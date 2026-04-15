Patrick Carney: Bio And Career Highlights

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Patrick Carney: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Patrick Carney

April 15, 1980

Akron, Ohio, US

46 Years Old

Aries

Who Is Patrick Carney?

Patrick James Carney is an American musician and producer celebrated for his distinctive, raw drumming style that grounds the blues rock duo The Black Keys. His percussive approach helps define the band’s gritty, acclaimed sound.

He broke into the public eye as co-founder of The Black Keys, whose debut album The Big Come Up quickly set them apart. The band’s consistent output and electrifying live performances cemented their status as a major force in rock.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Akron, Ohio, Patrick James Carney immersed himself in music from a young age, influenced by his father, a former reporter, and his saxophonist uncle. He taught himself drums on a $150 kit, mimicking friends rather than taking formal lessons.

Carney later formed The Black Keys with childhood friend Dan Auerbach, after both dropped out of college, turning their shared love for music into a basement recording project that launched their career.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Patrick Carney is married to singer-songwriter Michelle Branch, whom he met in 2015 while producing her album Hopeless Romantic. The couple briefly separated in 2022 following a public incident but have since reconciled.

Carney shares two children with Branch: son Rhys James Carney and daughter Willie Jacquet Carney. He was previously married to Denise Grollmus and Emily Ward.

Career Highlights

Patrick Carney’s musical journey began with The Black Keys, co-founded in 2001, producing critically acclaimed albums like Brothers and El Camino that earned multiple Grammy Awards and sold millions worldwide. Their raw, blues-infused garage rock sound defined a generation.

Beyond his drumming, Carney has also made a significant mark as a Grammy-winning music producer through his Nashville-based Audio Eagle Studio, working with various artists and composing the theme for the Netflix series BoJack Horseman.

Signature Quote

“I like winning, but I’m a real good loser.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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