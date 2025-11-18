If You Love Cottagecore, You Might Like 20 Cute Mushroom Plushies I Made

by

Check out these amazing mushrooms! Each one has its own unique design and personality that you’ll love…

More info: Instagram

#1 Blushy Mushy Cap

#2 Amanita Mushroom Boy

#3 Photo-Ready Purple Cap

#4 Back-To-School Mushroom Cap

#5 Green Cap Floofer

#6 Pink Mushroom Cap

#7 A Fairy Tale Mushroom Cap

#8 Tall Cap Mushroom

#9 Red Velvet Mushroom Cap

#10 Red China Mushroom Cap

#11 Dress To Impress Mushy Cap

#12 The Pinecone Poof

#13 Zebra Print Purple Cap

#14 Big Boy Brown Mushroom

#15 Mini Pink Floof Cap

#16 Furry Red Bell Mushroom Cap

#17 The Crimson Crusader

#18 White As Snow Cap

#19 The Stern Red Mushroom Cap

#20 A Dash Of Sky Blue Cap

