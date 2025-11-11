I’m A 16-Year-Old Who Loves Turning Myself Into Monsters

I am a 16-year-old Australian self-taught special effects makeup artist. I make myself into all sorts of crazy things for fun and post them on my Instagram account in the hope of inspiring more people to give this crazy art form a go!

I was inspired to start after falling in love with the extraordinary characters in movies such as Pirates of the Caribbean and X-Men. Then when I discovered the reality TV show FaceOff where they compete with SFX makeup and heard that many of them taught themselves, I decided it was time for me to give it a go! I used mainly Youtube to learn the basics from channels such as Madeyewlook and Glam and Gore. I started on my 14th birthday and have now been teaching myself for over a year.

Each time I create a look I get a bit better and slowly they are becoming bigger and bigger. I can now body paint, create horns and teeth, and even make custom prosthetics! I make prosthetics by sculpting what I want on my face cast, I then make a mould of it and fill it with homemade SFX gelatine and then all that’s left to do is stick it on my face and paint it! I hope to one day have a hand in creating a character for a movie or video clip for the world to see and enjoy. For now I am grateful for any experience and exposure I can get.

More info: Instagram

