Paul W. S. Anderson: Bio And Career Highlights

Paul W. S. Anderson
March 4, 1965
Wallsend, England
61 Years Old
Pisces
Who Is Paul W. S. Anderson?
English filmmaker Paul W. S. Anderson is known for his signature blend of science fiction and action, often drawing inspiration from video games. His visually dynamic approach creates immersive worlds for genre enthusiasts.
He found commercial success with his second film, Mortal Kombat, in 1995, marking the first truly successful video game adaptation for the big screen. The film’s global box office performance cemented his reputation for action-packed entertainment.
Early Life and Education
Born in Wallsend, England, Paul William Scott Anderson showed an early fascination with filmmaking, using a Super 8 camera by age nine.
He later attended the Royal Grammar School in Newcastle upon Tyne and became the youngest graduate from the University of Warwick with a BA in film and literature.
Notable Relationships
On the set of his 2002 film Resident Evil, Paul W. S. Anderson met actress Milla Jovovich, with whom he began a relationship. They became engaged in 2003, navigating an on-again, off-again period before reuniting.
Anderson married Jovovich on August 22, 2009, and they share three daughters: Ever Gabo Anderson, Dashiel Edan Anderson, and Osian Lark Elliot Anderson.
Career Highlights
Paul W. S. Anderson has launched several successful film franchises, most notably the Resident Evil series, which he wrote all six films for and directed four. These adaptations collectively grossed over $1 billion worldwide, becoming the most commercially successful video game film series.
He co-founded Impact Pictures in 1992 with producer Jeremy Bolt, through which many of his projects have been produced. Anderson also directed the cult classic Event Horizon, a sci-fi horror film that gained a renewed appreciation on home media.
Signature Quote
“I always run the stories by Capcom. They read the scripts and give their comments; I would never want to kill a character they really want for the next game.”
