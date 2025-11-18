30 ‘Viking Comics’ You Might Enjoy If You Have A Peculiar Sense Of Humor

Today we’re featuring a comic series by one of our community members, the creator of ‘Viking Comics.’ As Yoav Tirosh describes himself on his Bored Panda profile: “I’m a researcher of sagas and Icelandic history. I make comics about Vikings, dragons, life in Iceland, and the silliest of puns.” Enjoy the most recent works created by the artist, and learn more about the series from our interview with Yoav.

The cartoonist shared with us where the inspiration for beginning his strips came from: “I started making comics in 2017 when I was on exchange in Aarhus University, Denmark. I was procrastinating from my PhD thesis, and I started making weird comics where different characters from the sagas would say controversial things that would only really make people who know something about the Icelandic sagas laugh. Slowly I realized that while I don’t draw or paint well, I really like doing it, so I started experimenting with color.”

More info: Instagram | bsky.app | Facebook | socel.net

#1

Image source: realmundiriki

#2

Image source: realmundiriki

#3

Image source: realmundiriki

#4

Image source: realmundiriki

#5

Image source: realmundiriki

#6

Image source: realmundiriki

#7

Image source: realmundiriki

#8

Image source: realmundiriki

#9

Image source: realmundiriki

#10

Image source: realmundiriki

#11

Image source: realmundiriki

#12

Image source: realmundiriki

#13

Image source: realmundiriki

#14

Image source: realmundiriki

#15

Image source: realmundiriki

#16

Image source: realmundiriki

#17

Image source: realmundiriki

#18

Image source: realmundiriki

#19

Image source: realmundiriki

#20

Image source: realmundiriki

#21

Image source: realmundiriki

#22

Image source: realmundiriki

#23

Image source: realmundiriki

#24

Image source: realmundiriki

#25

Image source: realmundiriki

#26

Image source: realmundiriki

#27

Image source: realmundiriki

#28

Image source: realmundiriki

#29

Image source: realmundiriki

#30

Image source: realmundiriki

