Patrick Clancy Makes Heartbreaking Revelation About His Children As He Sits For First Interview Since Mistrial

Patrick Clancy has finally broken his silence, and his first interview since his ex-wife Lindsay Clancy’s mistrial has offered a deeply personal glimpse into the life he has been rebuilding.
Sitting down with 60 Minutes alongside his new wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, Patrick opened up about his grief, his late children, and the intense scrutiny that has followed him since the tragedy.
But one moment from the interview preview has already sparked skepticism online, with some viewers questioning why he chose to speak publicly now.
One commenter wrote, “They are on to something. They asked them to do the interview for a reason now.”
Patrick Clancy finally opened up about the heartbreaking way he still feels connected to his three deceased children
In a preview for his upcoming interview, Patrick Clancy sat down with CBS correspondent Ross Douthat and spoke about the three children he shared with Lindsay Clancy.
The children were 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan when they lost their lives in January 2023.
Lindsay admitted to taking their lives at the family’s Duxbury, Massachusetts, home, but her defense argued that she was not criminally responsible because she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis.
Prosecutors disputed that, arguing that she understood what she was doing and knew right from wrong.
Now, more than three years later, Patrick revealed that his children remain a big part of his daily life.
“I talk to them,” he told Douthat.
When the correspondent asked what he says to them, Patrick responded, “Help me. All the time. I like to believe they do. It’s a way I stay connected to them.”
The interview marks a significant change from the Patrick the public saw during the trial.
His previous major appearance was as a witness in court, where his testimony became part of the prosecution’s case.
Lindsay Clancy’s trial ended without a verdict after jurors became deadlocked over whether she was criminally responsible
In the latest conversation, he also reportedly spoke warmly about memories of his family, including Lindsay’s relationship with the children before the tragedy.
Patrick recalled that she made up songs for them and remembered her making green eggs and ham for Cora.
He also became emotional while discussing Callan’s final days in the ICU, according to previews of the interview.
Patrick’s interview comes just weeks after Lindsay’s nearly seven-week m**der trial ended in a mistrial on September 4 after the 12-person jury spent more than seven days deliberating without reaching a unanimous decision.
The jury ultimately became deadlocked, with a single holdout preventing an agreement.
Several jurors said the panel had effectively reached an 11-1 split, with 11 jurors prepared to find Clancy not criminally responsible due to mental illness, while one male juror refused to agree.
The disagreement reportedly became increasingly tense during deliberations.
Judge William Sullivan declined requests to remove the juror, emphasizing that it was not the court’s role to side with one juror or the other during deliberations.
The jury ultimately remained deadlocked, and the judge declared a mistrial.
Patrick also addressed the conspiracy theories that accused him of being involved in his children’s passing
The holdout juror has since offered his own account, saying he “didn’t have any doubts” about his position.
He said he believed the physical evidence, witnesses, and prosecution’s case showed that Lindsay knew what she was doing and had planned it.
For now, the case remains unresolved, and a September 29 hearing is expected to address next steps.
For Patrick, however, the end of the trial has not meant the end of the public attention surrounding his family.
As the case attracted enormous attention online, social media users circulated conspiracy theories accusing Patrick of involvement in his children’s passing.
CBS described those claims as baseless, and Patrick is expected to address them directly during the 60 Minutes interview.
The situation became so severe that Patrick’s attorney, Howard Cooper, publicly condemned what he described as an escalating misinformation campaign.
“Over the past months, Patrick Clancy and his family have been subjected to a relentless, escalating, and destructive defamation campaign,” Cooper told Boston 25 News.
He said the campaign had been promoted by “minor celebrities, so-called influencers and outright conspiracy theorists” who were allegedly spreading false claims.
Lindsay has been accused of strangling her three young children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months old
Patrick himself has argued that the speculation does more than attack him personally.
He said the conspiracy theories are “deeply harmful to the legacy of his children” and distract from conversations that he believes should be happening about perinatal and maternal mental health.
Patrick remarried Dr. Rachel Danis in April 2026, and their relationship has also drawn intense online scrutiny since Lindsay’s trial ended in a mistrial.
Danis, a fertility doctor, had largely remained out of the public spotlight until now.
She joined Patrick for the interview, marking the couple’s first joint public conversation about the scrutiny surrounding them.
Notably, CBS legal analyst Jennifer Roman explained that prosecutors and defense attorneys would likely pay attention to the interview because Patrick could potentially be called to testify again.
If he made statements inconsistent with his previous testimony, those statements could potentially become relevant for questioning in a future trial.
The full 60 Minutes interview is scheduled to air Sunday, September 20, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.
“No matter what, I still blame him for her being alone. You need to be present to help when you know the severity of your wife,” one user wrote
Follow Us