completely story).
Don’t be afraid to ask people questions to help build your character’s personalities. Got someone that’s an introvert? Obviously rephrase the situation, and ask and actual introvert what they would do, or how they would react. ‘What do think you would actually do, if you were out for a walk and encountered a bear? Would you freeze? Run? Do you think a survival instinct would kick in and you’d fight?’ Get your answer, and now you know what your shy southlander will do when they encounter a Waddonbeast.
#4
I respect the other person’s post, but I take issue with their first point. I think learning to take the constructive criticism of others is very important as a creative writer. I’m not saying to listen to your work get hated on, but listening to how you can make your story resonate better with others is a fantastic opportunity. Creative writing is expressing yourself, and you really want to hope that someone is interested in listening to what you have to say. It helps bring a sort of realism and relatability to whatever you write, which helps add a whole new dimension to your story.
I find your accomplishments very impressive, and I’d love to chat more about creative writing!
#5
Read. Read a lot. Try reading something that’s written in the style you want for thirty minutes and then get something you can write on and word vomit to see what comes out!
#6
Try different things. I am also a teen writer who likes writing both original fantasy and fanfiction, but I find it helps me to shake things up. Write something you normally wouldn’t, try a different routine if that’s your thing, just keep it fresh. Of course, if the routibe helps you, keep it up. But don’t be afraid to branch out. It don’t bite. (I don’t actually know if you do this or not, this is just my advice).
