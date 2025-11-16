Hey Pandas, How Can I Stop People From Bullying Me? (Closed)

I get bullied for being a metalhead. I often get called names or people throw my backpack in a trashbin or something. At first I tried ignoring it, but it’s really getting on my nerves. How can I stop or deal with this?
#1
Can’t really contribute much, just came to say I’m sorry and shocked to learn this is still happening nowadays – to be bullied for being a metalhead.. sounds like something from by own youth ages ago!
The only proper solution of course is to avoid such people, but that’s not always possible. If there is any chance to change school, it would be worth doing so…
For now, maybe you can dress down a bit? I don’t know what you currently dress like, but since you mentioned the backpack… I think anything with flashy band logos, studded jewellery, all those extras can really be a target for people who don’t understand the style…
All the best to you! m/
#2
Introduce your baseball bat to their knee caps
#3
Blast some Metallica into their fragile little brains. But also, just make jokes about it. Like “oh you’re a metal head weirdo” just say like, “yeah, y’know, can’t get anything through my head”
#4
As somebody who was bullied a lot as a kid. If you are still in school then report them, if your school is like mine then they won’t do anything about it. But now when you kick their buts at least their will be proof that you tried to get help first. And just some tips on fighting: fighting dirty isn’t wrong, punch and kick them in the nuts, poke their eyes punch them in their necks.
#5
Just don’t react to there bullying and they will stop. Embrace it.
#6
Repirt the bullying to the principal. If they decide not to get involved, then you get your parents involved. That’s why they’re parents: it’s their duty to understand, guide, and when necessary, defend their offspring. Document everything: the name-calling, your backpack being thrown in the trash, and especially ANY sexual assault/physical violence whatsoever. (BTW, all of the above are considered crimes. If the situation warrants it, be ready to file charges).
#7
Tell them that if they don’t shut up the next words they say will be through an Ovilus
#8
As somebody who was bullied a lot here is what I did as a kid. First if you are still in school please report them, if your school is anything like mine was they won’t do anything. Then at least when you kick their butts then you will have proof that you asked for help. Then tips on fighting: Fighting dirty is BS, kick them in the nuts, poke their eyes and punch their necks.
Follow Us