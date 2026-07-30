Paul Anka: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Paul Anka
July 30, 1941
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
85 Years Old
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Who Is Paul Anka?
Paul Albert Anka is a Canadian and American singer, songwriter, and actor, known for his charismatic stage presence and prolific writing ability. He has crafted numerous timeless pop hits that span decades, cementing his place in music history.
His breakout moment arrived in 1957 with the release of his self-penned single “Diana,” which quickly soared to number one on music charts in both Canada and the US, selling over 20 million copies worldwide. This success launched Anka into global stardom as a teen idol.
Early Life and Education
A close-knit family environment in Ottawa, Ontario, shaped Paul Anka’s early life, where his parents, Andrew Emile Anka Sr. and Camelia Tannis, owned a local restaurant. Anka began performing at an early age, singing in the St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral choir and studying piano.
He attended Fisher Park High School, where he joined a vocal trio called the Bobby Soxers. These early experiences nurtured his musical ambitions and prepared him for a career in entertainment.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances and marriages has marked Paul Anka’s life. He was notably married to Anne de Zogheb from 1963 to 2000, with whom he shares five daughters: Amelia, Anthea, Alicia, Amanda, and Alexandra.
Anka later married Anna Åberg in 2008, and they divorced in 2010; he has a son, Ethan, from this marriage. He was also married to Lisa Pemberton from 2016 to 2020.
Career Highlights
Paul Anka’s career boasts a remarkable catalog of works, including the iconic 1957 hit “Diana,” which sold over 20 million copies. He followed this success with numerous chart-topping singles like “Lonely Boy” and “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” establishing himself as a prominent teen idol.
Beyond performing, Anka’s songwriting prowess is legendary; he penned the English lyrics for Frank Sinatra’s signature song “My Way” and composed the theme for The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. He also co-wrote Michael Jackson’s posthumous hits “This Is It” and “Love Never Felt So Good.”
Anka received the BMI Icon Award in 2026, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1984, and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1993, recognizing his enduring influence.
Signature Quote
“I did what I had to do, and saw it through without exemption. And I planned each charted course, each careful step along the byway. And more, much more than this, I did it my way.”
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