50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

by

No matter how gastronomically flexible you think you are, everyone—absolutely everyone—has at least a few food quirks. It might be something as simple as hating kiwi and loving celery… or something as controversial as plopping pineapple on pizza!

User @Didiiiiiiiiii_ recently went viral on X (formerly Twitter) after sparking a thread all about the spiciest and most unpopular opinions about food. The thread went massively viral, and we couldn’t wait to share people’s hottest takes with you. Scroll down below and be sure to upvote the posts that you agree with, Pandas!

Bored Panda reached out to the author of the viral thread, @Didiiiiiiiiii_, and he was kind enough to share his thoughts on the popularity of the post, as well as on food and picky eating. You’ll find his insights as you read on.

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

#1

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: The_Acumen

#2

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: tweetwithashlee

#3

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Benologyy

#4

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: FreakLimner

#5

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: GwapTweets

#6

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: SpectralAurora_

#7

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: boxer_sacha

#8

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: AlHendiify

#9

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: fixateddumba**

#10

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: keatingssixth

#11

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: zane_lelo_zulu

#12

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: khumbuziile

#13

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: ladydragonjj

#14

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: LilDevilKitten

#15

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Didiiiiiiiiii_

#16

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: girlcel_

#17

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: doubleohstatus

#18

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: iwonheehoon

#19

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: ShaneMLantz

#20

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: verabera_eth

#21

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: lynneaosborn

#22

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Didiiiiiiiiii_

#23

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: ladruggie

#24

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: doubleohstatus

#25

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: doubleohstatus

#26

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: terrificprodig1

#27

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Didiiiiiiiiii_

#28

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Melethonomia

#29

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: AmeriKraut

#30

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: talleyberrybaby

#31

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: kemimarie

#32

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: doubleohstatus

#33

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: FlyIngenuity

#34

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: nana_adjoaaa

#35

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Derivativethou

#36

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: IiKinyanju

#37

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: GripDem

#38

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: cybrdurag

#39

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: YounghoWife

#40

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: bungusworld

#41

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: malumzskhulu

#42

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: _chef2b_

#43

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: classictaleni

#44

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: CJOHSOA1

#45

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: sebulelo_m

#46

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: MflsT1983

#47

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Nisandrolopez

#48

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: Didiiiiiiiiii_

#49

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: dawnika03

#50

50 People Who Expect To Get Canceled Over Their Food Preferences Share What They Eat (New Pics)

Image source: ryasugu

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Here Are My 32 Pics Of Fantastic Worlds: Fire Realm That I Made With The Help Of AI
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Time For Serious Questions: How A Dog Should Wear Pants?
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
83 Historical Photos That Are Too Weird, Wild, Or Wonderful To Be Forgotten
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2025
Surfers Learn The Hard Way What Happens When You Go Surfing During A Polar Vortex (18 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“Get Him”: Ozzy Osbourne’s Fans Join His Son In Slamming Roger Waters After Brutal Attack
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2025
50 Receipts That Prove Even A Tiny Slip Of Paper Can Be Funny And Interesting
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.