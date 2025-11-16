Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of The Creepiest Things People Have Said To You On A Date? (Closed)

What were some big ol’ red flags you saw that had you freaked out?
Follow-up question– did they get another date?
#1
A few of my personal favourites…
Upon meeting for the first time “Wow there’s so much I want to say about your body but you might think I’m a predator”… I did get through the whole date but he kept clearly wanting me to prompt him to tell me what he was thinking about and I wasn’t interested. He didn’t get a date. Though that night he sent me 7 d**k pics until I blocked him.
“So I just bought this duvet, wanna christen it tonight?” [Shows me the product on the IKEA website]… didn’t get a follow up.
“So lemme get this straight… if we f**k tonight would it be interracial? Could I call you a [n-word] whore?”…didn’t get a follow up date. I literally walked right out then and there. For context, I’m light-skinned mix and he ended up being my TA the next semester.
(Angrily) “No, you’re not Canadian… WHERE are you from?”… for context I speak perfect english, was born and raised here and even have a little native ancestry to boot. This argument over where I’m from went on for 20minutes. I left before ordering.
And my personal favourite. The dude ordered me a drink while I was in the washroom. And said, without a word of a lie “you don’t have anywhere to be tonight right? Like you don’t have plans? What about tomorrow or the next day? Meeting with friends or anything? I’ve wanted to meet you for some time and I’m not ready for it to end.” … I went to stand up to tell him it was late. He grabbed my hand encouraged me to drink the drink. I was super polite like no. Meanwhile I’m thinking this dude’s going to wear my skin. Luckily we were seated by the street and a friend of mine was walking by, happened to hear my voice, came in and immediately read the situation and got me out. I dated that friend for a year after that. Also buddy I was on a date with I had met randomly the day before and so the whole ‘meet you for a long time’ thing was suuuuper creepy.
#2
“Hi, nice to meet you, my penis is 17cm long. I just want to get it out of the way, tell me if it’s not going to be satisfactory to you.”
I’m still wondering if he wanted my Cylinder Volume in return or something.
#3
„Hi, I hope you don‘t mind, but my mum is joining us. We are really close so i thought you should meet – oh and if things go well, the 3 of us will be living together very soon“
This was a 1. Date btw. – WTF?!🤷🏻♀️😱
#4
“Take off your shirt I want to have some fun”
#5
Not a date, but I was chilling with some friends and a guy I liked when I got worked up and started yelling. He said “I like when you yell” that creeped me out a bit.
Later on, the same guy said “I wish I could touch you like your friends do.” Me and my FEMALE friends (I am a straight female) are very physical as a joke, and he just said that out of context. Months later he pinched my upper thigh with a creepy look in his eyes and traumatized me forever.
#6
He asked me what blood type I was, what allergies I had, what medication I was on and if I still had all my organs.
#7
A friend set up a blind date. I was waiting outside the restaurant when I hear a voice behind me say “Are you waiting for me?”. I asked if she was [dates name], she said ‘yes’.
We went inside, ordered some food, then without warning, she straight up said, “Wanna come with me to the ladies room? I want you to pull my hair, call me a dirty s!*t and spit on face while you f*£k me”!
Not the kind of personality I was told this girl had! I told her I’d meet her in there! Once she was out of sight I left!
Outside the restaurant I saw a girl that looked to be waiting for someone and had a similar description, I asked her if she was [dates name] and she said ‘yes’. I quickly explained what happened and suggested we go somewhere else. I’m not sure she believed me because she cancelled the date.
#8
“I’m looking to get married by the end of the year and have my first child before I’m thirty (3 years away). You look like you have child-bearing hips.”
Second date.
He went on to explain that he’s an engineer and already has his own house, two cars, a boat, and takes tropical vacations twice a year. Then said that any prospective wife would need to get along with his mother and asked if I would like to meet her on thursday.
I faked a family emergency call and practically ran to my car.
