I Love To Create Lifelike Needle Paintings On Real Leaves (6 Pics)

by

Hi everyone. My name is Sonia and I live in the UK. I am a little bit obsessed with anything miniature. Recently I have been hand embroidering birds and nature onto real leaves. I have to work really slowly and mindfully, as the leaves are delicate to work with. It has given me a newfound respect for nature and its beauty. Although I have always loved nature, I now take the time to study leaves and have been experimenting with different varieties.

When I embroider, everything around me becomes quiet. I am totally engrossed in the process, as every single stitch needs to be thought through and placed accurately. It’s a wonderful form of meditation.

I hope you like my recent creations, and I look forward to sharing new pieces with you in the future.

#1 Bluebird On A Bodhi Skeleton Leaf

I Love To Create Lifelike Needle Paintings On Real Leaves (6 Pics)

#2 4 Cm Leaf

I Love To Create Lifelike Needle Paintings On Real Leaves (6 Pics)

#3 Wren On A Dried Leaf

I Love To Create Lifelike Needle Paintings On Real Leaves (6 Pics)

#4 Two Cranes On A Bodhi Leaf

I Love To Create Lifelike Needle Paintings On Real Leaves (6 Pics)

#5 Bee Collecting Nectar

I Love To Create Lifelike Needle Paintings On Real Leaves (6 Pics)

#6 Bee Eater On A Tropical Leaf

I Love To Create Lifelike Needle Paintings On Real Leaves (6 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Bride Thinks She Can Throw Elaborate Wedding Without Spending A Cent, Gets A Reality Check
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2025
40 Of The Most Questionable Handmade Items That Made People Ask “DIY WHY” (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
LOST Season 1: A Look Back at What Made This Show Incredible
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2011
Lucifer
Lucifer: The Devil Teams Up With Dan. Chloe Has Bachelorette Party.
3 min read
May, 1, 2018
Season One Recap of Raised by Wolves
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2022
30 Best Drone Photos Of 2024, According To The Siena Awards
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.